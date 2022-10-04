President Joe Biden approved national funding for electric vehicle charging stations. In Nebraska, this funding will help along Interstate I-80 and major highways. Nebraska will have access to $30.2 million dollars over a five year plan, averaging to $6 million per year. Year 1 will focus on building charging stations along the I-80 corridor and filling 50 mile gaps where there are currently no charging points. This is a nationwide step to having a charging network that makes finding a charge as easy as finding a gas station.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO