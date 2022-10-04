Since the term “metaverse” became popular on the Internet, there has been an ongoing debate about what it means and how it differs from what we already experience. The metaverse is a virtual environment where people can communicate using various technologies. To accomplish this, hardware and software are used in tandem. Although each company has a different vision for this concept, they all envision a network of real-time 3D worlds that many people can enter at once. You can work, learn, chat, relax, attend virtual concerts, and engage in other activities in the metaverse. It is intended to be a realistic simulation of the real world.

