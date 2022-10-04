Read full article on original website
Related
Smoke Seen For Miles After Vehicle Catches Fire At Bangor Sports Complex Wednesday
A Ford Expedition caught fire in the middle of a busy parking lot at the Union Street Athletic Complex this week, creating quite a stir. Smoke from the fire could be seen from miles away. Bangor Assistant Fire Chief, Casey Perry, said firefighters started receiving reports of the smoke and...
foxbangor.com
Arrest made in Big Apple robbery
AUGUSTA– Augusta police have arrested a juvenile suspect in connection with a robbery at a local convenience store. Police say on September 27th just after 10 p-m they responded to a robbery at the Big Apple store on Stone Street. The alleged suspect had already fled when they arrived.
The Best Things to Do October 8th and 9th
With the weekend approaching, comes the weekly round-up of events for everyone to check out. This weekend you can look forward to Oktoberfest events, plenty of craft fairs to choose from, the Maine Maple Fall Fest, and of course, I can't forget to mention the North American Wife Carrying Championship. So many events and, unfortunately, not enough hours in the day to check them all out. And of course, the eye-pleasing sight of autumn colors must be mentioned as another thing we can also check out. Whatever you choose to do this weekend, enjoy your weekend, everyone!
Buy This Cute Waterfront Maine Inn, Get an Ice Cream Shop for Free
I bet there are a lot of us out there that can't help but check Zillow and other real estate sites to see what homes are on the market. And there are plenty of places that are lavish and expensive, but oh, so, great to scroll through the photos and imagine what could be.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wabi.tv
6 college students displaced temporarily after fire
OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - Six college students have been temporarily displaced after a fire earlier Friday. According to Old Town Fire Department, an accidental fire started in one of the bedrooms in the home on Bennoch Road. The fire was put out within five minutes of the fire department’s...
This Insane Maine House is Just a Short Drive From Augusta & Shows How The ‘Other Half’ Lives
The first thing that may be worth noting is that this place also comes with heated parking. That's right, there's room for up to four vehicles in the garage and when you drive in on a snowy February night, the slush and grime will melt right off your car and drain into the floor. Wow!
wabi.tv
Augusta police apprehend juvenile involved in Big Apple robbery
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Augusta Police have apprehended a juvenile from Augusta involved in a robbery at a Big Apple store last week. Police say a suspect entered the store, displayed a gun, and demanded money and merchandise. The suspect fled the scene before police could arrive. Thursday, police stopped...
WGME
Waterville is overwhelmed by people dumping trash all over the city
WATERVILLE, Maine (BDN) -- Waterville residents who cannot afford the rising costs of disposing of their refuse are filling public trash cans and dumping household waste in parking lots and on sidewalks. Councilors who are frustrated with the limited number of trash cans and overflowing trash want to find solutions....
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ride ‘The Pumpkin Express’ With Belfast & Moosehead Lake Railroad
The most beautiful time of the year in Maine is here. Crisp days, football, fall foliage, and of course, pumpkins! Best of all, there is no shortage of things to do all across Maine during the fall season. It is time to pick a pumpkin, hop aboard the train in...
PhillyBite
Where Are the Best Ice Cream Parlors in Maine?
MAINE - Whether you prefer drive-through ice cream or a walk-up window experience, Maine has plenty of places to satisfy your sweet tooth. Some local favorites include Red's Dairy Freeze and Mt. Desert Island Ice Cream, both a short drive from Portland. Both serve excellent strawberry soft-serve ice cream and are perfect for socializing.
penbaypilot.com
Belfast Police arrest Belmont man in connection to August hit-and-run with bicyclist
BELFAST — Belfast Police Chief Bobby Cormier said Oct. 5 that an arrest had been made in the Aug. 12 incident that left a 30-year-old bicyclist injured in a ditch. At approximately 8:51 p.m. that night, Belfast Police responded to a 911 call of a bicyclist being struck by a motor vehicle in the area of 238 Belmont Ave in Belfast.
wabi.tv
Maine State Police investigate death in Lamoine
LAMOINE, Maine (WABI) - Police are investigating after a man was found dead in Lamoine. Police say on Monday morning, they were called to a home on Shore Road where a deceased man was found. State police say the man was discovered by a friend who stopped by the house.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wabi.tv
UPDATE: Maine State Police investigating deaths of Orrington couple
ORRINGTON, Maine (WABI) - Maine State Police are investigating the death of an Orrington couple. Russell and Lois Swanson, both 89, were found deceased this morning by a family member in their home on Swetts Pond Rd. Law enforcement closed the road for several hours. A barricade was up at...
New Market in Orono Called ‘The Local’ Now Open
The Local, your local neighborhood marketplace, has opened in Orono. The location is 153 Park Street in Orono. The store used to be occupied by Thriftway. But since they left, the interior has been totally renovated. And the building is going through some exterior renovation, and the apartments and laundromat next door are being renovated now as well.
China, Maine Man Identified as Driver Who Crashed Through Winslow Home While Unconscious
In an update to a story we brought you a day ago, the driver of a Subaru Forester that left the roadway and crashed through the side of a Winslow, Maine house has been identified. Tuesday afternoon the Kennebec Journal released the information reporting that William Haiss, about 65 years...
There’s a Headless Ghost That Haunts This Beautiful Lake in Maine
The small town of Bucksport, Maine, is home to lots of incredible stories, whether they're about the Abenaki tribe of Native Americans, how Colonel Jonathan Buck founded the town, or even when the town went Hollywood in an ABC drama called Dark Shadows. But Bucksport also has its fair share of ghost stories, including the chilling tale that something, or someone, keeps haunting Silver Lake.
wgan.com
Missing man sought by Brewer police found safe
UPDATE: Police say Madore has been safely located. Police in Brewer have issued a Silver Alert for a man who went missing from an inn. Police are asking for help finding 72-year-old Davis Madore. He was staying at the Vacationland Inn in Brewer and was last seen around 5 p.m. on Oct. 6.
Latest Update: World’s Largest Flagpole Taller Than the Empire State Building to Open in Maine
By now you know about this gigantic undertaking that's underway in Maine. I'm not even sure the word 'gigantic' covers the enormity of the world's largest flagpole headed to the Pine Tree State. A memorial and park will boast this flagpole, which will be taller than the Empire State Building....
Arrest Made after Illegal Drugs Dropped Inside Store in Millinocket, Maine
Bag of Illegal Drugs Found on Floor of Millinocket Store. The East Millinocket Police Department have arrested a 40-year-old Millinocket man after finding a bag of illegal drugs dropped at a local store. Employee Found the Bag. The bag contained what police believe to be heroin and fentanyl. The item...
Comments / 0