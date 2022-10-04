Read full article on original website
Troy Messenger
Troy football to name meeting room after John Schlarman
On Friday, Troy University announced that the football team’s Offensive Line Meeting Room will officially be named the John Schlarman Meeting Room in honor of former Troy Offenisve Line coach John Schlarman. Schlarman coached at Troy from 2007 until 2012 after starting his coaching career at his alma-mater Kentucky...
Troy Messenger
Trio of Trojans receive offers from Faulkner
This week, Charles Henderson football players Parker Adams, Connor Jones and Mario Davenport received scholarship offers from Faulkner University. Adams, a junior quarterback, has guided the efficient Trojan offense this season, completing 75-of-122 pass attempts for 1,265 yards and 13 touchdowns with just three interceptions in six games. Adams also has 120 yards rushing and a touchdown on the ground.
Troy Messenger
Troy volleyball bests Marshall
The Troy Trojans (9-8, 3-2) picked up a Sun Belt Conference win at home on Thursday night 3-1 over the Marshall Thundering Herd (7-10, 1-4). Troy won the first two sets 25-20 and 25-22 before Marshall answered to cut into the lead by winning the third set 25-21. The Trojans then captured the match by dominating the fourth set 25-15. A trio of Trojans earned double-digit kills in the win and two Trojans earned double-doubles.
Troy Messenger
Pike County beats Providence Christian on Homecoming
The Pike County Bulldogs (5-2, 4-2) celebrated 2022 Homecoming with a 21-7 win in Class 3A, Region 2 over the Providence Christian Eagles (3-4, 3-3) on Friday night. Pike County was also celebrating the debut of the school’s new jumbotron on the top of the scoreboard in one of Bulldog Stadium’s end zones. The Bulldogs got the game off to a hot start as linebacker Markelis Hobdy intercepted a Providence Christian pass on the first play of the game. The Pike County offense drove deep into Providence territory before turning the ball over on downs. After the two sides traded punts, Pike County ended the first quarter with an interception of its own.
Troy Messenger
Charles Henderson topples Eufaula in big region win
EUFAULA, AL – It has been almost ten years – nine to be exact – since Charles Henderson High has fielded a football team with the talent and energy that the 2022 squad possesses, and with a resounding 34-7 manhandling of Eufaula in their own Tiger Stadium Friday night, the Trojans are gaining momentum.
Troy Messenger
Goshen falls to Luverne in region home game
The Goshen Eagles (5-3, 2-3) dropped a Class 2A, Region 3 game with the Luverne Tigers (5-3, 4-1) on Friday night by a score of 28-21. The two sides went into the fourth quarter tied 21-21 but Luverne’s 4-yard touchdown run late in the contest ended up as the game winner. In Goshen’s final four drives, the Eagles lost an interception, a fumble, punted and turned the ball over on downs.
Troy Messenger
Goshen hosts Luverne in big region battle
The Goshen Eagles (5-2, 2-2) will look to keep their three-game winning streak going against the Luverne Tigers (4-3, 3-1) in a key Class 2A, Region 3 game on Friday night. Goshen comes into this week’s game clicking on all cylinders after scoring 60 points or more in three consecutive games, which is the first time that’s happened in school history. In fact, Goshen’s 307 points scored so far this season is just the fourth time Goshen has scored more than 300 points in a season since 2011. The Eagles are currently averaging 43.9 points per game and their 307 points in seven games more than triples the point total Goshen scored in the past two seasons combined.
WSFA
ASU or JSU? Alum of both says he has no conflict ahead of homecoming
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - This is going to be a huge weekend for alumni of Alabama State and Jackson State. But for one Montgomery resident, this game will be extra special because his is a graduate of both schools. “When ASU is playing anybody else, I am a big fan,”...
WSFA
ASU homecoming game to bring big economic boost to Montgomery
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - With the Alabama State University homecoming game just days away, we may see more visitors in Montgomery. ASU’s homecoming game against Jackson State University has already sold out. “They’re anticipating over 27,700 attendees at the game,” said Ron Simmons of the Montgomery Area Chamber of...
WSFA
Savannah Bananas coming back to Montgomery in 2023
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Sensing Montgomery’s ap’peal’, the zany Savannah Bananas baseball team has booked the capital city on its road tour when it begins traveling for the 2023 season. The 2023 Banana Ball World Tour Schedule has been released, and it will feature stops in 33...
Troy Messenger
Zion Chapel hosts Geneva County on Friday
The Zion Chapel Rebels (2-4, 1-3) will host the Geneva County Bulldogs (1-5, 0-3) in a Class 2A, Region 2 matchup this Friday night. Zion Chapel is coming off a 42-7 loss to GW Long in another region game last Thursday, while Geneva County lost to Wicksburg 23-14 a week ago.
wtvy.com
Dothan offering shuttle service ahead of football game
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - As the Wiregrass gears up for the Wolves to host the Wildcats, Dothan Leisure Services and Dothan City Schools are making it easier for you to get to the game. A free shuttle service will be available to those who park at Dothan Preparatory Academy and...
WSFA
ASU hosting homecoming events this week
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama State University has a week of events planned as the Hornets gear up to face Jackson State Saturday. Cigars and football party - The Nest - 7-9 p.m. Tuesday. Miss ASU coronation - Dunn-Oliver Acadome - 6-8 p.m. Wednesday. “Wine Down Wednesday” sip and chill...
Troy Messenger
Jersey Mike’s set to open in Troy next week
Jersey Mike’s Subs in Troy will officially open on October 12 at its new location on U.S. Highway 231. Jersey Mike’s Subs is a nationwide sandwich chain with 2,300 locations across the country. The Troy location will be the 28th location in the State of Alabama. The Troy location’s hours will be 10 a.m. until 9 p.m. seven days a week. The store’s phone number is (334) 635-0003.
WSFA
Longtime WVAS-FM broadcaster killed in Macon County crash
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Longtime WVAS 90.7 FM broadcaster Melvin “Mel” Marshall has died after a single-vehicle crash in Macon County. Officials said the crash happened Thursday on County Road 13, shortly after Marshall finished his early morning show on the Alabama State University radio station. Marshall is...
wtvy.com
Pike County ambulance crash
Catch the highlights from the Chambers vs ACA game. Houston Academy @ Northside Methodist | 2022 Week 7. Catch the highlights of the Houston Academy and NMA game. 2022 Volleyball Highlights : Headland vs. Dale County. Updated: 3 hours ago. Catch the highlights as Headland takes home a win over...
wdhn.com
Fort Rucker name change approved
FORT RUCKER, Ala (WDHN)— The Pentagon Press Secretary, Brigadier General Pat Ryder, announced on October 6 that the name change for Fort Rucker, among other forts, has been reviewed and approved. The approval comes from an Implementation of the Naming Commission’s Recommendations, issued by Secretary of Defense Lloyd J....
Greenville Advocate
Greenville’s Dr. Duane Williams retires
Wednesday marked the closing of a long and successful chapter in the life and career of Greenville pediatrician, Dr. Duane Williams. After 50 years of dedicated service to the children of this community, Williams announced his retirement Sept. 28 during a celebration at the Regional Medical Clinic on North College St., where Greenville Mayor Dexter McLendon presented the doctor with a key to the city and an official proclamation.
wtvy.com
New GOP group started in the Wiregrass
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - A new GOP organization is up and running in the Wiregrass. The Wiregrass Republican Women’s Group held their first meeting October 6, in Enterprise. The group includes women from all over the Wiregrass. The founder, Debra Boyd, started the organization to create an inclusive group...
wdhn.com
Report Card: How did Dothan Superintendent score?
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The Dothan City Board of Education released evaluation results for the Fall of 2022. Dothan City Schools released the evaluation of Superintendent Dr. Dennis Coe and Chief School Financial Officer (CSFO) Stephanie Walker. The results were presented to the Dothan City Board of Education by...
