Read full article on original website
Related
College Football Coach Announces Abrupt Resignation On Thursday
A college football coach is stepping down, effective immediately, just days before his team's game on Saturday. Wofford head football coach Josh Conklin has announced his abrupt resignation this Thursday. The Terriers went just 1-11 last season and were off to a 1-5 start this year. It's ...
Look: Les Miles Pitched As Candidate For Prominent Job
Les Miles coaching star has fallen a bit since leaving the bayou. But one caller on Wednesday's "Paul Finebaum Show" believes that the Mad Hatter would be a hand-in-glove fit for the Auburn Tigers. It's no secret that the Bryan Harsin era will be coming to an end shortly. So...
College Football World Reacts To Lee Corso Health News
Longtime ESPN college football analyst Lee Corso was not part of "College GameDay" this past weekend. Corso, a staple of ESPN's college football coverage, was out in poor health. Doctors decided it would be for the best if he missed Saturday morning's show. Thankfully, Corso is reportedly doing better now.
College football picks, predictions against the spread for Week 6
Week 6 of the college football schedule is here and now it's time to make our betting picks against the spread for the top games College football Week 6 picks, predictions against the spreadOdds courtesy SI Sportsbook Texas (-7) at Oklahoma. For the first time since 1998, neither team in the Red ...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hurricane Ian Puts Coach Saban’s Home In Danger
Alabama head coach Nick Saban is knee deep in his 16th season leading the Crimson Tide. Saban is in full on preparation mode for the problem that the Arkansas Razorbacks present to him and his football team this week as they are the next opponent on the Alabama schedule, however the Sabans and really every resident in Florida face a much more dangerous opponent this week. Hurricane Ian.
Raiders Fans Brawl: One Guy Beat Up Two Men and a Woman
VIDEO: Raiders fans brawled at the Chargers game.
NFL・
Student gives up full-ride at Iowa State to become a Buckeye on a pinch of salt
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Getting a full-ride scholarship is something every college student dreams of, especially if it’s in your home state. Adam Baccam, a civil engineering major at Iowa State, gave it all up to come to Ohio State. Why? For a pinch of salt. Baccam visited Columbus after a friend at his church […]
College football 2022 Week 6 upset pick, lock, bad bet, and strangest thing
Week 5 of the 2022 college football season saw two more coaches dismissed, and some struggle wins for ranked teams. Week 6, you’re on deck. Through five weeks of the 2022 college football season, we’ve already seen five head coaches lose their jobs (six, if you count Twitter firing Bryan Harsin at Auburn) and it seems there will be more to come.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cincinnati Bengals Quarterback Joe Burrow and Girlfriend Olivia Holzmacher’s Relationship Timeline
College sweethearts! Joe Burrow started dating girlfriend Olivia Holzmacher years before the Cincinnati Bengals played the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI. The football player met Holzmacher while attending The Ohio State University. While the pair both kicked off their time as Buckeyes in 2015, they didn’t start dating until 2017. “10/10 … 1 […]
atozsports.com
Former Alabama star makes it clear how he feels about the Vols the rest of the season
A former Alabama star had a pretty strong take this week on the Tennesee Vols and what he expects from UT the rest of the season. Former Crimson Tide safety Roman Harper, a two-time NFL Pro-Bowler and Super Bowl champion, said on the SEC Network this past week that he thinks Tennessee will end up winning 11 games this season.
Alabama football outcome could affect Auburn and other rumors
The craziness in college football never ends. According to a combination of published rumors, Alabama football head coach, Nick Saban could have a big impact on Auburn’s next hire. More surreal is an attendant claim the Saban influence could cause an escalation in the moves of two SEC programs soon.
Lane Kiffin's Dog 'Juice' Agrees to NIL Deal With The Grove Collective
The unofficial mascot of the Ole Miss Rebels, Juice, has inked an NIL deal with the Grove Collective.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Texas Reportedly Announces Official Update On Quarterback Quinn Ewers
It looks like Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns are going to have their star quarterback return this weekend. Quinn Ewers, who's been out with a shoulder injury since the Alabama game, will reportedly make his return this Saturday vs. Oklahoma. It's perfect time for the Longhorns, ...
Greg McElroy Names The "Best" College Football Game This Weekend
We've got some huge in-conference college football games this weekend. But for Greg McElroy, one SEC game stands out as the best that Saturday has to offer - though it's not the one you might expect. During Always College Football with Greg McElroy, the former Alabama quarterback declared that the...
Rece Davis Shares Lee Corso Update After He Missed ‘College GameDay’
The show’s host provided an update on his iconic crew member.
ESPN's Chris 'Mad Dog' Russo Rips Major College Football Coach
Jimbo Fisher and the Texas A&M Aggies had some sky-high expectations heading into the 2022 college football season. With the No. 1 recruiting class in the nation, the Aggies earned a No. 6 ranking in the preseason AP poll. Since then, the team has amassed a 3-2 record and dropped out of the top-25.
High school football scores for week 8
Playoff pictures are becoming clearer as high school football returned for week 8. Big matchups like Fairfield at Lakota West and Winton Woods at Milford highlighted this week's schedule.
Notable SEC Quarterback Reportedly Suffers Significant Injury
A notable SEC quarterback has suffered a significant injury that will likely prevent him from playing the rest of this season. Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Max Johnson has a broken bone in his hand. It's likely a season-ending injury. A big loss for the SEC and significant setback ...
Special Tennessee Sportsbook Promo Code for Tennessee vs LSU ($1,000 Free Bet)
As Tennessee hopes to continue its undefeated season on the road against LSU, BetMGM has an amazing new promo for Vols fans to take advantage of in Week 6: a risk-free $1,000 bet!. BetMGM Promo Code. BetMGM has a free $1,000 bet waiting for you to use on Tennessee vs...
ESPN Insider: Updated timeline for Auburn decision on Bryan Harsin
Coming into the 2022 season, most fans, insiders, and experts expected Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin to be the first coach to get fired. He wasn’t. Since the season started, five Power Five schools have fired their head football coaches. Still, most people expect the end to come sooner than later for Harsin at Auburn.
FanSided
289K+
Followers
547K+
Post
144M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0