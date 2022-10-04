Read full article on original website
Related
floridapolitics.com
New Democratic headquarters opening in Broward County to spur voter turnout
The center is sponsored by Florida LGBTQ+ Democratic Caucus and the Dolphin Democrats. Democrats at the top of the ticket for the General Election next month are coming to Broward County to open a center aiming to unleash Broward County’s demographic might at the ballot box. U.S. Rep. Val...
floridapolitics.com
Juan Carlos Porras drubs Democratic opponent in post-Primary fundraising rush for HD 119
Democrat Gabriel Gonzalez’s exclusively grassroots fundraising has him at a significant cash disadvantage. Republican Juan Carlos Porras and his Democratic opponent in House District 119, Gabriel Gonzalez, have applied very different approaches to fundraising. Judging from his haul in the month since the Primary Election, Porras’ method appears more effective.
floridapolitics.com
Republicans overtake Democrats in voter registration in yet another county
Is this another sign of Republicans' state dominance?. Every victory counts, and the Republican Party of Florida has another notch on its belt: Hamilton County, population 14,397, has flipped from blue to red. The Hamilton County Supervisor of Elections Office shows the 3,302 Republicans in the county — which lies...
floridapolitics.com
Delegation for 10.7.22: Kumbaya — missing — lobster roll — breakthrough
Hurricane Ian did what many thought impossible. Hurricane Ian did what few thought possible — brought together political forces in a show of unity not normally found weeks ahead of Midterm elections. As President Joe Biden toured deep-red Southwest Florida, Republican Sens. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott joined him...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
floridapolitics.com
Candidates for CD 23 offer differing points of emphasis at forum
The forum featuring candidates to succeed Ted Deutch showed strong contrasts between the four candidates. About 136 miles from where Hurricane Ian made landfall, the storm loomed large over a Thursday forum that brought together four candidates vying to represent South Florida in Congress. Democratic nominee Jared Moskowitz, the Republican...
floridapolitics.com
Tommy Doyle lays out hopes for Election Day after Hurricane Ian
He's awaiting direction from Gov. Ron DeSantis on what steps can be taken to improve voting access. Lee County voters just endured a Category 4 hurricane. But that doesn’t make election season any longer. Supervisor of Elections Tommy Doyle must still move forward with preparation for the Nov. 8 General Election, even though poll worker training has already been derailed and some polling locations have been reduced to rubble.
floridapolitics.com
Black Republicans continue outcry over ad targeting Corey Simon
A pair of Black Central Florida Republicans are the latest officials to denounce an ad targeting Republican state Senate candidate Corey Simon that some are arguing could qualify as racist. Simon, a former football star who played for Florida State University and in the National Football League, is a subject...
floridapolitics.com
Florida TaxWatch recommends nine steps to ease financial impact from Hurricane Ian
Some of the steps wouldn’t be possible without recently passed legislation. When Hurricane Ian tore across Florida last week, it upended the lives of millions, sending their financial futures spiraling into the unknown. While governments at the local, state and federal levels have since taken steps to cushion the monetary blow, more can be done — particularly when it comes to taxes, according to the nonprofit Tallahassee-based think tank, Florida TaxWatch.
RELATED PEOPLE
floridapolitics.com
Hurricane Ian lands in Lincoln Project political ad hitting Gov. DeSantis
The dead still being counted, the Lincoln Project has a new ad that considers what else Ron DeSantis was looking at besides Hurricane Ian tracks. Nine days after landfall — and with 32 days left to go before the General Election — the Lincoln Project has decided it’s not too soon to criticize Gov. Ron DeSantis’ actions before the storm that recently ravaged the state.
floridapolitics.com
Email insights: In ‘DeSantis Country,’ female athletes report their menstruation history to the state
'Handing over teenagers’ menstrual history to a third-party software company is flat-out dangerous.'. The Florida Democratic Party is taking issue with reporting that Florida schools require female athletes to report on their periods, pegging the practice to Gov. Ron DeSantis. The email, titled, “DeSantis Country: Florida requires female student-athletes...
floridapolitics.com
With damage at Lee election offices and sites, Gov. DeSantis evaluates accommodations
‘Loss of or structural damage to our offices, early voting sites and Election Day polling locations is evident.’. While local election offices look to recover, Gov. Ron DeSantis says citizens in counties hit hard by Hurricane Ian will be able to vote in the upcoming Midterm Election. The Category 4...
floridapolitics.com
Ron DeSantis, Charlie Crist debate postponed due to Hurricane Ian relief efforts
The debate will be rescheduled for later this month. Gov. Ron DeSantis and Democratic challenger Charlie Crist will have to wait a little longer to debate. The pair’s only planned debate has been postponed due to ongoing recovery efforts in Southwest Florida due to Hurricane Ian. The debate, hosted by CBC West Palm Beach affiliate WPEC-TV, was scheduled for Oct. 12 in Fort Pierce. Debate planners are working with both campaigns to secure a new debate date, expected sometime this month.
IN THIS ARTICLE
floridapolitics.com
Joe Biden praises Gov. DeSantis’ response to Hurricane Ian
The praise comes just over a month before DeSantis stands for re-election. President Joe Biden offered high praise to Gov. Ron DeSantis on the response to Hurricane Ian. “What the Governor’s done is pretty remarkable so far,” Biden told pool press. That came during a presidential visit to...
floridapolitics.com
Cities push back against Legislature’s environmental policy preemptions
'The need to act to mitigate climate change is both real and urgent.'. Conservative state Legislatures putting the kibosh on progressive municipal measures became a part of American political life in the past decade, and it extends to preempting environmental and climate-related policies sought by local governments, governments often quite literally on the front lines of the issue.
floridapolitics.com
Last Call for 10.6.22 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics
A digest of the day's politics and policy while the bartender refreshes your drink. Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics. Goodwill is jumping into the Hurricane Ian relief effort. Now, sales made from donated items will benefit those impacted by the...
floridapolitics.com
Tervis launches special Florida tumbler to raise funds for Hurricane Ian relief
First Lady Casey DeSantis spearheaded the partnership. First Lady Casey DeSantis is announcing a partnership with iconic Florida drinkware maker Tervis to raise money for Hurricane Ian relief. Tervis, which locally manufactures the double-walled plastic tumblers with logos of just about every variety, is creating a new design with Florida...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
floridapolitics.com
Joe Biden, Ron DeSantis broadcast unity, cooperation during Hurricane Ian recovery
'I can assure you is that the federal government will be here until it’s finished.'. President Joe Biden and Gov. Ron DeSantis, frequent political foes, locked hands outside Fisherman’s Wharf and discussed response to Hurricane Ian. The First Ladies for the nation and state stood alongside the national...
floridapolitics.com
Americans for Prosperity endorses Carolina Amesty in HD 45
The Republican should feel a resource lift from the center right group. Americans for Prosperity knows who it wants representing the area around Walt Disney World. The center right group’s political arm endorsed Republican Carolina Amesty in House District 45. “When elected to the state House, Carolina Amesty will...
floridapolitics.com
Public reimbursement period officially extended to 60 days after Hurricane Ian
Governments will have debris removal and other costs completely covered by FEMA dollars. President Joe Biden formally granted a 30-day extension to seek full reimbursement of public assistance expenses after Hurricane Ian. Gov. Ron DeSantis requested the assistance, and the White House announced it would be granted during a visit to Southwest Florida by Biden this week.
floridapolitics.com
Last Call for 10.5.22 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics
A digest of the day's politics and policy while the bartender refreshes your drink. Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics. Ed. Note — Sunburn will be taking tomorrow off, a brief hiatus as Peter celebrates Ella Joyce’s birthday. Don’t worry; the morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics will return to inboxes Monday morning. Thank you for your support, and please, stay safe this weekend.
Comments / 0