Animals

Petting Dogs Gives Your Brain A Similar Workout To Socializing

Therapy dogs are a tool being used to help people with a variety of conditions, but why is it that some quality time with a heckin’ good boy is enough to make some of us feel better? Neuroscience research has uncovered one possible explanation as it found that petting a dog activates an area of our brain associated with socializing in a way that stroking a stuffed toy cannot.
Rare Turtles Hatch At US Zoo After 20 Years, And Boy Was It Worth The Wait

Forty-one Indian narrow-headed softshell turtles (Chitra indica) have become the latest arrivals at San Diego Zoo. This makes the zoo the first accredited conservation organization in North America to hatch these endangered turtles. Three of the rare turtles have been living at the zoo for more than 20 years, and...
A Serious Fire Has Damaged Easter Island's Sacred Moai Statues

A fire has damaged some of the sacred carved stone figures on Easter Island. As the extent of the damage is still being tallied, there is word that the fire might have been started deliberately. The “serious fire” sprung around the Rano Raraku volcano and engulfed up to 100 hectares...
Discovery Of New Route For Human Evolution Affects One In 4,000 Babies

When we talk about human evolution, we’re often discussing our ancient ancestors but as a species, we continue to change in modern times. Now, research has discovered a new route through which human evolution can occur in the way that genetic material from our mitochondria can enter the genome.
René Descartes Was A Victim Of Skull Blasting And The Skull In Paris Is A Fraud, Researchers Suggest

French philosopher René Descartes' skull may have been filled with peas, in an old practice known as "skull blasting", according to one group of researchers. Descartes, of "I think, therefore I am" fame, didn't have the best of times shortly following his death. It's not a great time for anyone, but when Descartes passed away in 1650 his corpse had to deal with rather a lot of thieves. He was first buried in a Catholic cemetery in Stockholm, before being moved to the Sainte-Geneviève in Paris in 1666.
How Cold Is Outer Space?

Have you ever wondered what would happen if you were in space without protection? Aside from the obvious lack of oxygen and slowly choking, you will also be subjected to extreme temperatures which might not kill you altogether, but might make your final seconds in the universe very unpleasant. There...
Watch World-First Footage Of Orcas Making A Snack Out Of Great White Sharks

Earlier this year, researchers in South Africa observed killer whales hunting great white sharks for the first time, and new footage of the chase reveals that more orcas are involved than previously thought. Released as part of a new study describing the predation event, the gnarly video shows five killer whales getting in on the act, leading scientists to suspect that the behavior may be spreading through cultural transmission.
Viral Video Star Dumpy The Tree Frog Is Not A Giant After All

We’re sorry to burst your giant frog-sized bubble, but the viral video of Dumpy the Australian White’s tree frog has been edited. Created and posted by Lucas Peterson, the video of Dumpy chowing down on some banana, peel and all, racked up 5 million views on TikTok in a single day, as it appeared to show Dumpy at a considerable size.
Incredible Details Of Europa’s Icy Surface Revealed In Highest Resolution View Ever

Last week, NASA’s Juno completed its flyby of Europa providing the closest view of this celestial object in two decades. The second moon of Jupiter hides a deep ocean beneath its icy exterior and is one of the best candidates for life beyond our planet. Now NASA has released the highest resolution image of Europa yet, the complex surface of this frozen world clearly seen.
Expand Your Mind With Babbel, Now 55% Off

Science is truly amazing, so amazing that even stuff we believe to be stone-cold scientific facts can occasionally turn out to be incorrect. Case in point, researchers are puzzled over how a woman born missing her left temporal lobe — the brain region believed to regulate language processing — could actually speak two different languages.
"Cataclysmic" Pair Of Stars With Shortest Known Orbit Discovered

Most of the universe’s stars exist in pairs, sometimes after the more massive one completed its life cycle and became a white dwarf. This evolution changes the dance between the two, at least if they were fairly close to start off, as the dwarf’s powerful gravitational field draws the outer layers of the main sequence star to it, causing the two to orbit ever closer.
An Albert Einstein Doll Was Just Blasted Into Space

An Albert Einstein plush toy has taken a flight to the International Space Station, serving as the zero-gravity indicator aboard NASA's SpaceX Crew-5 flight on Wednesday. For those unfamiliar with zero-gravity indicators, the job of figuring out when the ship has reached weightlessness is given to a small object such as a toy, bear, or other plushy. Not strapped down, it floats into the air and bobs around when that moment happens.
Your Political Views Could Be The Result Of A Parasitic Infection

Your political views could be shaped by a parasitic infection called toxoplasmosis, a new study has found. Toxoplasma gondii is one of the world's most common parasites, mainly contracted by humans through contact with cats that are infected, as well as by eating foods (especially lamb, pork and venison) that are contaminated with the parasite. It's estimated that around a third of the population is infected.
Sun Flings A 200,000-Kilometer Filament Our Way

The Sun appears committed to being a lot more active during this solar cycle compared to the previous one. We've definitely had an uptick in flares, filaments, and coronal mass ejections and we are still a couple of years away from the expected solar maximum. Just a couple of days...
