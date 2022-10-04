The Goshen Eagles (5-2, 2-2) will look to keep their three-game winning streak going against the Luverne Tigers (4-3, 3-1) in a key Class 2A, Region 3 game on Friday night. Goshen comes into this week’s game clicking on all cylinders after scoring 60 points or more in three consecutive games, which is the first time that’s happened in school history. In fact, Goshen’s 307 points scored so far this season is just the fourth time Goshen has scored more than 300 points in a season since 2011. The Eagles are currently averaging 43.9 points per game and their 307 points in seven games more than triples the point total Goshen scored in the past two seasons combined.

LUVERNE, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO