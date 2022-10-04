ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FortyEightMinutes

NBA Buzz: Wembanyama, Trades, Warriors, Cavaliers, Wizards

Victor Wembanyama looks like a generational prospect and it’s no surprise that teams are making plans around the just the chance of landing the 18-year-old center. “Victor distorts basketball reality,” one GM told Adrian Wojnarowski and Jonathan Givony of ESPN. “The tank/trade market will really shift after that showing. It feels like last night will […] The post NBA Buzz: Wembanyama, Trades, Warriors, Cavaliers, Wizards appeared first on FortyEightMinutes.
CLEVELAND, OH
FortyEightMinutes

Fantasy Hoops: 3 Situations To View Differently, Including Jayson Tatum’s Ceiling

FortyEightMinutes is bringing you fantasy basketball rankings and content based on ESPN’s points league settings for the 2022-23 NBA season. Let’s take a look at three situations to view different from the crowd, including Anthony Edwards‘ potential, Jayson Tatum‘s ceiling, and the Cavaliers’ team race for best fantasy hooper. Timberwolves’ Upcoming Run I’m much more bullish […] The post Fantasy Hoops: 3 Situations To View Differently, Including Jayson Tatum’s Ceiling appeared first on FortyEightMinutes.
CLEVELAND, OH
FortyEightMinutes

FortyEightMinutes

Columbus, OH
201
Followers
2K+
Post
31K+
Views
ABOUT

Features in-depth basketball news, analysis, rumors, odds, and more from a team of credentialed NBA writers.

 https://fortyeightminutes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy