Showrunner Monica Macer Inks Overall Deal With MGM Television

By Denise Petski
 3 days ago
EXCLUSIVE: Screenwriter, executive producer and showrunner Monica Macer is getting into business with MGM Television with a multi-year, exclusive, overall deal. Under the pact, Macer will create, develop and produce original scripted programming for the television studio.

Macer began her TV writing career staffed on Emmy-winning series Lost . As a showrunner and executive producer, her credits include Netflix’s Latine dramedy Gentefied , which was nominated for a Peabody Award, and most recently the fifth and final season of CBS’ Macgyver . She also served as showrunner of Queen Sugar ’s second season and as a consulting producer on HBO Max’s Emmy-nominated limited series Station Eleven .

“Monica Macer is a dynamic storyteller who has written for and produced some of the most popular and acclaimed series of the last 15 years,” said Michael Wright, President of Scripted Television at MGM. “We are thrilled she’s chosen MGM to be her new creative home,  and look forward to seeing all that the future will bring.”

Macer’s writing and producing work also is featured on series including Fox’s Prison Break , MTV’s Teen Wolf , ABC’s Nashville , NBC’s Deception , and VH1’s The Breaks .

“I’m ecstatic to partner with MGM, a studio with an exceptional track record of producing groundbreaking television,” added Macer. “I’m honored to work with such a talented team of executives with exquisite taste. Professionally, this is a full circle moment for me since Lindsay Sloane optioned my very first original pilot back in the day and I’m thrilled that under this deal, I’ll be able to create, produce and oversee impactful, thought-provoking television shows that move the needle and “say something.”

Macer currently serves on the Motion Picture Television Fund’s NextGen board and is a co-founder of the newly minted organization, Korean American Leaders in Hollywood. Macer was also in the inaugural class of the NetKAL (Network for Korean American Leaders) Fellowship. Additionally, Macer is a Coalition of Asian Pacific (CAPE) Writing Fellows Mentor and serves on CAPE’s board.

Macer is repped by manager Anne Damato, CAA, and attorney Gordon Bobb at Del Shaw Moonves Tanaka Finkelstein Lezcano Bobb & Dang.

