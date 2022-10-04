Read full article on original website
Another Northern Utah resident dies; now 5,028 COVID deaths in Utah – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN – For the third straight week a resident living in the Bear River Health District (BRHD) died from the effects of COVID-19. A Cache County man age 85 or older was one of seven deaths in Utah the last seven days. Since the start of the pandemic COVID...
There’s My Cowboy – Cache Valley Daily
Bryce Angell is a cowboy poet. Angell was raised on a farm/ranch in the St. Anthony, Idaho area with approximately 75 head of horses. Horses remain an important part of Angell’s life. Angell shares his poetry with Cache Valley Daily every Friday. We’d driven ten long hours with our...
New website launched to judge Utah judges – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — Many residents might be confused about how to vote for the various Utah judges that appear on November’s mid-term election ballot. There are 63 judges state-wide who are currently eligible to stand for retention, six of them are over Cache County. They include district judges Brian Cannell and Angela Fonnesbeck, justices Lee Edwards, Paul Larsen and Matthew Lorz; and appellate judge Paige Petersen.
