Read full article on original website
Related
marketplace.org
Hurricane Ian spares fertilizer plants but sends a warning to the U.S. industry
Hurricane Ian narrowly missed landing a serious blow to the domestic fertilizer industry. About half of the phosphate fertilizer in the U.S. comes from three plants in the Tampa, Florida, region, and in the past, hurricanes have knocked them offline. If Ian had done so, it would have been yet another headache for a fertilizer industry that’s already dealing with the impact of Russia’s war on Ukraine and energy shortages in Europe.
Phys.org
Forest restoration is on the rise, but how we go about it is crucial
Politicians have long been fond of tree-planting ceremonies, but today, well-thought-out forest restoration schemes are increasingly important. Indeed, a host of international initiatives aim to substantially increase the world's forest area by bringing back to life millions of hectares of degraded and deforested land. Launched in 2017, the United Nations'...
Desert farming: learning how to grow crops in a severe climate
Qatar’s harsh environment, reliance on imports and blockades by land, air and sea have seen its people look toward new technologies, in order to achieve better food security. Through expansion in vegetables grown using hydroponics, local production has increased from 66,000 tonnes to more than 103,000 tonnes last year...
Researchers dumped tons of coffee waste into a forest. This is what it looks like now.
This article originally appeared on 03.29.21 One of the biggest problems with coffee production is that it generates an incredible amount of waste. Once coffee beans are separated from cherries, about 45% of the entire biomass is discarded. So for every pound of roasted coffee we enjoy, an equivalent amount of coffee pulp is discarded into massive landfills across the globe. That means that approximately 10 million tons of coffee pulp is discarded into the environment every year.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Phys.org
Dropping water levels and rising salinity push Great Salt Lake to brink of ecosystem collapse
Great Salt Lake is well known for being salty, but record-low water levels driven by high water usage and several years of drought may soon make it too salty for even the brine shrimp that have made it a home. The lake provides an important source of food for migrating birds and supports a multi-million-dollar brine shrimp industry, both of which could be lost if water levels don't rebound soon.
natureworldnews.com
Water Harvesting: Western US Have Demonstrated Alternative Ways To Have Access To Water During Megadrought
The researchers' innovative platform addresses a critical issue in water harvesting: collected water droplets form a thermal barrier that limits additional condensation; thus, they must be removed from the surface as quickly as possible to allow a way for more collecting. The team solved this issue by creating a platform...
Phys.org
Researchers find that pumping draws young groundwater to new depths, potentially with contaminants in tow
How old is your water? It may seem like a peculiar question at first, but there are real implications to how long a drop of water has spent underground. Research suggests that the water cycle is speeding up in some places as a result of human enterprise. Scientists at UC...
beefmagazine.com
The cattle cycle: It can be a long 10 years
Much discussion surrounding cattle markets in 2022 has focused on factors impacting current and future supplies. Drought-induced feedlot placements, higher cow and heifer slaughter, and lower auction receipts are all topics discussed in this newsletter over the past few months that have implications for cattle supplies moving forward. Today, I want to take a step back and look at the supply situation from a longer-term perspective which is typically called the cattle cycle.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Phys.org
Gray whale numbers continue decline; NOAA fisheries will continue monitoring
Gray whales that migrate along the West Coast of North America continued to decline in number over the last 2 years, according to a new NOAA Fisheries assessment. The population is now down 38 percent from its peak in 2015 and 2016, as researchers probe the underlying reasons. The population...
Phys.org
International collaboration works to breed fungus-resistant cotton
Cotton is an important crop grown around the world, such as in countries like the United States and Uzbekistan. When a fungus began to harm cotton in both countries, it brought together their scientists for an innovative research collaboration. The fungus is called Fusarium wilt race 4 and it has...
beefmagazine.com
Cautions for cattle grazing frosted forages
When some forages are frosted, the potential for bloat, toxicity, and nitrates may increase for grazing cattle. When grazing alfalfa in the fall, bloat remains a potential problem, especially during the first three to five days after alfalfa has been exposed to freezing temperatures. In general, the risk of bloat will be minimal only after a significant portion (about 50-70 percent) of the alfalfa top growth has been frozen and dried. The fall freeze-down is often a slow process with many freezes over several weeks. The time it takes to reach the point where 50 to 70 percent of the alfalfa top growth has been frozen and dried will depend on the severity of the freezes and amount of standing alfalfa.
Phys.org
How cattle ranchers in Brazil cope with weather shocks
Agricultural producers around the world must adapt to changing weather patterns. Much research has focused on mitigation strategies for crop production, but livestock producers face unique challenges. A new study from the University of Illinois looks at how cattle ranchers in Brazil respond to climate change in the Amazon. Previous...
Supply chain issues impact apple farmers
Apple farmers are grappling with unprecedented economic challenges as they prepare for the busy fall harvest. CBS News correspondent Scott MacFarlane explains the long-term effects on the apple industry and how consumers are impacted.
modernfarmer.com
Up and Down the East Coast, Farmers Work to Rebuild After Hurricanes
When Hurricane Fiona touched down on Canada’s Prince Edward Island in the early morning hours of September 24, Gordon MacBeath was as prepared as he could be. His 250 head of cattle were tucked inside the boarded-up barn and he had diesel generators on standby. The dairy farmer and his family, who run Goldenflo Holsteins just outside of Charlottetown, the island’s capital, were safely inside the barn with the cows as well. They milk about 100 cows out of their herd and had just started the morning’s chores when the winds picked up. Soon, MacBeath was thankful for those generators.
technologynetworks.com
Onshore Algae Farms Could Help To Meet Global Food Needs Sustainably
How do we increase food production by more than 50%, on a limited amount of arable land, to feed a projected 10 billion people by 2050?. The solution could come in the form of nutritious and protein-dense microalgae (single-celled), grown in onshore, seawater-fed aquaculture systems. A paper, “Transforming the Future...
Agriculture Online
More farmers plant cover crops for higher yields and soil health
America’s biggest farmers are unchanging skeptics of climate change but they slowly are adopting cover crops, mostly to improve crop yields and soil health, said Purdue University on Tuesday. Only one in 20 growers say they planted the soil- and water-holding crops for carbon sequestration. Some 75% of farmers...
Phys.org
Incorporating traditional management techniques to combat effects of ocean acidification
Ocean acidification is a major concern related to climate change, with the oceans currently absorbing around a quarter of the carbon dioxide that is released into the atmosphere. The increased CO 2 that is absorbed by the ocean in turn decreases its pH, making the waters more acidic. These more acidic conditions put marine organisms that create calcium carbonate shells and skeletons at risk.
Grist
Why algae could be a ‘magic crop’ for a drought-stricken world
As our climate changes, so will our diets. Fix’s Future of Food Issue explores that reality through the lens of foods that show what sustainable, equitable, and resilient eating could look like. Try them yourself with the recipes in our Climate Future Cookbook. At first glance, the operations of...
WHEN IT RAINS: A wetter world is changing farm country. Can growers adapt?
The southwest Indiana farmer had to drill soybeans in August – for a second time last year, having already lost his spring-planted corn crop – after yet another heavy rain flooded his river-bottom field. “My dad used to say that after July 10, ‘You’re kidding yourself trying to...
Phys.org
'Non-native species aren't the boogie man.' Biologist calls for a more balanced view
Awareness of non-native—often called "invasive"—species has vastly increased over the past half-century, to the point where anyone with a green conscience has heard of them and their negative impacts. Less recognized are the benefits of non-native species—and according to Brown University biologist Dov Sax, that needs to change....
Comments / 0