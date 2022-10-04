Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart showed he had the stuff for the makings of a top-notch SEC quarterback Saturday in the Rebels 52-28 victory at Vanderbilt. All the sophomre transfer from USC did was complete 25-of-32 passes for a whopping 448 yards and three touchdowns. It was the most by a Rebel quarterback since Matt Corral threw for a school record 513 in a 2020 victory over South Carolina. Dart's touchdown tosses went for distances of 72, 71 and 61 yards.

OXFORD, MS ・ 8 HOURS AGO