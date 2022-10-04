ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WCIA

Coroner identifies man killed in Route 150 crash

OAKWOOD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Vermilion County Coroner announced on Friday the name of a man who died in a crash near Oakwood Wednesday afternoon. Coroner Jane McFadden said the man’s name is Thomas M. Ferraro Jr. He was 68-years old and lived in Danville. An autopsy is scheduled for Friday. State Police said Ferraro […]
OAKWOOD, IL
wbiw.com

Two break into homes and attempt to steal vehicle

BEDFORD – Two people were arrested Wednesday when Bedford Police officers were called at 8:40 p.m. to 3000 block of 5th Street after a report of a burglary in progress. The caller reported he could see someone inside his neighbor’s home hiding and he caught them on camera.
BEDFORD, IN
wevv.com

Police: Nearly 2 pounds of fentanyl pills found in Indiana drug investigation

A large amount of fentanyl pills was seized after a traffic stop led to a pursuit and crash in southwestern Indiana, according to police. The Terre Haute Police Department shared news of the large drug seizure on Friday, and said that it stemmed from an ongoing investigation into the sale of fentanyl being conducted by the Vigo County Drug Task Force.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
Fox 59

Camby man dies in crash while fleeing from deputies

MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. — A 32-year-old man from Camby died after losing control of his Pontiac and striking a truck while attempting to flee from police. According to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department, the chase began Wednesday night around 11 p.m. when a deputy attempted to pull over a 2008 Pontiac G6 on Hadley Road near Turner Road for a traffic violation.
MORGAN COUNTY, IN
Magnolia State Live

Indiana man found with malnourished dogs, drugs arrested during Mississippi interstate traffic stop

An Indiana man was arrested after he was found with drugs and 11 dogs — many of them malnourished — during a traffic stop on the Mississippi interstate. On October 4, 2022 at approximately 11:30am, an officer with the Madison Police Department Criminal Interdiction Unit conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 55 southbound near the 108-mile marker in the City of Madison.
MADISON, MS
Fox 59

IMPD: Man stabbed at Greyhound bus station

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was stabbed overnight Friday at a Greyhound bus station in downtown Indianapolis. Police responded to the bus station at 350 S. Illinois Street around 2:53 a.m. A man with a stab wound in his leg told police someone tried to rob him. Robbery detectives have...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wbiw.com

Two new troopers at the Indiana State Police Toll Road Post receive patrol cars

INDIANAPOLIS – Two Indiana State troopers assigned to the Toll Road Post received their patrol cars yesterday, October 4, 2022. This milestone comes after successfully completing three months in the ISP Field Training Program. The probationary troopers graduated from the 82nd Indiana State Police Recruit Academy in June 2022. The entire class was issued their Dodge Charger state police cars at the Indiana State Police Museum in Indianapolis.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WCIA

Illinois man dies trying to pass farm equipment

COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — An 81-year-old man was killed on Tuesday in a three-vehicle crash in rural Coles County. The crash happened on U.S. Route 45 at approximately County Road 1480 North. Officials said Gary Phillips of Atwood was driving a pickup truck north on Route 45 and tried to pass a tractor pulling […]
COLES COUNTY, IL
MyWabashValley.com

Update: One injured in Sycamore St. house fire

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – One person was brought to a local hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries following a house fire Wednesday evening in the 1400 block of Sycamore St. Fire officials reportedly saw a plume of smoke around 7:00 pm and headed over to investigate where they...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WISH-TV

Man dies after found shot inside vehicle near 38th Street

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man found shot Tuesday evening inside a vehicle a few blocks from Washington Park died Wednesday, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just after 6 p.m., IMPD North District officers found the wounded man inside a vehicle in the 3700 block of N. Tacoma...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

