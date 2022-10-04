Read full article on original website
GHS Marching Streaks Having A Great Season
The Galesburg High School Marching Streaks are having a great season as it nears the end. The Streaks have won or placed very high in each of their competitions. They’ll have a competition at Dunlap next week and then will participate in Indianapolis for the Bands of America competition at Lucas Oil Stadium. Andy Empey, Director of Bands and Fine Arts Coordinator for District #205, joined Tom Meredith and Tyler Gumm on “Galesburg’s Morning News” to talk about this year’s Marching Streaks.
Galesburg Silver Streaks Football vs. Moline Maroons
The Moline Maroons defeated the Galesburg Silver Streaks football team 55-10 at home Friday night. The Streaks are now 1-6 on the season and 0-5 in Western Big 6 Conference play. The Streaks will play East Moline next Friday night.
