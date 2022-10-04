Read full article on original website
Public reimbursement period officially extended to 60 days after Hurricane Ian
Governments will have debris removal and other costs completely covered by FEMA dollars. President Joe Biden formally granted a 30-day extension to seek full reimbursement of public assistance expenses after Hurricane Ian. Gov. Ron DeSantis requested the assistance, and the White House announced it would be granted during a visit to Southwest Florida by Biden this week.
‘Just heartbreaking’: SW Florida small family farmers struggle after Hurricane Ian
Watching from an elevated window at home as Hurricane Ian struck their farm in Fort Myers, the McMahon family saw the storm blow the market roof into the pond. Torrential wind and rain whipped across two acres of hydroponic vegetables. By last week, the fourth-generation farm family had lost every...
Sunshine Health goes all-in on Hurricane Ian response
The company committed more than $1M to recovery efforts. Sunshine Health is continuing to help those impacted by Hurricane Ian, including health plan members, providers, employees and communities. Sunshine Health, a managed care plan with a Florida Medicaid contract, and the Centene Charitable Foundation committed $1 million to the Florida...
Florida TaxWatch recommends nine steps to ease financial impact from Hurricane Ian
Some of the steps wouldn’t be possible without recently passed legislation. When Hurricane Ian tore across Florida last week, it upended the lives of millions, sending their financial futures spiraling into the unknown. While governments at the local, state and federal levels have since taken steps to cushion the monetary blow, more can be done — particularly when it comes to taxes, according to the nonprofit Tallahassee-based think tank, Florida TaxWatch.
Suncoast Credit Union donates $600K to Hurricane Ian relief efforts
The company is donating $500K to Volunteer Florida and $100K to the Foundation for Lee County Public Schools. Suncoast Credit Union has announced that it will donate $600,000 to Hurricane Ian relief efforts. The company, which is Florida’s largest credit union, is donating $500,000 to Volunteer Florida and $100,000 to...
Here’s how Farm Share is stepping up for Hurricane Ian relief
The organization has filled 38 semi-trucks and 12 box trucks with needed food and other items. Farm Share has donated 1.76 million pounds of food, water, blankets, cleaning supplies and general disaster relief aid to those affected by Hurricane Ian in Florida, the group announced. The donations took 38 semi-trucks...
Tervis launches special Florida tumbler to raise funds for Hurricane Ian relief
First Lady Casey DeSantis spearheaded the partnership. First Lady Casey DeSantis is announcing a partnership with iconic Florida drinkware maker Tervis to raise money for Hurricane Ian relief. Tervis, which locally manufactures the double-walled plastic tumblers with logos of just about every variety, is creating a new design with Florida...
Personnel note: Mike Miller, Anna Alexopoulos Farrar head to Space Florida
Miller will lead external affairs and Farrar will lead communications. Space Florida is adding former state Rep. Mike Miller and veteran communications pro Anna Alexopoulos Farrar to its executive team. “We are thrilled to welcome both Mike and Anna to our executive team and know their expertise will add to...
Major work ahead in energy, transport to achieve net-zero emissions in Florida by 2050
The good news is that there has been progress. Getting to net-zero emissions in Florida will take a structure that so far state leaders have yet to put in place, despite the climate issues at our doorstep or, for many unfortunate state residents, inside their homes through flooding and storm damage. There is a path, though, and it runs through the processes of electricity generation and transportation.
Hurricane Ian closes some Florida schools permanently
After COVID, more education interruptions for some children. The devastation from Hurricane Ian has left schools shuttered indefinitely in parts of Florida, leaving storm-weary families anxious for word on when and how children can get back to classrooms. As rescue and recovery operations continue in the storm’s aftermath, several school...
Tommy Doyle lays out hopes for Election Day after Hurricane Ian
He's awaiting direction from Gov. Ron DeSantis on what steps can be taken to improve voting access. Lee County voters just endured a Category 4 hurricane. But that doesn’t make election season any longer. Supervisor of Elections Tommy Doyle must still move forward with preparation for the Nov. 8 General Election, even though poll worker training has already been derailed and some polling locations have been reduced to rubble.
FEMA pays out $3.5M in federal flood policy claims from Ian
FEMA has received 25,000 flood claims from Hurricane Ian so far. Hurricane Ian’s massive storm surge and heavy rains resulted in rampant flooding throughout Florida, especially on its southwest coast, and one week after it hit, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has paid out $3.5 million in flood claims.
Hurricane Ian lands in Lincoln Project political ad hitting Gov. DeSantis
The dead still being counted, the Lincoln Project has a new ad that considers what else Ron DeSantis was looking at besides Hurricane Ian tracks. Nine days after landfall — and with 32 days left to go before the General Election — the Lincoln Project has decided it’s not too soon to criticize Gov. Ron DeSantis’ actions before the storm that recently ravaged the state.
Report: 72 Florida residents, young and old, have died from Hurricane Ian
Higher death tallies have been reported, but they haven't been officially confirmed by the state. A week after Hurricane Ian ripped across Florida, the death toll associated with the deadly storm continues to mount, but some details about fatalities are beginning to emerge. The most recent report from the state...
Simply Healthcare launches ‘Moms & Babies’ supply drive for Hurricane Ian recovery
Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez joined several state agencies Wednesday for the launch of a two-week “Moms & Babies” supply drive at Simply Healthcare headquarters in Miami. Simply, in partnership with the Florida Department of Health (DOH), the Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA) and Department of Management Services (DMS), is collecting diapers, wipes and booster seats, among other essentials, to support moms and babies in communities ravaged by Hurricane Ian.
Joe Biden, Ron DeSantis broadcast unity, cooperation during Hurricane Ian recovery
'I can assure you is that the federal government will be here until it’s finished.'. President Joe Biden and Gov. Ron DeSantis, frequent political foes, locked hands outside Fisherman’s Wharf and discussed response to Hurricane Ian. The First Ladies for the nation and state stood alongside the national...
Environmental groups back Raquel Pacheco for Senate
‘It is vital that we elect lawmakers who recognize this and are stewards of our state’s resources.’. Two environmental groups are throwing their support behind Democratic candidate Raquel Pacheco’s bid for the Senate District 36 seat in Miami-Dade County. Florida’s environment is a major component of the state’s...
Delegation for 10.7.22: Kumbaya — missing — lobster roll — breakthrough
Hurricane Ian did what many thought impossible. Hurricane Ian did what few thought possible — brought together political forces in a show of unity not normally found weeks ahead of Midterm elections. As President Joe Biden toured deep-red Southwest Florida, Republican Sens. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott joined him...
Florida grateful for help after Hurricane Ian, but sent Indiana Guard home
The state will reimburse the Indiana National Guard for its travel. After Hurricane Ian struck Florida’s southwest coast, officials in the state realized they had enough National Guard units available and sent the crews that had come from Indiana home. Florida had requested help through the Emergency Management Assistance...
First annual A21 Walk For Freedom set for Fort Lauderdale to raise awareness, fight human trafficking
Florida has the third-most human trafficking cases nationwide. Broward County is second worst in the state (behind Miami-Dade). For many, the phrase “human trafficking” conjures images of armed men forcing blindfolded captives across national borders toward any number of unseemly fates. While accurate in some cases, that scenario represents just one aspect of a massive, global epidemic about which far too little is broadly known.
