Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart: 'There's no limit to what we can achieve here'
Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart showed he had the stuff for the makings of a top-notch SEC quarterback Saturday in the Rebels 52-28 victory at Vanderbilt. All the sophomre transfer from USC did was complete 25-of-32 passes for a whopping 448 yards and three touchdowns. It was the most by a Rebel quarterback since Matt Corral threw for a school record 513 in a 2020 victory over South Carolina. Dart's touchdown tosses went for distances of 72, 71 and 61 yards.
Second-half meltdown sends Vanderbilt to blowout loss against Ole Miss
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Throughout its 24-game SEC losing streak, Vanderbilt has found plenty of ways to end up on the wrong side of the scoreboard. On Saturday, that came via a blown halftime lead due to a defensive meltdown in the third quarter. No. 9 Ole Miss used a...
247Sports
54K+
Followers
381K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0