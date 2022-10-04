Read full article on original website
Birmingham crisis center named after longtime mental health advocate
This week the Jefferson, Blount, St. Clair (JBS) Mental Health Authority in Birmingham announced they would be naming their new mental health crisis center after Dr. Richard Craig. According to a press release from JBS, Craig is a former JBS executive director and a longtime advocate for the mental health...
YMCA ready to sell downtown Birmingham branch building
The YMCA Birmingham downtown branch, located on a key piece of real estate at 2201 Fourth Ave. North, has been attracting offers from potential buyers. The YMCA has been listening, and the offers are sounding good enough to tempt the Y to find a new location in downtown. “Over the...
The Heights in Irondale celebrates with ribbon cutting/open house
From The Tribune staff reports IRONDALE — In early 2022, Price Hightower launched an all-new living concept for the metro Birmingham area. The development is known as The Heights, and a ribbon cutting/open house was held on Wednesday, October 5, at The Clubhouse. The Clubhouse sits at the top of Heights Avenue and is the […]
Get free candy + family-friendly fun at this local Trunk or Treat, Oct. 23
Halloween looms ahead, which means it’s time to score as much free candy as possible! Get ready to break out your costume and deck out your trunk with spooky spirit, here are five reasons to attend Asbury United Methodist Church’s Trunk or Treat on Sunday, October 23. 1....
King’s Kitchen Upcoming Dine & Donate to Benefit Cancer Patients
King's Kitchen is partnering with Fight 4 Cure Inc. in October for a Breast Cancer Awareness fundraiser. This southern restaurant known for its savory home-cooked meals is hosting a “Dine & Donate.”. "We are excited to partner with Fight 4 Cure Inc. to provide support and raise funds for...
Doctors advice on keeping you and your family healthy this flu season
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - This year’s flu season is expected to be the most severe we have seen in a while. Dr. Robin Conley with Brookwood Baptist Health said taking the masks off means were more exposed to the virus. “Especially because now since the pandemic is starting to...
7 Black-owned businesses to support during Black Restaurant Week, Oct. 14-23
Birmingham, it’s time to support our local Black-owned businesses during Black Restaurant Week. From October 14-23, come hungry to these seven Birmingham restaurants participating in our city’s efforts to support minority-owned businesses and their culinary influences. Black Restaurant Week kicks off on October 14. Black Restaurant Week—also known...
41 New & Coming Soon Home Listings across Birmingham—Oct. 7-9
Are you looking for a new home in Birmingham? We’ve got 41 fresh, new and coming soon listings for you to check out this weekend – you’re sure to find the perfect home for you. Enjoy!. sq. ft. For more info, contact Brian Boehm at 205-238-8154 or...
6 exciting weekend events—pumpkins, puppies + shopping—Oct. 7-9
‘Tis the season for pumpkins, football games and shopping for cozy sweaters. With the weekend ahead, Birmingham is filled with fall events you won’t want to miss. Keep reading to discover what’s happening in The Magic City, October 7-9. Have news tips? Send to alert@bhamnow.com | Want to...
Alabama Pug Rescue to hold Pugs and Pumpkins event
PELHAM – It is the time of the season to see cute pugs and enjoy the festivities. Pug and dog lovers alike have an extra reason to celebrate the season this October. A special Pugs and Pumpkins event is set to take place at Oak Mountain State Park at the end of the month.
October Events Not To Miss In Birmingham
The Fall fun continues this month with even more festivals and trick or treating happening around the Magic City. Get out and enjoy all of the fun Birmingham has to offer this time of year, there’s so much happening it will be hard to find time for all the fun!
Latest Jefferson County Health Department food scores
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Jefferson County Department of Health regularly inspects establishments in Jefferson County where food is prepared or sold for human consumption. Two Type of inspections, scored and alternative (non-scored), are performed throughout the year. This information is presented by the Tribune in the spirit of public safety. These […]
Adelynn’s Army held second annual fundraiser walk for rare disease
By Hannah Curran, Editor PELL CITY — Adelynn’s Army held their second annual fundraiser walk, “No Mountain Too High for OCNDS,” on Saturday, Oct. 1, at 10:30 a.m., at Lakeside Park in Pell City to bring awareness to Okur-Chung Neurodevelopmental Syndrome (OCNDS). They had raffles such as Alabama football tickets, a photography session, merchandise, and […]
9 amazing pumpkin patches within 1 hour of Birmingham
The fall season is back, which means it’s time to grab the fam and head to the pumpkin patch for all-day entertainment. If you’re on the hunt for the perfect patch, we’re rounded up the best patches to visit within one hour of Birmingham. Ready to head to the patch? Let’s go!
Springville Preservation Society announces inaugural Festival of Trees
From The Tribune staff reports SPRINGVILLE — The Springville Preservation Society has announced the inaugural Festival of Trees that will take place on Saturday, Nov. 19, and Sunday, Nov. 20, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the historic 1872 Springville Presbyterian Church campus. Individuals, groups, civic organizations, businesses, and churches are encouraged to register […]
Only one in four individuals with disabilities in Alabama are employed, United Ability’s upcoming Hiring Expo aims to adress that
Earlier this summer, Alabama‘s unemployment rate in August 2022 hit a historic low at 2.6%. Can it get any lower? Absolutely. “Inside” those monthly unemployment statistics is the unemployment rate for individuals with disabilities. According to Department of Labor statistics, around 430,000 Alabamians have a disability. Only 115,000–or...
Center Point annonces October Luncheon
From The Tribune staff reports CENTER POINT — The Center Point Area Chamber of Commerce has announced its October Luncheon for Tuesday, October 11, at the Center Point Community Center at 533 Sunhil Road. The luncheon begins at 11:30 a.m., and the cost of the meal is $15. The speaker for the event will be […]
Newly Opened Birmingham Coffee Shop Gives the Homeless Chance to Work
Troy Whetstone, owner of the newly opened Modern House Coffee Shop in Titusville, said he wasn’t one for coffee until recently. “I’ll go grab a Mountain Dew if I need some hype,” Whetstone said. Modern House, which has been in the works since 2019, held its...
Inside Sean of the South’s sweet, historic Alabama home
Sean Dietrich can’t resist making a little joke when visitors arrive at his historic home in the Avondale neighborhood of Birmingham. “This is Jamie’s house,” he says, opening the front door that he painted a welcoming “Episcopal red.” “I just live in it.”. Jokes...
Rising Star: Kennedy Jones
Congratulations to this week’s Rising Star, Kennedy Jones!. Kennedy is a senior at Ramsay High School with a 3.8 GPA. She is a member of the Mental Health Club, Student Alliance Association and the Track and Field team. In addition, she gives back to her community through various events and clubs. Her natural leadership and principled work ethic is always present.
