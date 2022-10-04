ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yoga

Brooke Burke Finally Disclosed Her Daily Fitness Routine – Exclusive

By Olivia Bria
Health Digest
Health Digest
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YwvDO_0iLc3jex00

Workout queens know how hard it is to balance a busy schedule with daily workouts. Between working, running errands, and trying to maintain a social life, your fitness routine can sometimes get the boot. The good news is that there's always something you can do to stay active — for example, if you aren't able to commit to hours at the gym, try out "hot girl walks" on your next lunch break . Brooke Burke sure approves of them, as the fitness guru is all about maintaining a healthy lifestyle both mentally and physically.

During an exclusive interview with Health Digest's sister site The List , Burke finally revealed the fitness routine that whips her into shape. "The Dancing with the Stars" winner has made her way in the health industry with an exercise app that features classes with Burke herself. If you have some extra time in the morning, the television personality also offers live virtual classes for the ultimate workout. So what does Brooke herself do to maintain a fitness routine? Stretching, first and foremost.

Burke Enjoys Body Sculpting And Yoga

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Mj2zn_0iLc3jex00

What Brooke Burke really focuses on is body sculpting and yoga , as she also told The List, "I am a big believer in stretching. I stretch and recover throughout my workouts. I work out to the burn. If I'm in a class or teaching a class, it's a total mind/body experience. It's about an hour." As Burke is often busy teaching, she is normally able to fit in a booty workout within 10 minutes and an ab workout in about five.

Burke added that she enjoys infrared saunas after a workout. She explained, "Some days, I'll do a yoga flow and not worry about body sculpting. I do a lot of sound bath meditations that I actually teach." The "E! Network" host claims that meditation is "really good for the spirit, [and] for the mind."

Burke's app offers a variety of workouts from equipment to no equipment and from short time frames to long time frames. The fitness personality recommends figuring out what workout fits your needs — whether that's stretching, yoga, weightlifting, or something else — and going from there, as she believes exercising should be "something you can enjoy."

While the actress is already busy curating an online fitness community, Burke also recently launched her own superfood powders for a daily boost to go along with that daily workout. But even if you don't have the time to devote to Burke's longer wellness routines, try taking a page from her book and fit in that 5-minute stretch or workout — your body and soul might just need it.

Check out the Longevity website to learn more about Burke's new superfood powders or head to Brooke Burke's website to take ZOOM classes with Brooke herself.

Read this next: What Really Happens To Your Body When You Do Yoga Every Day

Comments / 2

Related
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Paige Spiranac's Racy Swimsuit Photo

On Tuesday, former golf pro and social media influencer Paige Spiranac unveiled her latest merchandise. Fans of Spiranac can purchase a wall calendar for 2023. Each month includes an exclusive picture of Spiranac. Spiranac shared a photo from the calendar on Instagram. "Calendar is now available to buy," Spiranac announced...
LIFESTYLE
HollywoodLife

Heather Locklear, 60, Steps Out In Torn Overalls As She Runs Errands With Dog In Rare Photos

Heather Locklear, 60, enjoyed some time outdoors with her cute dog, Mister, while out in Calabasas on Sept. 12. The Uptown Girls actress’ outing is a rare sight since she has not graced a red carpet in nearly a year! Heather, whose birthday is coming up on Sept. 25, sported a casual and comfortable look (which you can see HERE) while she ran errands on Monday. The blonde bombshell wore a white tank top paired with olive green overalls that were heavily ripped on the legs. She also opted for complete comfort with a pair of black strappy sandals.
CALABASAS, CA
HollywoodLife

Christopher Schwarzenegger Shows Off Amazing Weight Loss At Patrick’s 29th Birthday: Before & After Pics

Christopher Schwarzenegger, 24, showed off the jaw-dropping results of his two-year weight loss journey at his brother Patrick Schwarzenegger‘s 29th birthday party on September 18. Christopher arrived at Nobu Malibu looking remarkably skinny and healthy, dressed in a grey collard shirt and a pair of blue pants. The youngest son of Arnold Schwarzenegger, 75, and Maria Shriver, 66, rocked some beard scruff along with his curly hair, as seen in the photo below.
MALIBU, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brooke Burke
shefinds

3 Unflattering Haircuts That Age You Instantly Over 40

Here’s the truth about your hair and aging: you should choose any haircut or style that makes you feel amazing. All hair is different, all personalities are different, and there are no hard and fast rules when it comes to styling. But maybe you’ve been feeling lately like your current hair style isn’t YOU anymore. Whether you’ve outgrown your old look and are bored with it or you feel like the cut itself is leaving your hair looking more limp and lifeless and want to achieve more volume in your hair, you may feel like it’s time for an update and a nice change. Great — but the first thing you probably shouldn’t do is run to your salon with a photo of a celebrity sporting a cutting-edge style.
HAIR CARE
SheKnows

Christie Brinkley Shared Rare Snapshots of a Beautiful Day on the Ocean With Daughter Alexa Ray & Son Jack

Christie Brinkley is often spotted hanging out with her lookalike daughter Sailor Brinkley-Cook, 24, but she recently spent time with her oldest daughter, Alexa Ray Joel, 36, from her marriage to Billy Joel, and son Jack Brinkley-Cook, 27, from her relationship to Richard Taubman. The 68-year-old supermodel shared rare snapshots and video of the gorgeous day they spent out on the ocean together on her Instagram account. The carousel of images showed that it was a brisk day out on the water as the family bundled up in light jackets to stay warm. Joel’s adorable black-and-white polka-dot crop top was soon...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Tim McGraw Falls While Performing Onstage In Arizona: Watch

Ouch! Tim McGraw, 55, fell off the stage and into the crowd at his concert on Saturday, September 17. The “Humble and Kind” singer was performing at the Boots In The Park concert series in Arizona when he kneeled down near the edge of the stage and faced towards his guitar player, who was executing a solo. But Tim lost his balance as he tried to get back up and plummeted off the stage’s catwalk and into the crowd in the front row.
TEMPE, AZ
TMZ.com

Lamar Odom Cheers on Daughter at First Fashion Show

There's no doubt Lamar Odom is his daughter's biggest fan ... because he pulled up to her first-ever fashion show to support her in a big way. Lamar was at 24-year-old Destiny's show at MainRo in Hollywood Saturday -- cheering her on from the audience. We're told Destiny opened the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Television
shefinds

How To Get A Flat Stomach Without Diet Or Exercise, According To An Expert

This post has been updated since its initial 01/01/2017 publish date to include more expert insight related to the topic. When it comes to healthy weight loss and obtaining a flatter stomach, the usual tips are to eat a well-balanced diet, exercise regularly, maintain a steady sleep schedule and prioritize strengthening your core. However, if you feel that you don’t have time to hit the gym and no patience for a diet, what are some things you can do to achieve a flat abdomen without all the hassle? We checked in with health experts for tips, and did research on the topic to find out more.
WEIGHT LOSS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Meditation
NewsBreak
Yoga
NewsBreak
Longevity
NewsBreak
Celebrities
People

Gisele Bündchen Shares Daughter's Confused Reaction When Attending Fashion Shoot with Her Mom

The model recently brought her 9-year-old daughter along to a fashion shoot for the first time in years Gisele Bündchen is teaching her daughter about the world of fashion. In a cover interview for ELLE's October issue, the model, 42, shared that her 9-year-old daughter Vivian didn't quite understand all the behind-the-scene happenings when recently attending a fashion shoot with her mom. Bündchen, who shares Vivian plus son Benjamin, 12, with husband Tom Brady, told the outlet she took Vivian to a fashion shoot in Paris for the first...
NFL
PopSugar

Savage X Fenty Launched New Loungewear Just in Time For Cozy Season

Loungewear might not have a reputation for being sexy or figure flattering, but it appears that's all about to change — at least if Rihanna has anything to do with it. The multihyphenate's famed label Savage X Fenty is now expanding on its already impressive assortment of styles with a new selection of loungewear pieces that are as comfortable as they are inimitably cool.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
OK! Magazine

Miranda Lambert Rocks Denim Jumpsuit While Walking Hand In Hand With Hubby Brendan McLoughlin: Photos!

Her biggest fan! Miranda Lambert was accompanied by husband Brendan McLoughlin when she stopped in at Jimmy Kimmel's late night show on Monday, October 4. The country superstar belted out her hit "Strange" on the talk show and was then spotted exiting the Los Angeles studio alongside her man, who grabbed her hand as they retreated back to their car.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HOLAUSA

Desi Perkins

Desi Perkins is without a doubt one of the most hard working entrepreneurs, becoming an inspiration for her 8 million followers combined on social media, as she continues building her beauty and fashion empire. This proud Latina has found success as a content creator and makeup artist, and...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Parade

Kristin Cavallari Shares Beachy Photos From 'Spiritual Journey' in Mexico

Kristin Cavallari decided to take a break from the hustle and bustle of everyday life to relax and detox in Mexico—physically, emotionally, and spiritually. The 35-year-old shared photos from her vacation in Los Barriles, Mexico with her best friend Justin Anderson on Instagram, opening up in the caption about how healing it has been.
CELEBRITIES
Health Digest

Health Digest

New York, NY
85K+
Followers
6K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Health Digest is not your typical health site. We give you all the information and news you need to live your best life, while also recognizing that you might want to hit the drive-thru every now and then. Whether it's the latest trends or everyday advice from health experts, we've got you covered. From fitness to food, love, wellness, and more, there's something for everyone here.

 https://www.healthdigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy