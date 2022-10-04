ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dow James Building is Open for Walking

Come in from the cold! The Dow James Building is available for walking most weekday mornings Monday – Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. from October 17, 2022 through April 1, 2023. This is a great service available during the winter months that we hope our residents will take advantage of and enjoy! Questions? Call Tooele City Parks and Recreation at 435.843.2143.
