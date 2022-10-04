Read full article on original website
Pearl Mumphrey
3d ago
What happen to all the money they keep giving the government millions of dollars that don’t use in the city Plank Road is not done at all but claim they was gone start at the beginning of this year
Reply
2
Joy Montgomery
3d ago
They are going to end up taxing homeowners to death anyway they can.I bet there going to be more people getting subsided rent and bills,housing then there be homeowners.
Reply(1)
2
Related
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge mayor proposes new flood-fighting fee; here's how to see what it'll cost you
Property owners in Baton Rouge and the unincorporated areas of East Baton Rouge Parish would be on the hook for a new fee to fund the city-parish's stormwater system under a proposal formally unveiled Thursday by Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome. The Metro Council will likely approve the stormwater utility user...
theadvocate.com
How carbon capture wells work — and why they're controversial in Louisiana right now
Livingston and Tangipahoa residents have flocked to recent public meetings, urging parish leaders to stop plans to build new injection wells that would pump carbon deep underground. Industry leaders and some state officials say these carbon capture projects could bring jobs and tax revenue to Louisiana while keeping greenhouse gasses...
wbrz.com
Now that new Livingston Parish development has passed, what's the plan for infrastructure?
DENHAM SPRINGS - Thousands of new homes are coming to Livingston Parish, passed under old ordinances. Now that all these developments have been approved, some people are questioning what's next. Denham Springs resident and Livingston Parish School Board President Cecil Harris says many people are worried. "There's just not enough...
brproud.com
Residents address concerns to local leaders about crime at public meeting
BATON ROUGE, LA. (BRRPOUD)– Baton Rouge residents were invited to Broadmoor United Methodist Church to express their concerns about safety to law enforcement. Sherry Griffen and Suzanne Alban have been local Baton Rouge residents for many years and have seen a change. Sherry came forward by stating her concern, “We want to know why the crime in Baton Rouge is just rapid and completely out of control.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nypressnews.com
Low water levels on the Mississippi prevent Viking river cruise from finishing its voyage
Low water levels on the Mississippi River caused the grounding and early cancellation of a Viking river cruise on Wednesday and snarled river traffic in both directions. The Viking cruise, originally planned to launch from New Orleans, had to set sail from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, instead. Barges have become a...
2 People Injured In A 18-Wheeler Crash In Baton Rouge (Baton Rouge, LA)
Officials reported an 18-wheeler crash that injured two people. The crash happened on South Choctaw Drive near Oak Villa Boulevard on Wednesday. According to the officials, the wreck involved a passenger [..]
brproud.com
Baton Rouge creates new city task force to address growing trash problem
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)– The East Baton Rouge city-parish is cracking down on illegal dumping and trash. A new task force was created to make changes from the inside out and pave the way toward a brighter Baton Rouge. Local leaders say littering has become such a problem that...
brproud.com
National Adderall shortage impacts Greater Baton Rouge area
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The drug Adderall, used to treat attention disorders, is getting harder to find in the capital area. In Baton Rouge, some people have 100 people in front of them to fill a prescription. “It’s tough to get the medication from the manufacturer at this...
IN THIS ARTICLE
theadvocate.com
Who's building where in Acadiana? Here are the building permits issued Sept. 28-Oct. 4
FOOD SERVICE: 7400 Johnston St., description, metal building use to boil and serve crawfish; applicant, Crawfish Acadiana; contractor, Belaire Development & Construction; $350,000. SCHOOL: 1105 E. Pont des Mouton Road, description, renovation to building for Campbell Academy; applicant, project manager; contractor, Luxury Home Builders; $132,000. MEDICAL: 618 Jefferson Blvd., description,...
brproud.com
2 shot in Baton Rouge neighborhood Friday night
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Two people were reportedly shot in the 3100 block of Elm Street Friday night. One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to Mike Chustz, spokesperson for East Baton Rouge Emergency Medical Services. This is a developing story.
Water service interruptions scheduled for some Baker residents
BAKER, La. (WAFB) - Residents in Baker should be aware that their water services will be temporarily interrupted on Friday, Oct. 7 due to fire hydrant repairs. The interruption will last from 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. The approximate area affected by the repairs will be homes near the 500...
theadvocate.com
Louisiana company hires people with disabilities to make everything from paper cups to pillowcases
When Department of Defense employees sit down for their morning coffee, or take a trip from the office watercooler, they’ll likely have little idea where the paper cups they hold come from. They might be surprised if they knew that there’s a pretty good chance the cup in their hand was made from scratch in New Orleans or Baton Rouge. By someone, more than likely, who’s blind.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
theadvocate.com
Dream of local officals to bring daycare to Donaldsonville boosted by $1 million grant, new site
With a $1 million grant from CF Industries in Ascension Parish and an interim location in a renovated, historic building, a new early learning center for children will open early next year in Donaldsonville — a city currently without any private, state-licensed daycare centers. "We all know how much...
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge hasn't had significant rainfall in weeks. Here's why that will continue.
Baton Rouge has more than made up for its summertime string of wet days, with no rainfall reported in the city in the last four weeks. The last day of measurable rain in Baton Rouge was on Sept. 9 and the total amount of rainfall for the entire month was 3.5 inches below the normal value of 4.42 inches, according to the National Weather Service.
brproud.com
Woman poses as nurse to steal wallet from secured area at hospital in Louisiana
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette Police are investigating after a woman posing as a nurse allegedly stole a wallet from a secured area at a local hospital. Police said the wallet contained credit cards that were quickly used for a $1K shopping spree. They said the same woman was...
theadvocate.com
A charter school for students with dyslexia could add a high school, despite low scores
A charter school in Baton Rouge that focuses on educating students with dyslexia is petitioning the state to let it add a high school despite the chronic low proficiency rates of its students. Louisiana Key Academy, which opened in 2013, is requesting to start the new high school in fall...
Missing man last seen in Baton Rouge area
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking for information about the disappearance of a man in the Baton Rouge area. According to police, Daniel Sikes, 47, went missing from the Baton Rouge area in March of this year. If you have any information that could...
Gov. John Bel Edwards to announce bridge repair funding in Zachary
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Governor John Bel Edwards is expected to travel to Zachary on Wednesday, Oct. 5. The governor plans to tour maintenance on the Pettit Road bridge around 10:30 a.m. He will also announce bridge repair funding through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Act.
theadvocate.com
Pharmaceutical company spends $1 million to convert North Baton Rouge site to ear tag manufacturing plant
A major international pharmaceutical company has spent more than $1 million to convert a North Baton Rouge veterinary medicine manufacturing facility into a plant that makes ear tags for cattle. Merck Animal Health said 33 people work in the plant at 2667 W. Dual St., roughly the same number of...
theadvocate.com
Yes, things are quiet on the LSU lakes project. Here's why everything's still on schedule.
Work may have appear to have quieted down on the LSU lakes, but project managers say the project to clean them up is still on schedule. The design team dredged up samples of the lake and is currently testing them. Design firm Sasaki will use the results of those tests to come up with a design for how to best dredge the lakes.
Comments / 6