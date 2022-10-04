Read full article on original website
Man plants pine seed in a happy meal, this is what it looks like 30 years later
When life gives you a pine seedling, plant it. That's what one man did 30 years ago and the sheer size of the tree is shocking. u/FrellingHazmot took to Reddit to share the context surrounding the pine tree and why he decided to plant one. The post has since gone viral receiving nearly 126,000 likes and over 1700 comments. So, how tall did the pine seedling get after 30 long years?
22 fall porch ideas to copy for an effortless seasonal edit
Pumpkins, throw pillows, floral additions and more will help style your fall porch for all the cozy vibes this season.
Fortune
Marriott’s new $600 million headquarters is betting big on the future of the physical office for its hybrid workforce. Take a look inside
Marriott opened the doors to its new headquarters—a 21-story, 785,000-square-foot building that took more than half a billion dollars and six years of planning and construction to complete.
15 fall flowers for a final burst of color through until winter
There are a ton of bright fall flowers that will add an instant pop of color to your yard right up until the first frost, and even beyond until spring...
IN THIS ARTICLE
We Tried The Cheapest Leaf Blower At Home Depot. Here's How It Went
At the time of purchase, the Toro Powerjet F700 was $79.00 at Home Depot and claimed to have the highest CFM of any corded blower on the market.
Kitchen and Bath Design News
Sink Base Cabinet Storage
Blanco’s new BOTTON II organizational system maximizes storage for recycling, cleaning supplies and more. The BOTTON ll fits seamlessly below the sink base cabinet and includes two removable four-gallon bins with handles and a top shelf for additional storage. The unit, which measures 10” wide, 19” deep and 15 3 ⁄4” tall, is easy to install on the bottom of the cabinet using just four screws.
Clover Lawns Are Trending: Here Are The Pros And Cons Of This Landscaping Technique
There’s a new trend sweeping the country and it’s geared toward people who want to cut back on lawn maintenance but still enjoy a soft green landscape. It’s called clover lawns, and the name pretty much explains it all. While clovers were once thought of as pesky weeds, they are now being looked at as a hassle-free alternative to grass.
Cult of Mac
Dark days are ahead. Brighten things up before Prime Day with this $20 utility flashlight.
Fall is in full swing, and from now until early next year, the sun will set a little sooner each day. That’s nothing a handy flashlight can’t take care of. During our Deal Days sale, you can get an 8-in-1 Maglight for only $19.99 (regularly $29). This mini...
