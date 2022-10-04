ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

marketplace.org

Hurricane Ian spares fertilizer plants but sends a warning to the U.S. industry

Hurricane Ian narrowly missed landing a serious blow to the domestic fertilizer industry. ​About half of the phosphate fertilizer in the U.S. comes from three plants in the Tampa, Florida, region, and in the past, hurricanes have knocked them offline. If Ian had done so, it would have been yet another headache for a fertilizer industry that’s already dealing with the impact of Russia’s war on Ukraine and energy shortages in Europe. ​
TAMPA, FL
Phys.org

Forest restoration is on the rise, but how we go about it is crucial

Politicians have long been fond of tree-planting ceremonies, but today, well-thought-out forest restoration schemes are increasingly important. Indeed, a host of international initiatives aim to substantially increase the world's forest area by bringing back to life millions of hectares of degraded and deforested land. Launched in 2017, the United Nations'...
AGRICULTURE
The Independent

Desert farming: learning how to grow crops in a severe climate

Qatar’s harsh environment, reliance on imports and blockades by land, air and sea have seen its people look toward new technologies, in order to achieve better food security. Through expansion in vegetables grown using hydroponics, local production has increased from 66,000 tonnes to more than 103,000 tonnes last year...
AGRICULTURE
Upworthy

Researchers dumped tons of coffee waste into a forest. This is what it looks like now.

This article originally appeared on 03.29.21 One of the biggest problems with coffee production is that it generates an incredible amount of waste. Once coffee beans are separated from cherries, about 45% of the entire biomass is discarded. So for every pound of roasted coffee we enjoy, an equivalent amount of coffee pulp is discarded into massive landfills across the globe. That means that approximately 10 million tons of coffee pulp is discarded into the environment every year.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
Phys.org

Dropping water levels and rising salinity push Great Salt Lake to brink of ecosystem collapse

Great Salt Lake is well known for being salty, but record-low water levels driven by high water usage and several years of drought may soon make it too salty for even the brine shrimp that have made it a home. The lake provides an important source of food for migrating birds and supports a multi-million-dollar brine shrimp industry, both of which could be lost if water levels don't rebound soon.
SCIENCE
beefmagazine.com

The cattle cycle: It can be a long 10 years

Much discussion surrounding cattle markets in 2022 has focused on factors impacting current and future supplies. Drought-induced feedlot placements, higher cow and heifer slaughter, and lower auction receipts are all topics discussed in this newsletter over the past few months that have implications for cattle supplies moving forward. Today, I want to take a step back and look at the supply situation from a longer-term perspective which is typically called the cattle cycle.
AGRICULTURE
Phys.org

International collaboration works to breed fungus-resistant cotton

Cotton is an important crop grown around the world, such as in countries like the United States and Uzbekistan. When a fungus began to harm cotton in both countries, it brought together their scientists for an innovative research collaboration. The fungus is called Fusarium wilt race 4 and it has...
CALIFORNIA STATE
beefmagazine.com

Cautions for cattle grazing frosted forages

When some forages are frosted, the potential for bloat, toxicity, and nitrates may increase for grazing cattle. When grazing alfalfa in the fall, bloat remains a potential problem, especially during the first three to five days after alfalfa has been exposed to freezing temperatures. In general, the risk of bloat will be minimal only after a significant portion (about 50-70 percent) of the alfalfa top growth has been frozen and dried. The fall freeze-down is often a slow process with many freezes over several weeks. The time it takes to reach the point where 50 to 70 percent of the alfalfa top growth has been frozen and dried will depend on the severity of the freezes and amount of standing alfalfa.
AGRICULTURE
Phys.org

How cattle ranchers in Brazil cope with weather shocks

Agricultural producers around the world must adapt to changing weather patterns. Much research has focused on mitigation strategies for crop production, but livestock producers face unique challenges. A new study from the University of Illinois looks at how cattle ranchers in Brazil respond to climate change in the Amazon. Previous...
AGRICULTURE
CBS News

Supply chain issues impact apple farmers

Apple farmers are grappling with unprecedented economic challenges as they prepare for the busy fall harvest. CBS News correspondent Scott MacFarlane explains the long-term effects on the apple industry and how consumers are impacted.
AGRICULTURE
modernfarmer.com

Up and Down the East Coast, Farmers Work to Rebuild After Hurricanes

When Hurricane Fiona touched down on Canada’s Prince Edward Island in the early morning hours of September 24, Gordon MacBeath was as prepared as he could be. His 250 head of cattle were tucked inside the boarded-up barn and he had diesel generators on standby. The dairy farmer and his family, who run Goldenflo Holsteins just outside of Charlottetown, the island’s capital, were safely inside the barn with the cows as well. They milk about 100 cows out of their herd and had just started the morning’s chores when the winds picked up. Soon, MacBeath was thankful for those generators.
AGRICULTURE
technologynetworks.com

Onshore Algae Farms Could Help To Meet Global Food Needs Sustainably

How do we increase food production by more than 50%, on a limited amount of arable land, to feed a projected 10 billion people by 2050?. The solution could come in the form of nutritious and protein-dense microalgae (single-celled), grown in onshore, seawater-fed aquaculture systems. A paper, “Transforming the Future...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

More farmers plant cover crops for higher yields and soil health

America’s biggest farmers are unchanging skeptics of climate change but they slowly are adopting cover crops, mostly to improve crop yields and soil health, said Purdue University on Tuesday. Only one in 20 growers say they planted the soil- and water-holding crops for carbon sequestration. Some 75% of farmers...
AGRICULTURE
Phys.org

Incorporating traditional management techniques to combat effects of ocean acidification

Ocean acidification is a major concern related to climate change, with the oceans currently absorbing around a quarter of the carbon dioxide that is released into the atmosphere. The increased CO 2 that is absorbed by the ocean in turn decreases its pH, making the waters more acidic. These more acidic conditions put marine organisms that create calcium carbonate shells and skeletons at risk.
SCIENCE
Grist

Why algae could be a ‘magic crop’ for a drought-stricken world

As our climate changes, so will our diets. Fix’s Future of Food Issue explores that reality through the lens of foods that show what sustainable, equitable, and resilient eating could look like. Try them yourself with the recipes in our Climate Future Cookbook. At first glance, the operations of...
BROOKLYN, NY

