Read full article on original website
Related
bitcoinist.com
Here’s Why The Dogecoin Community Is Bullish On Elon Musk’s Twitter Purchase
The Dogecoin community has been firmly behind billionaire Elon Musk’s decision to buy the social media platform Twitter since it was first announced. Musk, who seemed to be locked in a game of cat and mouse with the social media giant over the last couple of months, had eventually relented and agreed to purchase Twitter for the previously agreed price of $54.20 per share. Here’s why the Dogecoin community is firmly behind this decision.
bitcoinist.com
Hugo Boss Partners With Imaginary Ones For NFT And Metaverse Project
Hugo Boss has recently partnered with Imaginary Ones, an esteemed Web3 firm, with its quest to jump into the NFT and Metaverse bandwagon. Evidently, Hugo Boss is set to roll out its first-ever NFT collection dubbed the HUGO x Imaginary Ones, and this collaboration with Imaginary is set to give the world-class fashion brand a competitive edge.
bitcoinist.com
OVER Announces 7th Edition of Creator’s Contest – An Innovation to Drive More Creativity in The Metaverse
Since the term “metaverse” became popular on the Internet, there has been an ongoing debate about what it means and how it differs from what we already experience. The metaverse is a virtual environment where people can communicate using various technologies. To accomplish this, hardware and software are used in tandem. Although each company has a different vision for this concept, they all envision a network of real-time 3D worlds that many people can enter at once. You can work, learn, chat, relax, attend virtual concerts, and engage in other activities in the metaverse. It is intended to be a realistic simulation of the real world.
Comments / 0