Nebraska woman charged in the murder plot of five people
A Nebraska woman was charged with five counts of attempted murder and making terroristic threats after allegedly trying to hire an undercover agent to kill five people.
Nebraska State Patrol arrests Elwood woman for attempted murder plot
LEXINGTON, Neb. (KSNB) - Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested an Elwood woman following the discovery of an attempted murder plot. The investigation began last week when the Gosper County Sheriff’s Office received a report from a concerned citizen regarding suspicious comments made by an Elwood woman. The Gosper County Sheriff’s Office notified the Nebraska State Patrol.
Kearney Hub
Kearney woman accused of threatening man with a gun
KEARNEY — A Kearney woman allegedly threatened a man with a gun because she thought he was sex trafficking a member of her family. Alyssa Bourbon, 26, is charged in Buffalo County Court with felony terroristic threats, use of a firearm to commit a felony, misdemeanor false reporting and possession of marijuana less than one ounce in the Sept. 28 incident.
Kearney police K9 officer involved in crash on rural Hall County road
KEARNEY — A Kearney Police Department K9 officer and a police service dog escaped serious injury Tuesday after being involved in a two-vehicle crash in Hall County. Around 10:15 a.m. officer Jon Alstrom and Bane were headed to a multi-agency combined drone and K9 training at the Husker Harvest Days campus west of Grand Island. Alstrom, driving a 2019 Chevrolet Tahoe cruiser, collided with a pickup at the rural intersection of 90th and Schimmer roads.
Custer County District Court: October 6
BROKEN BOW – Custer County District Court heard 8 cases Thursday morning, all in the span of roughly an hour. Unless otherwise noted, all defendants are expected to appear again on November 17. Christina M. Page, 42 of Broken Bow, pled no contest via plea agreement to a single...
Ceremonial groundbreaking held at North Platte beef-processing facility
LINCOLN — Dignitaries, including Gov. Pete Ricketts, broke ground Tuesday on a $325 million beef processing facility on the east edge of North Platte that is projected to have a $1.1 billion yearly economic impact on the area. The Sustainable Beef project, projected to employ 875 workers, is being...
Nebraska Resources Districts honor Albion farmer and Bartlett teacher
Conservation-minded residents from across Nebraska received recognition at the Nebraska Association of Resources Districts’ annual convention Sept. 25 and 26 in Kearney. Area winners include rural Albion farmer John Krohn, who received the 2022 Water Conservation Award, and teacher Kelly Guggenmos of Wheeler Central Schools in Bartlett, who received the Educator of the Year Award for teaching grades 7-12. Complete story in the Oct. 5 Albion News/Boone Co. Tribune, and Petersburg Press, print and e-editions.
North Platte students wrap up successful Change Wars campaign
News Release North Platte Public Schools Foundation. Last Friday’s Backyard Bar-b-Q was the setting for the wrap up of the week-long Change Wars at the public school district’s buildings. The classroom at each elementary school raising the most money received a Popsicle Party, a ticket to the Backyard...
North Platte’s economical snowball effect
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -North Platte is still buzzing after two momentous events marked the start of big economic progress between the Sustainable Beef project and new developments at the Rail Park. Officials said both of these projects aren’t just bringing new jobs that will help the local economy; this...
Knights conquer Storm on the road
The Knights quelled the Storm during a road game in Beatrice Thursday night. North Platte Community College faced off with Southeast Community College and won in four sets. The final scores were: 20-25, 25-13, 25-16 and 25-19. Morgan Ramsey led the team with 19 kills. Emily Johnson added another eight,...
North Platte Community College hosts Best of the West Music Festival
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-The finest high school musicians from throughout the area will unite at North Platte Community College to showcase their talent and skills. NPCC’s music department will host the 2022 Best of the West Music Festival Oct. 17. Students must be nominated by their teachers to participate. “We...
Great Plains Health receives statewide excellence award for quality, process improvement
Great Plains Health earns the 2022 Quest for Excellence award in the non-critical access hospital division, demonstrating its commitment to emergency and heart attack patient care. After a rigorous application process and review by committee, the Nebraska Hospital Association grants this award to hospitals that make advancements in quality improvement.
Mid-Plains Community College to recognize Indigenous Peoples’ Day with guest speaker
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-Mid-Plains Community College will recognize Indigenous Peoples’ Day with presentations at its North Platte and McCook campuses Oct. 10. Indigenous Peoples’ Day is celebrated on the second Monday of October to honor the cultures and histories of the Native American people. It’s a time to reflect on their tribal roots and the experiences that impacted their communities.
Johnny Rodgers 50-Year Heisman Celebration
Eric Crouch will host the celebration and watch party in Kearney during the Nebraska-Purdue game on Oct. 15
🎧 Post Podcast: Sustainable Beef ready to break ground
Scotty was joined on Good Morning North Platte (FM 98.1) by Trey Wasserburger to get an update on the Sustainable Beef project and talk about their Ceremonial Ground Breaking at Venue 304.
North Platte Community College Applied Tech Job Fair attracts 40 vendors
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-Students and community members browse the booths at North Platte Community College’s annual Applied Technologies Job Fair Tuesday morning on the NPCC North Campus. A total of 40 vendors from across the state participated this year. The fair provided job seekers with an opportunity to network with...
