Trussville, AL

AL.com

YMCA ready to sell downtown Birmingham branch building

The YMCA Birmingham downtown branch, located on a key piece of real estate at 2201 Fourth Ave. North, has been attracting offers from potential buyers. The YMCA has been listening, and the offers are sounding good enough to tempt the Y to find a new location in downtown. "Over the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

7 Black-owned businesses to support during Black Restaurant Week, Oct. 14-23

Birmingham, it's time to support our local Black-owned businesses during Black Restaurant Week. From October 14-23, come hungry to these seven Birmingham restaurants participating in our city's efforts to support minority-owned businesses and their culinary influences. Black Restaurant Week kicks off on October 14. Black Restaurant Week—also known...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Stephanie Richardson
Bham Now

6 exciting weekend events—pumpkins, puppies + shopping—Oct. 7-9

'Tis the season for pumpkins, football games and shopping for cozy sweaters. With the weekend ahead, Birmingham is filled with fall events you won't want to miss. Keep reading to discover what's happening in The Magic City, October 7-9. Have news tips? Send to alert@bhamnow.com | Want to...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Shelby Reporter

Alabama Pug Rescue to hold Pugs and Pumpkins event

PELHAM – It is the time of the season to see cute pugs and enjoy the festivities. Pug and dog lovers alike have an extra reason to celebrate the season this October. A special Pugs and Pumpkins event is set to take place at Oak Mountain State Park at the end of the month.
PELHAM, AL
birminghammommy.com

October Events Not To Miss In Birmingham

The Fall fun continues this month with even more festivals and trick or treating happening around the Magic City. Get out and enjoy all of the fun Birmingham has to offer this time of year, there's so much happening it will be hard to find time for all the fun!
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Latest Jefferson County Health Department food scores

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Jefferson County Department of Health regularly inspects establishments in Jefferson County where food is prepared or sold for human consumption. Two Type of inspections, scored and alternative (non-scored), are performed throughout the year. This information is presented by the Tribune in the spirit of public safety. These […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
Bham Now

9 amazing pumpkin patches within 1 hour of Birmingham

The fall season is back, which means it's time to grab the fam and head to the pumpkin patch for all-day entertainment. If you're on the hunt for the perfect patch, we're rounded up the best patches to visit within one hour of Birmingham. Ready to head to the patch? Let's go!
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Springville Preservation Society announces inaugural Festival of Trees

From The Tribune staff reports SPRINGVILLE — The Springville Preservation Society has announced the inaugural Festival of Trees that will take place on Saturday, Nov. 19, and Sunday, Nov. 20, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the historic 1872 Springville Presbyterian Church campus. Individuals, groups, civic organizations, businesses, and churches are encouraged to register […]
SPRINGVILLE, AL
Bham Now

Only one in four individuals with disabilities in Alabama are employed, United Ability's upcoming Hiring Expo aims to adress that

Earlier this summer, Alabama's unemployment rate in August 2022 hit a historic low at 2.6%. Can it get any lower? Absolutely. "Inside" those monthly unemployment statistics is the unemployment rate for individuals with disabilities. According to Department of Labor statistics, around 430,000 Alabamians have a disability. Only 115,000–or...
ALABAMA STATE
The Trussville Tribune

Center Point annonces October Luncheon

From The Tribune staff reports CENTER POINT — The Center Point Area Chamber of Commerce has announced its October Luncheon for Tuesday, October 11, at the Center Point Community Center at 533 Sunhil Road. The luncheon begins at 11:30 a.m., and the cost of the meal is $15. The speaker for the event will be […]
CENTER POINT, AL
wbrc.com

Rising Star: Kennedy Jones

Congratulations to this week's Rising Star, Kennedy Jones!. Kennedy is a senior at Ramsay High School with a 3.8 GPA. She is a member of the Mental Health Club, Student Alliance Association and the Track and Field team. In addition, she gives back to her community through various events and clubs. Her natural leadership and principled work ethic is always present.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Trussville, AL
The Trussville Tribune is the local newspaper for the cities of Trussville, Clay, Pinson, Argo, Center Point, Springville, Moody and Leeds in Alabama. The Tribune provides up to the minute news online of government, crime, sports, people and events in Jefferson and St Clair counties and is printed weekly.

