Read full article on original website
Related
Coroner identifies man killed in Route 150 crash
OAKWOOD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Vermilion County Coroner announced on Friday the name of a man who died in a crash near Oakwood Wednesday afternoon. Coroner Jane McFadden said the man’s name is Thomas M. Ferraro Jr. He was 68-years old and lived in Danville. An autopsy is scheduled for Friday. State Police said Ferraro […]
Fraud, theft charges following WRTV Investigation into hot rod business
Johnson County prosecutors filed criminal charges this week following a WRTV Investigation into a Whiteland hot rod restoration shop.
wbiw.com
Two break into homes and attempt to steal vehicle
BEDFORD – Two people were arrested Wednesday when Bedford Police officers were called at 8:40 p.m. to 3000 block of 5th Street after a report of a burglary in progress. The caller reported he could see someone inside his neighbor’s home hiding and he caught them on camera.
Pursuit suspect dies after head-on collision in Morgan County
A man being chased by police died and injured another driver after he crashed head-on into their vehicle late Wednesday in Madison Township, officials say.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wevv.com
Police: Nearly 2 pounds of fentanyl pills found in Indiana drug investigation
A large amount of fentanyl pills was seized after a traffic stop led to a pursuit and crash in southwestern Indiana, according to police. The Terre Haute Police Department shared news of the large drug seizure on Friday, and said that it stemmed from an ongoing investigation into the sale of fentanyl being conducted by the Vigo County Drug Task Force.
Fox 59
Camby man dies in crash while fleeing from deputies
MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. — A 32-year-old man from Camby died after losing control of his Pontiac and striking a truck while attempting to flee from police. According to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department, the chase began Wednesday night around 11 p.m. when a deputy attempted to pull over a 2008 Pontiac G6 on Hadley Road near Turner Road for a traffic violation.
Indiana man found with malnourished dogs, drugs arrested during Mississippi interstate traffic stop
An Indiana man was arrested after he was found with drugs and 11 dogs — many of them malnourished — during a traffic stop on the Mississippi interstate. On October 4, 2022 at approximately 11:30am, an officer with the Madison Police Department Criminal Interdiction Unit conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 55 southbound near the 108-mile marker in the City of Madison.
Fox 59
IMPD: Man stabbed at Greyhound bus station
INDIANAPOLIS — A man was stabbed overnight Friday at a Greyhound bus station in downtown Indianapolis. Police responded to the bus station at 350 S. Illinois Street around 2:53 a.m. A man with a stab wound in his leg told police someone tried to rob him. Robbery detectives have...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wbiw.com
Two new troopers at the Indiana State Police Toll Road Post receive patrol cars
INDIANAPOLIS – Two Indiana State troopers assigned to the Toll Road Post received their patrol cars yesterday, October 4, 2022. This milestone comes after successfully completing three months in the ISP Field Training Program. The probationary troopers graduated from the 82nd Indiana State Police Recruit Academy in June 2022. The entire class was issued their Dodge Charger state police cars at the Indiana State Police Museum in Indianapolis.
Illinois man dies trying to pass farm equipment
COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — An 81-year-old man was killed on Tuesday in a three-vehicle crash in rural Coles County. The crash happened on U.S. Route 45 at approximately County Road 1480 North. Officials said Gary Phillips of Atwood was driving a pickup truck north on Route 45 and tried to pass a tractor pulling […]
3 members of northwest Indiana family killed in head-on crash
Authorities say three members of a northwest Indiana family have died in a fiery head-on collision in eastern Illinois.
Florida to pay Indiana National Guard $130K after they flew in for hurricane, then were sent home
After Hurricane Ian struck Florida’s southwest coast, officials in the state realized they had enough National Guard units available and sent the crews that had come from Indiana home. Florida had requested help through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact. And the Indiana units were on their way when they...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Person shot, killed in Indy's Haughville neighborhood
A person was shot to death Thursday afternoon near a church in the city's Haughville neighborhood on the west side, police say.
Indianapolis man arrested in Mississippi for transporting malnourished dogs to fight
Warning: This article contains graphic images of injured dogs. MADISON COUNTY, Miss. — An Indianapolis man is being held at Madison County Detention Center on animal cruelty and drug charges after police conducted a traffic stop. Tuesday, at approximately 11:30 a.m., Madison PD conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 55 southbound near the 108 mile […]
MyWabashValley.com
Update: One injured in Sycamore St. house fire
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – One person was brought to a local hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries following a house fire Wednesday evening in the 1400 block of Sycamore St. Fire officials reportedly saw a plume of smoke around 7:00 pm and headed over to investigate where they...
Man shot dead near 38th and Keystone on Indianapolis' north side
A man was shot to death early Wednesday on near East 38th Street and North Keystone Avenue on Indianapolis' north side, police say.
WISH-TV
Man dies after found shot inside vehicle near 38th Street
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man found shot Tuesday evening inside a vehicle a few blocks from Washington Park died Wednesday, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just after 6 p.m., IMPD North District officers found the wounded man inside a vehicle in the 3700 block of N. Tacoma...
'I'm very sorry' Purdue suspect addresses reporters before court appearance
The man accused of killing his roommate in a Purdue University dorm offered an apologize to his victim's family before his first appearance before a judge on Friday.
Hurricane Ian flooded vehicles will soon be sold in Indiana
Cars and trucks flooded by Hurricane Ian will soon be cleaned up and sold in Indiana and other states, to unsuspecting car buyers.
1 airlifted to hospital after Amtrak train hits car on tracks in Douglas County
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga — A person was airlifted to the hospital on Wednesday after a train hit a car that was trying to cross the railroad tracks. County officials said they received a call just before 10 a.m. regarding a crash near the Hyde and Temple Street intersection in Lithia Springs.
Comments / 2