Tooele, UT

Axios

Changes planned at three Salt Lake City 'eyesores'

A few locations you cited as eyesores may not be that way for long, as cranes continue to fill our skyline. Here are three where changes might be coming. Details: If you've ever walked into the heart of downtown on 200 South, you might have felt a massive blank wall glaring at you near 200 East.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Tooele, UT
Tooele, UT
Tooele County, UT
Tooele County, UT
ABC4

Two dead in two separate State Street crashes

UTAH (ABC4) – Two Utahns died in two separate State Street crashes on the morning of Tuesday, October 4.  Sgt. Shad LeFevre with the Provo Police Department told ABC4 that a motorcyclist died in a collision with a van at about 8:17 a.m. near 900 South and State Street. The motorcyclist was driving southbound on […]
PLEASANT GROVE, UT
utah.gov

I-15 Lanes in Springville and Spanish Fork to Close

Nightly closures between 400 South and US-6/Main Street exits will allow crews to repair pavement. UDOT advises drivers to plan ahead for nighttime lane closures on southbound I-15 in the Springville/Spanish Fork area Oct. 4 through 6 and again Oct. 9 through 11 for concrete pavement repair work. Construction crews...
SPRINGVILLE, UT
BYU Newsnet

Crowd mourns temporary closure of local Mexican restaurant

Rancherito’s Mexican Food, a local 24-hour Mexican restaurant, received a show of support on Oct. 5 when hundreds of supporters dressed in black gathered outside the building, which is currently closed for renovation. BYU student Henry Fye, who runs an Instagram fan account named @provorancheritos, initially believed the restaurant...
PROVO, UT
kjzz.com

At least 2 dead in separate crashes on US-89 in Utah County

PROVO, Utah — At least two people are dead Tuesday morning after separate crashes on State Street through Utah County, authorities confirmed. The first incident happened in Provo when a motorcycle collided with a van near the city's cemetery. The second happened about two hours later in Pleasant Grove near 1700 South.
PROVO, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Suspect in 2015 murder of West Valley City woman arrested

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Police arrested the man accused of murdering Maria Maricela Astorga-Chavez in 2015. After seven years on the run, Francisco Jesus Huerta-Martinez was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail. Astorga-Chavez, who went missing out of West Valley City in 2015 was last seen with...
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Explosion inside motorhome being investigated

MURRAY, Utah — Investigators in Murray are looking into what caused an explosion inside a motorhome Wednesday evening. Steve Robertson, of the Murray Fire Department, told KSL the incident happened in the area of 1795 E. Ann Dell Lane at 6:22 p.m. When fire crews arrived on scene, there...
MURRAY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Person who pulled over on Ogden I-15 shoulder because of flat tire struck, killed by passing pickup; 2nd victim critically injured

OGDEN, Utah, Oct. 4, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — One person is dead and a second is suffering from critical injuries after an accident Tuesday morning on Interstate 15 in Ogden. The accident happened at about 11:30 a.m., after the driver of a northbound pickup truck and trailer pulled onto the left shoulder of the freeway to fix one a flat tires on the trailer. A second northbound truck and trailer also stopped. Both trailers had construction equipment.
OGDEN, UT

