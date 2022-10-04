ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elwood, NE

Lincoln County's Most Wanted

3 warrants: FTP (3); Theft, consolidate offenses, theft-shoplifting, unauthorized use of transaction devise, failure to appear or comply with citation. 2 warrants: FTP (2), Theft, obstruct a peace officer. Christen E. Olsen-Avila. Age: 48. 1 warrant: FTP; Failure to appear or comply with citation. Gregory N. Romero. Age: 37. 1...
KSNB Local4

Nebraska State Patrol arrests Elwood woman for attempted murder plot

LEXINGTON, Neb. (KSNB) - Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested an Elwood woman following the discovery of an attempted murder plot. The investigation began last week when the Gosper County Sheriff’s Office received a report from a concerned citizen regarding suspicious comments made by an Elwood woman. The Gosper County Sheriff’s Office notified the Nebraska State Patrol.
Kearney woman accused of threatening man with a gun

KEARNEY — A Kearney woman allegedly threatened a man with a gun because she thought he was sex trafficking a member of her family. Alyssa Bourbon, 26, is charged in Buffalo County Court with felony terroristic threats, use of a firearm to commit a felony, misdemeanor false reporting and possession of marijuana less than one ounce in the Sept. 28 incident.
Motorcyclist dead after O Street crash, Lincoln Police say

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Lincoln Police Department announced on Thursday that the motorcyclist in Wednesday evening’s crash on O Street has died. The motorcyclist was identified as Kody Berner, 23, of Ashton. Around 5:40 p.m. a motorcycle and SUV tried to merge into the same lane when...
Kearney police K9 officer involved in crash on rural Hall County road

KEARNEY — A Kearney Police Department K9 officer and a police service dog escaped serious injury Tuesday after being involved in a two-vehicle crash in Hall County. Around 10:15 a.m. officer Jon Alstrom and Bane were headed to a multi-agency combined drone and K9 training at the Husker Harvest Days campus west of Grand Island. Alstrom, driving a 2019 Chevrolet Tahoe cruiser, collided with a pickup at the rural intersection of 90th and Schimmer roads.
Custer County District Court: October 6

BROKEN BOW – Custer County District Court heard 8 cases Thursday morning, all in the span of roughly an hour. Unless otherwise noted, all defendants are expected to appear again on November 17. Christina M. Page, 42 of Broken Bow, pled no contest via plea agreement to a single...
Nebraska Resources Districts honor Albion farmer and Bartlett teacher

Conservation-minded residents from across Nebraska received recognition at the Nebraska Association of Resources Districts’ annual convention Sept. 25 and 26 in Kearney. Area winners include rural Albion farmer John Krohn, who received the 2022 Water Conservation Award, and teacher Kelly Guggenmos of Wheeler Central Schools in Bartlett, who received the Educator of the Year Award for teaching grades 7-12. Complete story in the Oct. 5 Albion News/Boone Co. Tribune, and Petersburg Press, print and e-editions.
North Platte’s economical snowball effect

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -North Platte is still buzzing after two momentous events marked the start of big economic progress between the Sustainable Beef project and new developments at the Rail Park. Officials said both of these projects aren’t just bringing new jobs that will help the local economy; this...
Knights conquer Storm on the road

The Knights quelled the Storm during a road game in Beatrice Thursday night. North Platte Community College faced off with Southeast Community College and won in four sets. The final scores were: 20-25, 25-13, 25-16 and 25-19. Morgan Ramsey led the team with 19 kills. Emily Johnson added another eight,...
Great Plains Health receives statewide excellence award for quality, process improvement

Great Plains Health earns the 2022 Quest for Excellence award in the non-critical access hospital division, demonstrating its commitment to emergency and heart attack patient care. After a rigorous application process and review by committee, the Nebraska Hospital Association grants this award to hospitals that make advancements in quality improvement.
Mid-Plains Community College to recognize Indigenous Peoples’ Day with guest speaker

NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-Mid-Plains Community College will recognize Indigenous Peoples’ Day with presentations at its North Platte and McCook campuses Oct. 10. Indigenous Peoples’ Day is celebrated on the second Monday of October to honor the cultures and histories of the Native American people. It’s a time to reflect on their tribal roots and the experiences that impacted their communities.
