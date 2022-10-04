Read full article on original website
cowboystatedaily.com
No GOP Candidates Show Up For Cheyenne Legislative Debates
No Republican voices were heard in League of Women Voters forums held Thursday night for Wyoming House Districts 11, 41 and 44. Each district encompasses part of Cheyenne. Democrat Sara Burlingame, who wants to take back the seat she once held...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Tribal Elder: Expansion Of Sand Creek Massacre Site ‘Long Overdue’
Ben Ridgley of Riverton can trace his ancestry directly back to one of the most horrific episodes in the history of the West. "My great-, great-grandfather was a survivor of the Sand Creek Massacre," Ridgley told Cowboy State Daily on Friday....
wyomingnewsnow.tv
The Military and Racism in Wyoming -Part 2
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Wyoming’s slogan is the “Equality State,” but it also has a legacy of discrimination. And now that legacy is spilling over to a group Wyomingites say they respect the most in our state. Earlier in part one, we spoke with a...
oilcity.news
Citing health, environment, Wyoming hunters shun lead ammunition
A biologist who has helped rescue dozens of raptors poisoned by lead bullet fragments in game carcasses seeks to educate, not regulate, hunters. At the Jackson Hole Gun Club’s shooting range, Chris Smith paused after his shooting session to explain why he stopped hunting with traditional lead bullets that spread toxins in the environment and wildlife.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wednesday Legislative Debate: Incumbent Bob Nicholas vs Democrat Challenger Jordan Evans In House 7 Race
Wyoming House District 7 hopeful and political newcomer Democrat Jordan Evans told voters in Cheyenne during a Wednesday night League of Women Voters forum that he would bring a new focus for problem solving to the Wyoming Legislature. Incumbent Republican and...
cowboystatedaily.com
Ray Hunkins: As For Lawyers’ Complaints About Hageman, There Is No Place For Politics in Bar Association
A group of Wyoming Lawyers, many of whom are friends of mine, some of whom are close friends of mine, have weighed in on the right of Harriet Hageman, recent winner of the Republican primary in her race for Wyoming's at-large seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, to express her opinion about the 2020 Presidential election.
cowboystatedaily.com
Explore Wyoming: The Thorofare Is Most Remote Spot In The Lower 48
As the least-populated state, Wyoming is full of out-of-the-way places, and with fewer than 6 people per square mile it's easy for someone to get away from it all. Then there's the Thorofare. As the most remote region in...
Wyoming Government Is Hemorrhaging Employees
HELP WANTED: Wyoming state employees are leaving, and it's almost impossible to find anyone to fill those jobs. Roughly a quarter of Wyoming’s executive branch agency employees left their jobs between July 2021 and June 2022, according to a new report by the Department of Administration and Information. (Wyofile).
cowboystatedaily.com
Transmission Transition: Will Wyoming Wind Power Reach Consumers?
Wyoming produces a lot of energy for other states and needs more transmission lines to keep up with the demand to connect a growing number of Cowboy State wind and solar farms to consumers. These high-voltage lines almost always cross some...
cowboystatedaily.com
Legislator’s Plan Would Slash Wyoming’s Tax Rate But Broaden Base To Include Groceries & Services
A Wyoming legislator from Cheyenne is proposing sweeping changes to Wyoming's sales and use taxes. Rep. Landon Brown, R-Cheyenne, told Cowboy State Daily on Wednesday that he's reviving 2019 legislation that would cut sales and use taxes – but add more transactions to the tax base.
California Man Behind Unexplained Hit & Run On Teton Pass
Was he on something? Legal or illegal drugs. It does not seem so. So what was wrong with the California man who exhibited bizarre behavior after colliding with the Teton Pass truck arrestor?. Eyewitnesses saw a 1998 Volvo collide with the truck arrestor between mileposts seven and nine on Wyoming...
cowboystatedaily.com
Dems Will Stay Major Party If They Keep Crossing Back, Vote In General
If every Wyoming voter now registered as a Democrat votes in the upcoming general election, the party will keep its major-party recognition in the state. Under Wyoming elections law, organizations are recognized as major political parties when they have more than...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming’s ‘Highway To Heaven’ Not A Hoax
A photo circulating on the internet shows a stretch of highway on Interstate 80 between Evanston and Lyman that looks like it stretches all the way up to the sky. Some online have questioned the authenticity of the image, while those...
cowboystatedaily.com
Hunter: Elk Took Hours To Die Because Wyoming Rancher Wouldn’t Grant Trespass
Joshua Sunberg said he had to live every hunter's worst nightmare as he watched a bull elk he'd shot in Wyoming on Monday slowly die. "He was sitting there wounded, suffering," Sunberg, of Iowa, told Cowboy State Daily on...
wyo4news.com
Wyo4News Snow Report: October 7, 2022
IT’S BACK! Here is your Snow Report for the State of Wyoming, brought to you by Basecamp Powersports. See them at 46 Wilkins Peak Dr., Rock Springs, WY, or call 307-3 62-3911 TODAY! When it comes to the outdoors, you need a basecamp!
Principal Seeks To End Corporal Punishment In Wyoming Schools
Is getting paddled by the principal still a thing in schools across America? Many people through that practice came to an end a long time ago. But not so in every state. A Sheridan County middle school principal is advocating to have corporal punishment outlawed in the state’s public schools. This comes after his doctoral dissertation’s research found that the practice is significantly harmful to students. Corporal punishment includes spanking and paddling as correctional behavior. (Wyoming Public Media).
cowboystatedaily.com
Oath Keepers With Badges? Wyoming Law Enforcement Agencies Respond
A Laramie Police Department official says a state lawmaker's claim the LPD is playing down the revelation that one of its officers has been identified as a member of the far-right militia group Oath Keepers is inaccurate and irresponsible. Lt....
KPVI Newschannel 6
Possible Public Transit between Cheyenne and Ft. Collins
CDOT, Cheyenne MPO, and WYDOT Study Public Transit Opportunities. A self-guided online meeting is being held for the public to learn more and provide input. The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), Cheyenne Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO), and Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) are studying the feasibility of a public transit connection between the North Front Range region of Colorado and the Cheyenne, Wyoming area. A self-guided online meeting for the community to learn more about the study and provide input can be accessed anytime between October 3 and October 17 at www.cowytransitstudy.com.
Spirits & Poltergeists Linger In Wyoming’s 10 Most Haunted Places
If you are looking for real spooky places this October, Wyoming has plenty of them. Here is a top ten list of haunted Wyoming places. One of them is probably near where you are if you are already in Wyoming. 1. Occidental Hotel, Buffalo. This hotel is one of my...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Tourist Tries Very Hard To Get Mauled
You can't blame him for trying. A tourist outside of Jackson did everything possible outside of going up and tackling a bear to get himself mauled Wednesday. But he was ultimately unsuccessful, although his technique was solid. The person walked...
