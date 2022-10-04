Read full article on original website
bemidjinow.com
Bemidji Blotter for Thursday, Oct. 6
The following is a summary of incidents the Bemidji Police Department and the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office responded to on Thursday, Oct. 6. Family Matter-non criminal, 8:45 p.m. Officer spoke with a female who wanted it on file that her juvenile son threatened to bring drugs in to her...
bemidjinow.com
Bemidji Fire Chief on leave, still employed, despite rumors otherwise
City Manager Nate Mathews issued a release after some inaccurate information about the Bemidji Fire Chief has been circulating in the community. Justin Sherwood is employed by the City as the Fire Chief and is currently on a leave of absence. Deputy Fire Chief Mike Yavarow is filling in until...
bemidjinow.com
Bemidji Blotter: 10/4-10/5
The following is a summary of incidents the Bemidji Police Department and the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office responded to on Tuesday, Oct. 4, and on Wednesday, Oct. 5. Disorderly Conduct, 11:12 p.m. Intoxicated male walked into homeowner’s yard on Irvine Ave. and 16th St. NW causing her fear. Male...
lptv.org
Bemidji Pedestrian Hit, Killed by Vehicle in Cass Lake
A Bemidji man died after he was struck in Cass Lake by a pickup. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, on Friday, October 7th at approximately 6:57 a.m., 52-year-old Steven Reyes was crossing the intersection of Highways 2 and 371 on foot when he was struck by a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado. William Anderson, 47, of Bemidji, was driving the Silverado west on Highway 2 when his vehicle hit Reyes.
bemidjinow.com
White Earth man sentenced to 10 years for serious assault of a child
A White Earth man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for causing a skull fracture on a minor child. According to the release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, 30-year-old Edward Fairbanks was caring for the child in June 2020 when he intentionally shoved the child into a table, causing a serious head injury.
valleynewslive.com
Becker County still searching for missing individuals
BECKER COUNTY, MINN (Valley News Live) - October 5 marks eight years since 42-year-old Melissa Eagleshield went missing after visiting a friends home in rural Becker County in 2014. But this isn’t the only missing person from Becker County still not found. On June 17, 1975, 71-year-old Milda McQuillan...
valleynewslive.com
Missing Minnesota man found dead after rolling ATV
CASS COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A man from Center City, Minnesota has died after rolling an ATV in northern Minnesota. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says they were notified just before 3:00 p.m. on October 1 of a man who was missing in the Foothills State Forest/Spider Lake ATV Recreation Area.
Minnesota Man Sentenced to 10 Years in Federal Prison For Assaulting a Child
Minneapolis (KROC-AM News) - A Minnesota man has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for assaulting a child. Prosecutors said 30-year-old Edward Fairbanks of White Earth was caring for a child in June of 2020. During the afternoon, Fairbanks intentionally shoved the child into a table, causing a serious head injury. The child was taken to a hospital where doctors treated a large skull fracture. The child had to undergo surgery to relieve pressure on the brain.
trfradio.com
Crash Victims Flee Highway 59 Accident
A Saint Paul area woman was injured in a single vehicle accident last night in Becker County. According to the Minnesota State patrol, Shannon Ann Warren, 30, was injured when the northbound 2001 Cadillac Seville she was driving left Highway 59 at County Road 131 in Detroit Township and struck a light pole. According to the State Patrol report, the other occupants of the vehicle fled the scene. Warren was taken to Detroit Lakes Hospital and treated for injuries troopers at the scene described as non-life threatening. Warren was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident reported just before 11:30pm.
2 people and 2 dogs found dead inside northern Minnesota home
BECKER COUNTY, Minn. – A woman, man and two dogs were found dead inside a northern Minnesota residence Tuesday morning.Deputies from the Becker County Sheriff's Office made the tragic discovery inside the home in Lakeview Township.The sheriff's office says this appears to be an "isolated event," and the names of the victims are being withheld as the investigation continues. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting.
17-year-old killed in Cass County rollover crash
CASS COUNTY, Minn. -- A 17-year-old from northern Minnesota was killed in a rollover crash on Sunday morning.The state patrol says he was driving a Buick Century on Highway 200 around 1 a.m. The road straightened out, and the Buick struck the road approach, going airborne and landing sideways before rolling over.He was not wearing his seat belt at the time, authorities say, and he was ejected from the car. Alcohol is also believed to be a factor in the crash.The teenager's name will be released on Monday.
