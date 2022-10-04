ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ole Miss football: Lane Kiffin says he shouldn't have left Tennessee for USC

Hindsight, as the saying goes, is 20/20. And with the benefit of hindsight, Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin said he might not have left Tennessee following the 2009 season to take the USC job. On The Andy Staples Show, Kiffin was asked whether he would take $100 million today or go back 10 years with all the knowledge he has today. Kiffin picked the latter, noting that with the knowledge he'd have, particularly with sports betting, he'd be able to make more than $100 million. Asked about being able to go back 13 years, Kiffin opined, "Then I may just stay at Tennessee."
OXFORD, MS
Five-star QB Julian Sayin returning to Alabama this month

Alabama offered 2024 five-star quarterback Julian Sayin of Carlsbad (Calif.) earlier this year. The No. 2 signal caller in the 247Sports Composite Rankings made his second trip to Tuscaloosa over the summer, and will now return Oct. 22 for the Mississippi State game, he announced. “I got to see it...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Seafood Places in Mississippi

If you happen to live in the state of Mississippi and you also love seafood, then you are definitely in the right place. That's because below I have put together a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are well-known for serving delicious food and only using fresh and high-quality ingredients. Here's what made it on the list.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
BREAKING: Wesley Yates talks about his decision to become a Husky

Wesley Yates, the No. 2 shooting guard nationally for the 2023 recruiting class, verbally committed to Washington Wednesday morning. He announced the decision on his Instagram account. Wesley, a 6-foot-4, 210-pound prospect from Beaumont, Tex., who also happens to be a cousin of current UW Assistant Coach Quincy Pondexter, took...
SEATTLE, WA
Oklahoma football's 'hard truth' entering Red River Showdown vs. Texas

The Oklahoma Sooners enter this weekend’s Red River Showdown against Texas on the heels of two-straight losses, most recently an embarrassing 55-24 loss to TCU. Following the loss, Late Kick host Josh Pate explained that Sooners fans need to manager their expectations moving forward. Oklahoma allowed 27 points in the first quarter and surrendered more than 450 yards of total offense to the Horned Frogs by halftime. TCU scored all 55 of its points before the third quarter ended.
NORMAN, OK
How to Watch and Listen: Mississippi State vs. Arkansas

No. 23 Mississippi State closes out a three-game homestand on Saturday when No. 25 Arkansas pays a visit for a morning kickoff at Davis Wade Stadium. The Bulldogs enter with a 4-1 record overall, 1-1 in the SEC, while the Razorbacks are 3-2 overall and 0-2 in the SEC. Arkansas...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
How to Watch: No. 12 Oregon vs. Arizona

The No. 12 Oregon Ducks (4-1, 2-0) moved to 2-0 on the young season in conference play as they took care of business against a Stanford that hasn't beaten an FBS opponent in over a year. Oregon heads south-east for its second true road game of the year, taking on...
EUGENE, OR
WATCH: Texas commit Sydir Mitchell shows disruptive presence in mid-season film

Bo Davis pulled off a big coup landing Sydir Mitchell over the summer. The four-star defensive lineman out of Oradell (NJ) Bergen Catholic chose the Longhorns over offers from programs like Georgia, Texas A&M, Miami, LSU, Michigan and Penn State. With a big need to add SEC-ready size on the defensive line, Texas was able to win Mitchell over. Bergen Catholic is one of the top programs in the country and Mitchell is looking to win a second state title this year. So far, he's been a disruptive player in the middle, and his mid-season film reflects that.
ORADELL, NJ
Mississippi State game day: No.25 Hogs and No.23 Dogs meet on Scott Field

Mississippi State means to finish a three-week home stand with a third-straight win and second SEC success, as the Bulldogs host Arkansas. Kickoff on Scott Field is 11:00am central for the SEC Network. These West Division foes have been headed in differing directions. Mississippi State (4-1, 1-1) followed a home...
STARKVILLE, MS
Harsin: 'We’re going to see more' from Auburn's freshman receivers

AUBURN, Alabama — An anticipated trio of true freshmen may be in the early stages of emerging into consistent fixtures for Auburn’s passing game. SEC competition has, so far, been kind to Auburn’s three freshman wide receivers. Camden Brown caught just the Tigers’ fourth passing touchdown of the year against LSU, while Omari Kelly was on the receiving end of a trick play for big yardage. Jay Fair also saw the field in the 21-17 loss to LSU and appeared on the team’s official depth chart for the first time at slot receiver a few days later.
AUBURN, AL
