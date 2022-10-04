An agronomist says ear mold is prevalent across the Corn Belt this harvest season. Ron Roling with AgriGold is encouraging farmers to scout fields. “If they do have it, get it identified, get it harvested in a timely manner and try to do it as early as they can,” he said. “Once they get that grain into the bin, get it dried down to below 15%. That will keep all of the infections from spreading.”

AGRICULTURE ・ 6 HOURS AGO