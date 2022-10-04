Read full article on original website
Related
Engadget
All Facebook and Instagram users in the US can now show off their NFTs
Instagram's NFT feature is now also supported in 100 countries around the world. The next generation of WiFi technology is here. The home security hogging all the awards. Meta is done rolling out support for non-fungible tokens or NFTs in the US. The company first started giving select creators in the country the option to display their tokens on Facebook and Instagram earlier this year. But now everyone in the US can display their collections on both platforms, whether they're NFTs they've created and are selling or something they've purchased from creators. Those who have both social media apps can also cross-post their digital collectibles from either app so they don't have to share them twice.
The 2-week period when Mark Zuckerberg didn't take any meetings shows his follow-through on his vision, Meta exec says
In a new podcast interview, a Meta exec talked about what CEO Mark Zuckerberg is like. She said Facebook's pivot from desktop to mobile was an early example of his leadership and vision. When Facebook pivoted in 2012, Zuckerberg didn't take meetings for two weeks as employees adjusted. A Meta...
Google and YouTube ‘down’ as users blocked from searching – real reason behind issues revealed
GOOGLE and YouTube users were shocked to find the site and its video platform were non-operational today. The issue was not created by the world's largest search engine but a popular cybersecurity plug-in. Malwarebytes is an internet protection service used by individuals and corporations. The service faced issues running Google...
Digital Trends
Meta found over 400 mobile apps ‘designed to steal’ Facebook logins
If you frequently use your Facebook login to sign into new mobile apps you’ve installed, you may want to pay attention to Meta’s latest announcement. On Friday, Facebook’s parent company Meta published a blog post written by its Director of Threat Disruption David Agranovich, and Ryan Victory, a Malware Discovery and Detection engineer at Meta. The post detailed Meta’s discovery of over 400 mobile apps “that target people across the internet to steal their Facebook login information.” Essentially, Meta found hundreds of mobile apps that were “designed to steal” the login information of Facebook users by having those users log in to these apps with their Facebook login information.
RELATED PEOPLE
Digital Trends
TikTok pivots to photos while its competitors are still chasing its viral videos
TikTok’s competitors have been all over the news recently for essentially copying the short-form video sharing app’s most successful moves. But while everyone else is pivoting to video, TikTok is now taking swings in the other direction: photos. On Thursday, TikTok announced a slew of new editing and...
MrBeast said he turned down $1 billion deal for his YouTube channel and associated companies
YouTuber MrBeast — real name Jimmy Donaldson — said he'd be looking for closer to $10-20 billion to sell.
Phone Arena
Google might owe you part of a $100 million settlement fund related to Google Photos
Google has assembled a pot worth $100 million which is actually a fund that has to be shared among those eligible to be part of a settlement involving the Google Photos platform. Of course, not everyone is entitled to a share of this money. You must have been a resident of Illinois between May 1, 2015, and April 25, 2022, and appeared in a Google Photos image during that time range.
Engadget
Meta warns 1 million Facebook users who installed password-stealing apps
Meta is warning 1 million Facebook users that their account information may have been compromised by third-party apps from Apple or Google’s stores. In a new report, the company’s security researchers say that in the last year they’ve identified more than 400 scammy apps designed to hijack users’ Facebook account credentials.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Verge
Facebook warns 1 million users whose logins were stolen by scam mobile apps
Meta is warning Facebook users about hundreds of apps on Apple and Google’s app stores that were specifically designed to steal login credentials to the social network app. The company says it’s identified over 400 malicious apps disguised as games, photo editors, and other utilities and that it’s notifying users who “may have unknowingly self-compromised their accounts by downloading these apps and sharing their credentials.” According to Bloomberg, a million users were potentially affected.
Business Insider
How to turn off active status on Facebook to appear offline
You can turn active status on or off on the Facebook website, mobile app, and Messenger mobile app. When your active status is turned off, you will appear offline even when you're online. You can also choose to appear offline only for certain people that you select. Facebook may be...
These 10 iPhone apps are actually adware, so delete them now
We often write about malicious Android apps on Google’s Play Store, but Apple’s App Store is typically more secure. Of course, that doesn’t mean that it’s impenetrable, as we’ve noted in the past. Dangerous apps do occasionally sneak through Apple’s app review process, and HUMAN’s Satori Threat Intelligence & Research team discovered ten such apps this month. Delete them ASAP if you’ve downloaded any iPhone apps on this list.
TechCrunch
Elon Musk moves to kill the upcoming Twitter trial
But, as Judge Kathaleen McCormick pointed out yesterday, the trial cannot be called off until both parties agree. So, the trial is still technically moving forward unless Twitter also motions for a stay. Twitter has not yet lowered its guard, though, because Musk still needs to come up with $44 billion.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
You can now tell Facebook to stop feeding you posts you hate
Facebook users reportedly can soon better hone their Feeds through the introduction of “show more” and “show less” toggle options within posts. The update comes from Meta’s Newsroom blog earlier today, which details how users can qualify certain content with these two relevancy ratings, as well as how it all works.
Influencer reveals how much she earns from TikTok, YouTube, Facebook and Instagram: ‘My jaw dropped’
An influencer has candidly revealed how much money she earns from each social media platform for her content.Erika Kullberg, a lawyer who uses her TikTok to share investment advice, money-saving hacks and travel tips, has accumulated more than 9m followers on the platform. In addition to her TikTok followers, she has 4.1m followers on Instagram, 3.3m followers on Facebook and 755,000 subscribers on her YouTube channel.In a video posted to her TikTok on Wednesday, the content creator and founder of legal tech startup, Plug and Law, opened up about the income she makes as a result of her followings...
ohmymag.co.uk
Google might make you pay more to watch 4k videos
Google is reportedly testing out a new feature that could impact the quality of videos you watch on YouTube. Over the weekend, many YouTube users took to Reddit and Twitter to lament how they were being asked to upgrade to premium subscription in order to watch videos in high resolution, TechCrunch reported. It is unclear when or how this restriction would be rolled out across the board.
TechCrunch
Did Kim Kardashian really deserve that crypto fine?
This week was a weird one for crypto, as reality TV superstar Kim Kardashian was one of the first celebrities to get an SEC fine for promoting a cryptocurrency in a social media #ad; we also had to about Dogecoin rallying on Elon’s recommitment to the Twitter deal. Listen...
Twitter wants you to share tweets instead of screenshotting them
Twitter is now testing a new “Share tweet instead?” pop-up so users may stop taking screenshots of posts on the platform to share elsewhere and start driving traffic back to Twitter with a proper link. This feature was noticed yesterday by researcher Jane Manchun Wong and other users reported seeing the same pop-up.
Disinformation in Spanish is prolific on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube despite vows to act
Social media platforms’ failure to eradicate the false information amounts to aiding and abetting disenfranchisement, advocates say
The Verge
Now Instagram’s bringing ads to profiles and the Explore page, too
Now seems like the worst time to announce that more ads are coming to Instagram considering the backlash the platform has experienced over its increased focus on video content (via TechCrunch). But Instagram’s doing it anyway, which means we’re going to start seeing ads on the Explore tab and in profiles.
What Does Google’s ‘Helpful Content’ Update Mean for Content?
Search optimization is changing. Recently, Danny Sullivan, Google’s Search Liaison, announced that Google’s Helpful Content update is a big one, and it aims to weed out content that was written with the intention of ranking, and not passing across the information. Now, that’s weird. Isn’t that why we...
Comments / 0