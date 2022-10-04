ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Rookie QB Kenny Pickett named Steelers’ starter

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S0rC4_0iLc44rA00

Rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett is the starter for the Pittsburgh Steelers, unseating Mitchell Trubisky atop the depth chart entering Week 5.

Head coach Mike Tomlin confirmed the move Tuesday on the heels of turning to Pickett in the second half of last week’s loss to the New York Jets.

The Steelers face the Buffalo Bills on Sunday and are in their first season since 2004 without Ben Roethlisberger entrenched at quarterback.

“He’s a gamer. That’s why they drafted him in the first round,” Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth said of Pickett.

Pickett rushed for two touchdowns and threw three interceptions in place of Trubisky on the same field where he starred for Pitt, but the Steelers lost 24-20 to the Jets.

With the Steelers trailing 10-6 at halftime, Tomlin turned to Pickett after Trubisky went 7-for-13 passing for 84 yards and an interception.

“We just thought we needed a spark,” Tomlin said. “We didn’t do much in the first half, not enough offensively and thought he could provide a spark for us.”

Pickett, 24, went 10-for-13 passing for 120 yards. He was the 20th overall pick in the draft after throwing for 12,303 yards and 81 touchdowns in five seasons at Pitt.

“Obviously, it’s a rebuilding year,” Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson told reporters Sunday. “We can’t use that as an excuse. It doesn’t matter who is at quarterback or any position. It’s our job to get it done and win games. That’s what we have to do — win.”

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Roethlisberger
Person
Carson Wentz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Browns#American Football#Rookie#The Pittsburgh Steelers#The New York Jets#The Buffalo Bills
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

80K+
Followers
60K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy