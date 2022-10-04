ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

There’s My Cowboy – Cache Valley Daily

Bryce Angell is a cowboy poet. Angell was raised on a farm/ranch in the St. Anthony, Idaho area with approximately 75 head of horses. Horses remain an important part of Angell’s life. Angell shares his poetry with Cache Valley Daily every Friday. We’d driven ten long hours with our...
SAINT ANTHONY, ID
New website launched to judge Utah judges – Cache Valley Daily

LOGAN — Many residents might be confused about how to vote for the various Utah judges that appear on November’s mid-term election ballot. There are 63 judges state-wide who are currently eligible to stand for retention, six of them are over Cache County. They include district judges Brian Cannell and Angela Fonnesbeck, justices Lee Edwards, Paul Larsen and Matthew Lorz; and appellate judge Paige Petersen.
UTAH STATE

