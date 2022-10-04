Read full article on original website
Ole Miss football: Lane Kiffin says he shouldn't have left Tennessee for USC
Hindsight, as the saying goes, is 20/20. And with the benefit of hindsight, Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin said he might not have left Tennessee following the 2009 season to take the USC job. On The Andy Staples Show, Kiffin was asked whether he would take $100 million today or go back 10 years with all the knowledge he has today. Kiffin picked the latter, noting that with the knowledge he'd have, particularly with sports betting, he'd be able to make more than $100 million. Asked about being able to go back 13 years, Kiffin opined, "Then I may just stay at Tennessee."
Five-star QB Julian Sayin returning to Alabama this month
Alabama offered 2024 five-star quarterback Julian Sayin of Carlsbad (Calif.) earlier this year. The No. 2 signal caller in the 247Sports Composite Rankings made his second trip to Tuscaloosa over the summer, and will now return Oct. 22 for the Mississippi State game, he announced. “I got to see it...
Elite shooter Darren Harris breaks down his final four schools
One of the top shooters in the class of 2024 Darren Harris is down to four schools. The 6-foot-6, 195-pound small forward from Fairfax, Va., will choose from Duke, Maryland, Miami and Ohio State with no timetable for a decision. “This is a final four,” Harris said. “Each school has...
Highly ranked Tennessee CB commitment ready to play on national TV
A highly ranked Tennessee commitment will get a chance to play in front of national TV audience Thursday night. Four-star Class of 2023 cornerback Jordan Matthews and his team from Woodlawn High School in Baton Rouge, La., are scheduled to play host to Zachary (La.) High School at 8 p.m. Eastern time Thursday on ESPNU.
Five-star QB the Buckeyes have offered has Ohio State as a top choice
2025 Florida QB Colin Hurley who the Buckeyes have offered is very impressed with Ohio State and says the Buckeyes are one of his top choices.
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Mississippi
If you happen to live in the state of Mississippi and you also love seafood, then you are definitely in the right place. That's because below I have put together a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are well-known for serving delicious food and only using fresh and high-quality ingredients. Here's what made it on the list.
Oregon jumps back to No. 1 in Pac-12 team rankings following OL commitment
With the surprise announcement of Bryce Boulton's commitment to Oregon, the Ducks have surpassed USC for the No. 1 class in the Pac-12 just mere days after the Trojans regained high ground. The race to finish in the top spot is now a two-headed race with 50 composite point leads...
The national media predicts the Texas A&M-Alabama score
This coming weekend’s Texas A&M-Alabama game was billed as the top matchup of the season back in the summer. Both teams were expected to be undefeated and ranked in the top 5 at this point. Alabama moved to No. 1 in the polls this week, but Texas A&M fell...
BREAKING: Wesley Yates talks about his decision to become a Husky
Wesley Yates, the No. 2 shooting guard nationally for the 2023 recruiting class, verbally committed to Washington Wednesday morning. He announced the decision on his Instagram account. Wesley, a 6-foot-4, 210-pound prospect from Beaumont, Tex., who also happens to be a cousin of current UW Assistant Coach Quincy Pondexter, took...
Oklahoma football's 'hard truth' entering Red River Showdown vs. Texas
The Oklahoma Sooners enter this weekend’s Red River Showdown against Texas on the heels of two-straight losses, most recently an embarrassing 55-24 loss to TCU. Following the loss, Late Kick host Josh Pate explained that Sooners fans need to manager their expectations moving forward. Oklahoma allowed 27 points in the first quarter and surrendered more than 450 yards of total offense to the Horned Frogs by halftime. TCU scored all 55 of its points before the third quarter ended.
‘I was pretty upset’: Hinds Co. misses first deadline to get $17M for water infrastructure work
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Editor’s note: County Administrator Kenny Wayne Jones said Hinds County decided to submit the application in the spring and did not miss the deadline. A Hinds County supervisor says he’s looking into why the county missed its deadline to apply for millions of dollars in...
How to Watch and Listen: Mississippi State vs. Arkansas
No. 23 Mississippi State closes out a three-game homestand on Saturday when No. 25 Arkansas pays a visit for a morning kickoff at Davis Wade Stadium. The Bulldogs enter with a 4-1 record overall, 1-1 in the SEC, while the Razorbacks are 3-2 overall and 0-2 in the SEC. Arkansas...
Counting down Top 7 remaining Ohio State 2023 targets
The Buckeyes’ are approaching the halfway point of the 2022 season - their first road game of the season at Michigan State this afternoon. The coaching staff and team are in East Lansing looking to stay perfect on the season and move to 6-0. But the Ohio State staff...
How to Watch: No. 12 Oregon vs. Arizona
The No. 12 Oregon Ducks (4-1, 2-0) moved to 2-0 on the young season in conference play as they took care of business against a Stanford that hasn't beaten an FBS opponent in over a year. Oregon heads south-east for its second true road game of the year, taking on...
WATCH: Texas commit Sydir Mitchell shows disruptive presence in mid-season film
Bo Davis pulled off a big coup landing Sydir Mitchell over the summer. The four-star defensive lineman out of Oradell (NJ) Bergen Catholic chose the Longhorns over offers from programs like Georgia, Texas A&M, Miami, LSU, Michigan and Penn State. With a big need to add SEC-ready size on the defensive line, Texas was able to win Mitchell over. Bergen Catholic is one of the top programs in the country and Mitchell is looking to win a second state title this year. So far, he's been a disruptive player in the middle, and his mid-season film reflects that.
Christopherson: Mickey Joseph pushing right buttons by just being Mickey
NEWARK, N.J. – I’m writing these words while close to Piscataway, which is fun to say. Close to the Big Apple, which is fun to visit but not to stay. Close to a rather large game for this Husker 2022 football season, if you may. Scoff at the...
Beamer's hire to come full circle on Saturday night in Lexington
Shane Beamer has some pretty vivid memories of the last game between the South Carolina Gamecocks and Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field. Well, not so much of the game. It was more about the date, Dec. 5, 2020. That was the night Beamer was offered to replace Will Muschamp as...
Mississippi State game day: No.25 Hogs and No.23 Dogs meet on Scott Field
Mississippi State means to finish a three-week home stand with a third-straight win and second SEC success, as the Bulldogs host Arkansas. Kickoff on Scott Field is 11:00am central for the SEC Network. These West Division foes have been headed in differing directions. Mississippi State (4-1, 1-1) followed a home...
Harsin: 'We’re going to see more' from Auburn's freshman receivers
AUBURN, Alabama — An anticipated trio of true freshmen may be in the early stages of emerging into consistent fixtures for Auburn’s passing game. SEC competition has, so far, been kind to Auburn’s three freshman wide receivers. Camden Brown caught just the Tigers’ fourth passing touchdown of the year against LSU, while Omari Kelly was on the receiving end of a trick play for big yardage. Jay Fair also saw the field in the 21-17 loss to LSU and appeared on the team’s official depth chart for the first time at slot receiver a few days later.
Visitors Preview: South Florida vs. Cincinnati
The Cincinnati Bearcats only have one home game in the month of October and that is this Saturday against USF. As a result, the Cincinnati coaching staff will only get.
