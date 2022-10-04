Read full article on original website
MARY KATHRYN FEUERS
Mary Kathryn Feuers, 98, of Arrow Rock, MO, died Friday, October 7, 2022, at University Hospital and Clinics in Columbia. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, October 14, 2022, at Arrow Rock Federated Church with Rev. Patrick Overton officiating. Burial will follow in Arrow Rock Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Friday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Arrow Rock Cemetery in care of Campbell-Lewis Funeral Home. An online guestbook is available at www.campbell-lewis.com.
Meet The People Of Benton County - Michelle Larson
FAMILY: Husband, Dennis; 3 daughters; Sadie, Savannah and Caydence (Cady) THE BEST THING ABOUT LIVING IN WARSAW IS: The community. Anytime it needs to come together and rally behind someone, they show up. Every. Single. Time. It's also a beautiful town. OCCUPATION: Associate Director for the Family Nutrition Education Program...
BOTHWELL LODGE STATE HISTORIC SITE TO HOST STARGAZING EVENT
The Bothwell Lodge State Historic Site is hosting a stargazing event on Friday, October 21. The event will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the day-use area. There will be an informative presentation on light pollution and telescopes. Following the presentation, participants can stick around to view the stars and planets from 8:00 p.m. to 10:00 pm.
Simcote to Build $17M Facility in Sedalia
Simcote, Inc. is expanding its presence in the U.S. with a new manufacturing facility in Sedalia. The company made the announcement Wednesday. Simcote is investing more than $17 million in the new facility and creating 35 new jobs in the region. “Missouri’s manufacturing industry continues to grow due to companies...
JEFF KOENIG
Memorial service for 39-year-old Jeff Koenig, of Salisbury, who died September 28, will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, October 22 at First Baptist Church in Glasgow. There will be no visitation. Friemonth-Freese Funeral Service in Glasgow is in charge of arrangements.
Local residents, Missouri Farm Family for Boone County
Sam and Samantha Turner and family of Ashland were among the families honored during the 64th annual Missouri Farm Family Day, Aug. 15 at the Missouri State Fair. The Turner family was selected as the Boone County Missouri Farm Family by University of Missouri Extension in Boone County and the local Farm Bureau. The family includes Sterling and Stutton Turner.
MISSOURI DEPARTMENT OF CONSERVATION ANNOUNCES RE-OPENING OF SHOOTING RANGE AT PERRY MEMORIAL CONSERVATION AREA
The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) announced the re-opening of the shooting range at the Ralph and Martha Perry Memorial Conservation Area in Johnson County on Thursday, October 6. Maintenance and improvements on the range causing a temporary closure have been completed. MDC made improvements to the backstops and raised...
VILLAGE OF ARROW ROCK CELEBRATING 54TH ANNUAL ARROW ROCK HERITAGE FESTIVAL
The village of Arrow Rock is set to host the 54th annual Arrow Rock Heritage Festival. More than 60 artisans, artists, musicians, entertainers, and purveyors of remarkable goods will gather from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, October 8, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday October 9, in the streets and parks all around town. Soaps and candles, fibre arts and hand-made jewelry, leather and iron works share the streets of the National Historic Landmark village of Arrow Rock for two days of fun, festivity-and food.
Missourians Like These Five Grocery Stores The Best
Do you have a favorite grocery store? When you live in small towns like Sedalia and Warrensburg that can be a tough question, right? Because there just aren't a lot of different choices. In Sedalia you have your choice of Woods, Save A Lot, Aldi, and Walmart. In Warrensburg, you...
The Best Chinese Restaurant in Missouri is in a Small Town
Every town in America has its go-to spot for some delicious Chinese Food. So it should come as no surprise that the Best Chinses Food Restaurant in the State of Missouri is not in Kansas City or St. Louis, but it is in a small town in the heart of the Show-Me State.
Eldon man charged in Cooper County after bar fight
An Eldon man faces criminal charges in Cooper County after a bar fight in August. The post Eldon man charged in Cooper County after bar fight appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
WARRENSBURG MAN CHARGED WITH TWO FELONIES IN JOHNSON COUNTY
A Warrensburg man was charged with two felonies in Johnson County on Tuesday, October 4. According to a probable cause statement, authorities were dispatched to a residence hall on the campus of the University of Central Missouri. Authorities observed a large broken mirror in the hallway near a room and also observed blood on the floor and on the door into the room. The officer asked the victim of the incident who had broken the mirror and the victim stated that Tylan Carter had allegedly broken it. The victim also stated that Carter had allegedly attacked her while there.
WATER IMPROVEMENT PROJECTS SCHEDULED TO BEGIN IN SEDALIA
The city of Sedalia is scheduled to replace water mains in several areas within city limits beginning on Monday, October 10. The City of Sedalia’s Public Works Department wanted to provide residents living in the following areas information about the water main replacements. The water mains in these areas have been experiencing above normal failure rates and will be replaced over the next few weeks.
Two Versailles Residents Injured in Morgan County Rollover
Two Versailles residents were injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Tuesday in Morgan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 2005 GMC Yukon, driven by 22-year-old Kellie L. Wood of Versailles, was on Alum Springs Road, about 1277 feet north of Kickapoo Road (south of Versailles) around 5:40 p.m., when the driver was traveling too fast to negotiate a curve and the vehicle began to skid. The Yukon traveled across the center of the roadway and off the left side. The driver then overcorrected and returned to the roadway. The Yukon then traveled off the right side of the roadway and overturned.
MISSOURI WESTERN DISTRICT COURT OF APPEALS TO CONVENE ON THE UNIVERSITY OF CENTRAL MISSOURI CAMPUS ON OCTOBER 12
The Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, will convene at the University of Central Missouri (UCM) Campus on Wednesday, October 12. Oral arguments will be held at the ballroom of the Elliott Student Union beginning at 9:30 a.m. A three-judge panel will hear arguments in four cases. After oral arguments, the judges will take time to discuss the court system and take general questions from the audience.
Richards Man Killed When Peterbilt Overturns
A Richards man was killed in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Tuesday in Henry County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 1999 Peterbilt driven by 51-year old David W. Utter, was on Missouri 52, 0.4 miles east of County Road SW 901 (east of Montrose) sometime after midnight, when the truck ran off the right side of the roadway. The driver overcorrected, and the truck returned to the roadway and overturned.
Versailles Woman Injured In Morgan County Crash
A 22 year old Versailles woman and her 15 year old passenger were taken to Lake Regional Health following a one-vehicle crash in Morgan County on Tuesday evening. The Highway Patrol says Kellie Wood’s SUV first started running off to the left side of Alum Springs Road in Moreau and when she overcorrected it then ran off the right side of the road and overturned.
CITY OF SLATER RECEIVING SEVERAL GRANTS
The Slater City Council announced that the city received several grants during its meeting on Tuesday, October 5. City Administrator Gene Griffith said the city was awarded a Tap Grant in the amount of $205,426, totaling 65 percent of the sidewalk project in west Slater. The city also received notice from Rural Development on grant applications that were submitted to replace some of the city’s older equipment. Griffith announced that the city will be reimbursed $274,250, or 55 percent of the equipment cost, over the next two years.
SEDALIA MAN CHARGED WITH MULTIPLE FELONIES IN PETTIS COUNTY
A homeless Sedalia man was charged with multiple felonies in Pettis County on Wednesday, October 5. According to a probable cause statement, Sedalia Police responded to 530 East 4th Street to a report of an alleged assault. A victim relayed to the officer that Cal Childers had come over to...
THE SALISBURY BOARD OF EDUCATION SELECTS NEW SUPERINTENDENT
The Salisbury Board of Education selected Jared Wallace as the next superintendent of the district. Wallace is the superintendent of the Wheatland Missouri School District. He has sixteen years of educational experience including three years as a building level administrator and two years in the role of superintendent of schools.
