KSNB Local4
Lincoln Electric System Mutual Aid Crews return from Florida
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Electric System Mutual Aid Crews travelled back to Lincoln from Florida on Friday. LES crews joined New Symrna Beach and other mutual aid crews to assist with restoration efforts following Hurricane Ian. “The crews were stationed in New Smyrna Beach, FL,” said Sally Jarecke, Communications Specialist....
klkntv.com
Nebraska honors fallen firefighters after several heroes made the ultimate sacrifice
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Gov. Pete Ricketts is calling for flags to be flown at half-staff beginning Friday to honor fallen firefighters across Nebraska and our country. His announcement comes as Americans gather in Washington, D.C., this weekend for the Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service. Back here in Nebraska, we’re...
knopnews2.com
Nebraska 4-H Camp burns in Bovee Fire
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Nebraska 4-H Camp located in the Nebraska National Forest burned down in the Bovee Fire over the week. 16 of the 17 buildings on the camp’s premises were near total losses while the staff building remained relatively untouched with only smoke damage occurring. Eppley Hall, the main dining hall and gathering place on the camp was one of the buildings lost due to the fire.
lehsoracle.com
Two Nebraska men seen driving couch down Lincoln roadway
Two Nebraska men were spotted riding a motorized couch down a side road early afternoon on Saturday, September 24, 2022. The incident, which was witnessed and recorded by local Lincoln weatherman Rusty Dawkins, was uploaded to social media, garnering thousands of views and several responses from other city residents also claiming to have seen the vehicle.
News Channel Nebraska
Northeast Nebraska Telephone Company outage
NEBRASKA -- Northeast Nebraska Telephone Company was experiencing an all-service area outage, but all should be up and running. NNTC said on Facebook that all internet and phones are down at this time, and there is not an estimated time of when services will be restored. They said they are...
Body of Nebraska woman missing since last month found; homicide suspected
GRAND ISLAND, NEB. — The Nebraska State Patrol is able to release additional information regarding the discovery of a deceased individual Wednesday morning just east of Harvard. Following preliminary investigation, investigators believe the remains are those of Jasmine Garnett, 25, of Columbus. Garnett had been reported missing since September...
Flags in Nebraska to fly at half-staff for Firefighters Memorial Service
Governor Pete Ricketts announced that all U.S. and Nebraska flags are to be flown at half-staff this weekend in observance of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service on Sunday. Flags will be flown at half-staff from sunrise on Friday, October 7th until sunset on Sunday, October 9, 2022. As Americans...
KETV.com
Nebraska State Patrol identifies body found Wednesday near Harvard
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Nebraska State Patrol has identified the body found Wednesday morning near Harvard. Investigators said they believe the remains are 25-year-old Jasmine Garnett, of Columbus. Garnett had been reported missing since Sept. 16. Law enforcement said the body was initially located by a citizen working in...
News Channel Nebraska
Frost advisories, freeze warnings take effect across Nebraska
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Nebraskans woke up to colder temperatures on Friday, with much of the state in a frost advisory. All but three of Nebraska's 93 counties were either in a frost advisory until either late Friday morning or early Saturday morning. A freeze warning goes into effect for much...
Voting for the Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska open till Sunday
The Nebraska Manufacturing Alliance is encouraging Nebraskans to vote for the “Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska.”
wnax.com
Rural Nebraska Facing Challenges
Rural counties across central and western Nebraska will continue to face challenges. Cheryl Burkhart-Kreisel is the Rural Prosperity Specialist for the University of Nebraska-Extension and says many small towns and counties wouldn’t survive without dedicated volunteers….. Burkhart-Kreisel says projections from the University of Nebraska-Omaha show many rural counties...
iheart.com
Nebraska 11th-Most Impacted State By Natural Disasters
(Undated) -- Nebraska is one of the states most impacted by natural disasters. WalletHub ranks Nebraska 11th for natural disasters based on the number of disasters that've caused $1-billion in damage since 1980 and loss amount per capita. In the second category Nebraska ranks 6th. WalletHub says the state most impacted by natural disasters is Mississippi and the least impacted state is Maine. A full list of states can be found here.
NebraskaTV
Electric vehicle infrastructure to expand in Nebraska
President Joe Biden approved national funding for electric vehicle charging stations. In Nebraska, this funding will help along Interstate I-80 and major highways. Nebraska will have access to $30.2 million dollars over a five year plan, averaging to $6 million per year. Year 1 will focus on building charging stations along the I-80 corridor and filling 50 mile gaps where there are currently no charging points. This is a nationwide step to having a charging network that makes finding a charge as easy as finding a gas station.
klkntv.com
Nebraska State Patrol searching for man who could be in danger
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Nebraska State Patrol issued an advisory early Tuesday morning in hopes of bringing a missing man home. It said Ryan Lemaster was last seen around 7 a.m. Monday in Blair. The community is a little more than an hour northeast of Lincoln, in Washington...
Nebraska patrol investigating after body found in Clay County
The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating after a deceased individual was located this morning near Harvard. The body was located this morning by a citizen working in the area just east of Harvard, along Road 26 in Clay County. The citizen reported the discovery to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office has requested that NSP conduct the investigation.
KETV.com
Nebraska State Patrol investigating body found near Harvard
HARVARD, Neb. — Nebraska State Patrol said they've started an investigation after finding a body near Harvard on Wednesday. Law enforcement said the body was initially located by a citizen working in the area just east of Harvard — along Road 26 in Clay County. The Clay County...
Iowa, If You Smell Cucumbers In Your Garage Leave Immediately
I doubt anyone is making a salad in the garage which means the smell of Cucumbers could be a very bad thing. Allegedly some venomous snakes do smell like vegetables. With it getting colder outside more, and more animals try to move inside. While Bats and Birds usually go to...
kfornow.com
Cattle Producers Starting Their Own Packing Plant
Gov. Ricketts speaks at the ceremonial groundbreaking of Sustainable Beef in North Platte. Lincoln County, NE (October 4, 2022) – This afternoon, Governor Pete Ricketts gave remarks at the ceremonial groundbreaking of Sustainable Beef, a meat processing plant being built in North Platte. He then traveled to Hershey for a briefing with leaders of a planned industrial rail park in Lincoln County.
WOWT
CHI Health patient procedure canceled without notice due to IT security incident
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An ongoing information technology issue at CHI Health hospitals in Nebraska is having an impact on some patients. The IT issue began Monday and CHI Health says the organization’s parent company, Common Spirit Health is managing the issue. But for patients like John Farnan, it’s...
kscj.com
NEBRASKA WOMAN CHARGED IN PLOT TO MURDER 5 PEOPLE
INVESTIGATORS WITH THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL HAVE ARRESTED A WOMAN FOLLOWING THE DISCOVERY OF AN ATTEMPTED MURDER PLOT INVOLVING FIVE POTENTIAL VICTIMS. LAST WEEK THE GOSPER COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE RECEIVED A REPORT FROM A CONCERNED CITIZEN REGARDING SUSPICIOUS COMMENTS MADE BY AN ELWOOD WOMAN. A NEBRASKA STATE PATROL INVESTIGATOR,...
