Dry weather aiding harvest pace, subsoil conditions decline
A climate expert says Mother Nature has provided favorable harvest conditions for Corn Belt farmers. Justin Glisan is the state climatologist for Iowa. “It’s a rapid harvest,” he said. “We saw similar conditions last year given how dry things were. It’s almost a mirror image of where we were last season with very dry conditions across much of the Corn Belt.”
Ear mold pressure widespread in Corn Belt
An agronomist says ear mold is prevalent across the Corn Belt this harvest season. Ron Roling with AgriGold is encouraging farmers to scout fields. “If they do have it, get it identified, get it harvested in a timely manner and try to do it as early as they can,” he said. “Once they get that grain into the bin, get it dried down to below 15%. That will keep all of the infections from spreading.”
Harvest running ahead of schedule in southwest Iowa
Harvest is in full swing for a southwest Iowa farmer. Dave McGargill says he started harvesting corn about a week ago and yields have been better than expected. “We’re probably two-thirds done with our corn right now,” he said. “I think everything’s going to be okay. We’re not setting any records by any means. We’re probably 30 bushels less than what had last year for an average.”
Nearly contained, Nebraska’s Bovee fires chars 19,000 acres of forest, ranchland
The latest wildfire in the Nebraska sandhills has burned nearly 19,000 acres of ranchland, but officials say it’s almost contained. The Nebraska National Forests and Grasslands Service says the Bovee Fire was 94 percent contained Thursday morning. This week rancher Jason Hoffman told Brownfield conditions continue to deteriorate. “There’s...
Stalk quality concerns in Minnesota
Stalk integrity is a concern for some Corn Belt farmers. Carolyn Olson of Cottonwood in southwest Minnesota says the growing season was dry and recent winds have been strong. “So we’re all kind of holding our breath that things will keep standing. Nobody likes to harvest a mess, and at this point in the year you can have a lot of ear loss. So that’s definitely on our mind.”
Mild, largely dry weather covers much of the Heartland
Across the Corn Belt, mild, mostly dry weather remains nearly ideal for corn and soybean maturation and harvesting. By October 2, three-quarters (75 percent) of the U.S. corn was fully mature, while 81 percent of the soybeans were dropping leaves. Isolated showers are just starting to overspread areas west of the Mississippi River.
Iowa farmer tackles input price volatility
An eastern Iowa farmer is changing the way he manages inputs to combat the volatile price environment. Logan Lyon, an Iowa Corn Growers Association director, tells Brownfield he adjusted the timing of fertilizer applications this year. “I’d rather be a spring nitrogen applicator, but the past couple of years I’ve gone to the fall,” he said. “I know what my cost is in the fall and I don’t know what it’s going to be in the spring.”
Farmer discusses rising costs of fuel, baling hay
Like many farmers around the country, Roger Baker of Ohio is facing record high input prices. He says the cost of filling his on-farm fuel tank has changed drastically in recent years. “In April of 2018, I filled my 2,000-gallon off-road tank once for 82 cents and once for 79...
More largely dry weather ahead for the Heartland, late-season warmth for the Plains
Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for the likelihood of near- or below-normal temperatures in parts of the Rio Grande Valley and across the eastern one-third of the country, while warmer-than-normal weather will prevail in most areas west of the Mississippi River. Meanwhile, below-normal precipitation throughout the northern...
Inputs remain in limbo as inflation climbs
The head of a state corn board says inflation could complicate how farmers market their crop for 2023. Kelly Brunkhorst is with the Nebraska Corn Board. “That inflation that we talk about from food prices is now hitting input prices. I think there is a lot of concern because that risk is a lot higher because of the way input prices are.
Beck’s expands Kansas territory
The largest family-owned retail seed company and the third-largest seed brand in the U.S. is expanding its Kansas territory to include the entire state. Beck’s says the expansion will add four million acres of corn and 1.8 million acres of soybeans to the current sales territory in the eastern third of Kansas, where it has served farmers for more than six years.
FFA membership is growing in Wisconsin
More young people from on and off the farm are showing an interest in FFA. Casey Denk is the Wisconsin State FFA President. Denk says Wisconsin FFA is seeing a big advancement in middle school membership. “We had to slow down during COVID, but now we’re all back in a full-swing year, and we’re seeing membership in middle school really amp up, so we’re very, very excited and we’re thinking we’re going to have high numbers again this year for our FFA membership.”
