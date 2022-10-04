Read full article on original website
Two Fun-Filled Halloween Parades In One Weekend On The Iowa Side of the Quad Cities
Downtown Davenport will be filled with ghouls and goblins Sunday, October 30 as the City’s annual Halloween parade kicks off at 2:00 p.m. Davenport City-wide Trick-or-Treating will take place on Monday, October 31 from 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. The City of Davenport is looking for creative people to...
Davenport’s Final Movies On The Mississippi To Show A Halloween Favorite
The City of Davenport has put on a great 2022 Movies on the Mississippi series. We've been able to watch great family films outside in LeClaire Park all summer and into the fall. This Friday will be the final film of this year's series and with Halloween getting close, Friday's featured film is a Disney classic that just recently came out with a sequel.
Get Plenty of BOOS in Downtown DeWitt This Saturday with Crawl-O-Ween
October is my favorite month of the year. The weather is finally perfect for wearing my favorite hoodie, the best movies readily available to watch, and I can day drink in a costume without anyone giving me a hard time! Its time to eat, drink, and be scary this Saturday, October 8th from 2-6 PM in Downtown DeWitt for their second annual Crawl-O-Ween.
Nerdspeak Brewery is Celebrating Everything Nerdy with Nerd-o-Ween
Stacey Ickes, from Nerdspeak Brewery in Bettendorf, came in this week to talk to Charlie Cole (Blue Cat Brewing Co) and me about a fun scavenger hunt they've got going on. Of course, Nerdspeak just recently celebrated their 1 year anniversary last week with Nerd-Toberfest and are now looking for a fun way to celebrate Nerd-O-Ween at the end of the month.
We Have Tickets For You To See Hairball In East Moline
One of the country's premier cover artists is coming to the Quad Cities, and we have an opportunity for you to win tickets!. Joe Dandy, Kris Vox, and Dave Moody's vocals lead Hairball through a sound-alike performance of your favorite classic rock hits from bands like Van Halen, KISS, Motley Crue, Queen, Journey, Aerosmith and more.
“Think Floyd” Pink Floyd Tribute Show Coming To Rust Belt
Chicago's original and longest-running Pink Floyd tribute show, Think Floyd, is coming to the Quad Cities next month, and 97X has your tickets!. Since 2004, Think Floyd USA has been celebrating the music of Pink Floyd in the best way they know how. Throughout the midwest and beyond, they've sold...
Enjoy free fun at Niabi Zoo through Oct. 28
Niabi Zoo has moved to its fall hours. They will be closed on Mondays and open Tuesday-Sunday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., with the last entry of the day at 4 p.m. Niabi’s free days run until October 28 and are Tuesday-Friday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., with the last entry of the day at 4 p.m. […]
New Restaurants To Check Out This Month In The Quad Cities
A new month means new spots to check out with friends and family in the Quad Cities. We are looking at a few spots in the QCA for the month of October. Sadly, a few closings were announced throughout the Quad Cities as well in late September and early October. We will take a quick look at those locations first.
TikTok of Someone Stealing Animal from Illinois Zoo is Totally Fake
TikTok is an interesting phenominon. It started off as an app where kids would film themselves dancing or lipsyncing to their favorite song. It's morphed into a place where I watch clips of my favorite comedians, find new bands, and get DIY home improvement tips, albeit for projects I'll never attempt.
October Is Cool, But It’s Not “Swinging From A Hoist” Cool
Welcome to October in the Dwyer and Michaels Classic Car Calendar from The Camera Corner. The 1969 Camaro that Samantha is swinging around next to is owned by Brock Smet and Jim Childs. Jenna Sue Photography took the photo, and all the extras you see here. I think it's cute...
One of Moline’s Middle Schools Featured On Jeopardy Wednesday
I got in the habit of watching Jeopardy with my grandma years ago. Every day, "Ope, it's 4:30, time for Jeopardy." Yesterday, I might have finally guessed an answer correctly, because there was no way I was getting this one wrong - it's about the Quad Cities. In the Double...
LoPiez Serves The Pizza and The Quad Cities Community
Last week, a feature from Oh Sweet by Tiphanie sent us in the direction LoPiez for our next stop. Like any business, there are challenges, but these guys have overcome some serious adversity in the three years they have been open. For starters, their original opening date had to be...
ourquadcities.com
Police respond to late-night gunfire Wednesday
Davenport Police were on the scene after a report of gunfire in a mobile home park shortly before midnight Wednesday. At least nine squad cars were at the scene on the 4900 block of North Clark Street at Silver Creek Trailer Park. Officers took photos in the area where at least one evidence marker was in the street.
Reba Extends National Tour, Including Quad Cities Show
The legendary Reba McEntire has announced a host of additional concerts on her 'Reba: Live in Concert' tour, including a stop in Moline. In a tweet, Reba said, "I'm having so much fun out on the road that we've decided to add more dates and continue the fun on into 2023 with Terri Clark, and the Isaacs.
Iowa and Illinois Firefighters Looking For Big Win In The Quad Cities Chili Cook-Off
The 1st Annual Quad Cities Firefighters Chili Cook-Off is underway! Area fire departments will be competing to see which firehouse makes the best chili in the Quad Cities!. The $10 entry fee includes a voting card and a taste of each firefighter's chili. All proceeds benefit the Firefighter Benevolent Funds.
Hundreds of local motorcyclists hit the road to help kids receive gifts this Christmas
DAVENPORT, Iowa — More than 300 Quad City motorcyclists took initiative over the weekend to make sure kids have presents under the tree this Christmas. A Brotherhood Aimed Towards Education, or A.B.A.T.E., held its 38th Toys for Tots Motorcycle Run on Sunday, Oct. 2, in Davenport. The ride started...
2nd annual Hero Run and Rib Fest Raises Money for a Great Cause
This Saturday, October 8, 2022, in Geneseo, IL it's the 2nd annual Hero Run and Rib Fest all for a great cause. Geneseo Brewing Co. and Made For More Apparel are raising money for SEAL Family Legacy, which is a local nonprofit that raises awareness for military members killed in service to our country and raises funds for their children.
ourquadcities.com
QC watch party planned for ‘The Voice’ contestant
On Tuesday, Oct. 11th at 7 p.m., a watch party for Morgan Myles, a contestant on this season of NBC’s “The Voice,” will be held at College Square Park in Cambridge, Ill. Since 2020, Myles has performed three times in Henry County—Bishop Hill, Cambridge, and Galva—and, as a result, this area was chosen to represent the state of Illinois in the “Myles Across America” campaign, according to an event release. The state with the best watch party will win a concert by Morgan Myles next year.
The New Illinois And Iowa Pet Of The Week Is…
QuadCities.com is happy to partner with Quad City Animal Welfare Center, 724 2nd W. Ave., Milan! Interested in adopting a pet? Check out our Pet of the Week every Monday!. The QCAWC Pet of the Week is Bowie! Introducing Bowie to the adoption stage! This adorable boy is ready to gallop his way into your heart and home! He is a Border Collie/Pit bull mix born 11/2021. Bowie has loads of puppy energy and is hoping to find an active furever family. We believe he will do best in a home with kids 6+, other dogs with a meet and greet, and possibly cats after a slow introduction. Bowie is a high energy and very smart boy hoping to find a family that will continue his obedience training. The way to this sweet boy’s heart? Treats!
KWQC
Police presence developing outside a northwest Davenport home
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A heavy police presence has developed in a northwest Davenport neighborhood. TV6 crew on scene says it is in the 2100 area of West 68th Street near Ridgeview Drive, with multiple squad cars currently blocking 68th Street. Residents are asked to avoid the area near the...
