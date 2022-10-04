Read full article on original website
Wednesday’s Headlines: Atoning for Sins Edition
A bunch of us will be marking the sin-cleansing Yom Kippur holiday today (and a few of us will be at the Mets game, where we hope the Amazin’s will atone for their sins of last weekend), but yesterday’s news was dominated, as it so often is, by Streetsblog.
SPUR Voter Guide Out: Yes on Prop. 30 and More
Note: GJEL Accident Attorneys regularly sponsors coverage on Streetsblog San Francisco and Streetsblog California. Unless noted in the story, GJEL Accident Attorneys is not consulted for the content or editorial direction of the sponsored content. Fourteen propositions for San Francisco. Ten for Oakland. Seven statewide initiatives. Fortunately, one of the...
Interview: How to Start A Grassroots Safe Streets Movement In Your City
People are frequently angry about traffic violence. But what does it take to turn that anger into a full-blown movement, with neighbors fighting alongside one another to make streets safer?. Today, we tapped Elizabeth Creely of the San Francisco-based grassroots advocacy organization Safe Street Rebel, which has been making good...
