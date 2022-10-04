Read full article on original website
Police: Man leads officers on chase in Virginia, opens fire; officer shoots back
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said they took a man into custody Thursday night after he led officers on a chase from Arlington County into Fairfax County where he opened fire on police and one officer fired back. Police said officers in Arlington County pulled over...
On the Farm: Virginia Farmers Pinched by continued high cost of diesel
On the Farm: Virginia Farmers Pinched by continued …. Virginia Farmers Pinched by continued high cost of diesel. Local residents react to the pardoning of federal …. The Hill City is responding with mixed feelings after President Biden’s announcement pardoning thousands of people convicted of marijuana possession. Ribbon cut...
DC deputy mayor accused of grabbing person by throat in Virginia
WASHINGTON (DC New Now) — One of the district’s deputy mayors was on personal leave Wednesday after someone in Virginia accused him of assault and battery. The Arlington County Police Department said the door of Christopher Geldart’s parked vehicle hit another car. Someone was getting into the car at the time. He and Geldart, 53, got into a verbal fight. The other person said the fight escalated and that Geldart grabbed him by the throat.
Unemployment fraud problem persists in Virginia with backlog topping 90K
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Employment Commission is investigating another batch of suspected unemployment fraud as a daunting backlog continues to cause long waits for victims. When Governor Glenn Youngkin’s administration took over in January 2022, VEC Commissioner Carrie Roth said 258,320 paid and unpaid claims were under...
Good Day Virginia
Full steam ahead as students roll up their sleeves to participate in the 2nd Annual Blue Ridge Brawl! WFXR's Hazelmarie Anderson spoke to the Spartan Robotics team about the excitement of the off-season competition and the importance of participating in robotic competitions. Good Day Virginia. Full steam ahead as students...
With gas poised to spike again, Virginia rails reach record riders
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – As gas prices stay above $3 a gallon, Virginia rail riders are hitting a record high. Joshua Dillon rides to Charlottesville once a month. He doesn’t have a car, and a $45 roundtrip ticket is cheaper than getting one and cheaper than many people’s gas budget.
God's Pit Crew responding to devastation in Florida caused by Hurricane Ian
WFXR anchor Drew Aunkst gives viewers a behind-the-scenes look at how God's Pit Crew is equipped with helping victims of Hurricane Ian in Florida. God’s Pit Crew responding to devastation in Florida …. WFXR anchor Drew Aunkst gives viewers a behind-the-scenes look at how God's Pit Crew is equipped...
What is the most popular Halloween costume in West Virginia?
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Halloween is only weeks away and people around the country are planning their costumes. According to a study by All Home Connections, some Americans are taking to Google to find that perfect costume. The study found that in the Mountain State, most residents searching for zombie costumes.
WestRock union leader says the paper company has begun to lock employees out; labor stoppage underway
COTTONTON, Ala. (WRBL) — An anticipated work stoppage at an East Alabama paper mill that has Virginia ties, is underway, a union leader tells WRBL a sister station of WFXR, Thursday morning. Workers were gathering outside the Westrock mill on Alabama Highway 165 before 8 a.m. Russell County Sheriff’s...
If gas prices spike, will West Virginia’s state gas tax be cut?
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Gasoline prices are rising again across the United States, including our region. And that is bringing renewed calls for government action. We are no where near those $5 a gallon prices we saw in June, but there is a lot of concern we could be heading back up.
‘Forever chemicals’ in deer, fish challenge hunters, tourism
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Wildlife agencies in the U.S. are finding elevated levels of a class of toxic chemicals in game animals such as deer — and that’s prompting health advisories in some places where hunting and fishing are ways of life and key pieces of the economy.
The most beautiful place in Virginia you’ve probably never heard of
DUFFIELD, Va. (WFXR) — It may be one of the most beautiful places in Virginia, and one of the least known. Natural Tunnel is a ten-story tall, 850-foot long cave formed in the rock of a ridge near Duffield in Scott County. It is surrounded by Natural Tunnel State Park.
Carilion hospice volunteers garden for patients
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR)– Carilion Hospice now has a new program for patients. According to Sue Huntington, Volunteer Coordinator, a hospice social worker donated three community garden plots to start the Carilion Patient Garden. “So, we have hospice volunteers that tend the garden beds, plant the plants, harvest the produce...
‘Texas Triple Threat’ say God will help them turn border red
Republican candidates attend prayer breakfast in McAllen. McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) — Three Hispanic Republicans say they have faith that they will turn the South Texas border region from blue to red in the November election and are counting on God and conservative values to deliver them victories. The...
California university helping build biggest migrant shelter ever in Baja
SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — The University of California San Diego is helping build what will become the largest migrant shelter ever constructed in Northern Baja California. “No contractors, no machinery, all being done by hand,” said Teddy Cruz with UCSD’s Center for Global Justice. Cruz says...
Pinpoint Weather: Mild Thursday before chilly weekend
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The mild and dry weather pattern continues across Southwest and Central Virginia for the next couple of days. High pressure will remain a dominant part of the forecast Thursday, resulting in a cool morning and milder afternoon. You’ll probably need a coat or jacket during the morning hours as temperatures will start in the chilly 40s. A few passing clouds are possible during the day. Overall, mostly sunny skies will be overhead with afternoon highs ranging from the upper 60s and into the mid-70s.
