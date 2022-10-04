Read full article on original website
Wyoming woman dies after rollover crash near La Barge on Wednesday
CASPER, Wyo. — A Wyoming woman died after rolling her vehicle on Wednesday afternoon near La Barge. According to a preliminary report from the Wyoming Highway Patrol, the 59-year-old woman was heading west on County Road 315 in a Volkswagen Beetle when she failed to negotiate a left-hand corner. The car left the road to the right, overcorrected to the left and went back onto the roadway before overcorrecting again to the right, leaving the roadway again. The front driver’s-side tire hit a metal culvert, causing the vehicle to roll.
