bemidjinow.com
Bemidji Fire Chief on leave, still employed, despite rumors otherwise
City Manager Nate Mathews issued a release after some inaccurate information about the Bemidji Fire Chief has been circulating in the community. Justin Sherwood is employed by the City as the Fire Chief and is currently on a leave of absence. Deputy Fire Chief Mike Yavarow is filling in until...
bemidjinow.com
Bemidji Blotter for Thursday, Oct. 6
The following is a summary of incidents the Bemidji Police Department and the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office responded to on Thursday, Oct. 6. Family Matter-non criminal, 8:45 p.m. Officer spoke with a female who wanted it on file that her juvenile son threatened to bring drugs in to her...
bemidjinow.com
Bemidji Blotter: 10/4-10/5
The following is a summary of incidents the Bemidji Police Department and the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office responded to on Tuesday, Oct. 4, and on Wednesday, Oct. 5. Disorderly Conduct, 11:12 p.m. Intoxicated male walked into homeowner’s yard on Irvine Ave. and 16th St. NW causing her fear. Male...
bemidjinow.com
Daily Archives: October 6, 2022
The following is a summary of incidents the Bemidji Police Department and the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office responded to on Tuesday, Oct. 4, and on Wednesday, Oct. 5. BEMIDJI POLICE…
valleynewslive.com
Becker County still searching for missing individuals
BECKER COUNTY, MINN (Valley News Live) - October 5 marks eight years since 42-year-old Melissa Eagleshield went missing after visiting a friends home in rural Becker County in 2014. But this isn’t the only missing person from Becker County still not found. On June 17, 1975, 71-year-old Milda McQuillan...
bemidjinow.com
White Earth man sentenced to 10 years for serious assault of a child
A White Earth man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for causing a skull fracture on a minor child. According to the release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, 30-year-old Edward Fairbanks was caring for the child in June 2020 when he intentionally shoved the child into a table, causing a serious head injury.
