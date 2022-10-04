ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

The Spun

ESPN Announces Decision On Broadcaster Hubie Brown

Nobody has seen more or can share more NBA knowledge than ESPN/ABC broadcaster Hubie Brown. And according to The Athletic's Richard Deitsch, the 89-year-old will be back to call games on the network for his 18th season and 36th in total (though in a limited capacity). Per Deitsch: "Hubie Brown,...
NBA
247Sports

Four-star shooting guard Kiyan Anthony talks early recruitment

Four star shooting guard Kiyan Anthony is starting to gain multiple high major and mid major attention coming into his sophomore season. Anthony is a 6-foot-3, 165-pound shooting guard out of the Middle Village (NY.) Christ the King Regional and came in at No. 62 nationally in the initial class of 2025 rankings.
BASKETBALL
Larry Brown Sports

Jordan Poole was annoying teammates prior to Draymond Green altercation?

We are learning more about what may have led to the incident between Golden State Warriors teammates Draymond Green and Jordan Poole. Green and Poole reportedly got into a physical altercation at practice on Wednesday. Though the two players have been known to get into verbal arguments, Green was described as having escalated Wednesday’s episode by “forcefully” striking Poole. You can read more about the incident here.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FanSided

This Lakers offseason mistake is already looking even worse

The regular season hasn’t even started and the Los Angeles Lakers offseason mistakes are already looming large. Take the failed efforts to trade Russell Westbrook for example. While the front office is working hard to trade Westbrook, the fact talks are stalling because Rob Pelinka is so hung up on draft capital (giving and receiving) is infuriating.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Carmelo Anthony's son Kiyan Anthony is carving out his own identity as a four-star sophomore

When you are the son of a player with the credentials of Carmelo Anthony, people are always going to take notice. After all, he's a 10 time NBA All-Star, made the NBA's 75th anniversary team and authored arguably the greatest one and done year ever when he led Syracuse to a national title in 2003. While having a famous father raises intrigue level, you still have to make your own way and that's exactly what four-star shooting guard Kiyan Anthony is doing.
NBA
247Sports

Bill Self says Lawrence is 'most juiced' he's ever seen amid Kansas football's 5-0 start

The Kansas Jayhawks enter their Week 6 matchup against TCU with a 5-0 record and ranked No. 19 in the country, their first time in the top 25 since 2009. During a recent interview on SiriusXM Radio, Kansas basketball coach Bill Self described the energy level in Lawrence in response to the football team's recent success. Self's Jayhawks basketball team is coming off a national championship season in 2021-22.
LAWRENCE, KS
247Sports

Kentucky releases full 2022-23 basketball schedule

The 2022-23 Kentucky men’s basketball schedule has been set. Along with the 18-game Southeastern Conference schedule announced last month, the Wildcats will play 13 non-conference contests, along with a pair of exhibitions. Every UK game will be on national television or via streaming through CBS or ESPN’s family of...
BASKETBALL
247Sports

Brent Venables confident Oklahoma defense fixes widespread problems

Brent Venables is confident Oklahoma fixes its widespread problems defensively. The Sooners started 0-2 against Big 12 competition after giving up 96 points in losses to Kansas State and TCU over the past two games. TCU managed 477 yards and 41 points in the first half of last week's 55-24 win over Oklahoma, a result that knocked Venables' team outside of the top 25.
NORMAN, OK
247Sports

247Sports

