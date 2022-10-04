LOGAN — Many residents might be confused about how to vote for the various Utah judges that appear on November’s mid-term election ballot. There are 63 judges state-wide who are currently eligible to stand for retention, six of them are over Cache County. They include district judges Brian Cannell and Angela Fonnesbeck, justices Lee Edwards, Paul Larsen and Matthew Lorz; and appellate judge Paige Petersen.

UTAH STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO