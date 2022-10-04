ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Hello Sunshine Bolsters Senior Biz Ranks With Former Netflix, AGC Studios Execs

By Jill Goldsmith
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BKQi0_0iLc3cTs00

Hello Sunshine has added two senior executives. Stefanie Markman is joining the Candle Media company as General Counsel and EVP, Business and Legal Affairs, and Wifreddy Chiang as EVP, Finance and Accounting.

Both report to Hello Sunshine COO Liz Jenkins.

Markman was most recently at Netflix where she spent the last eight years and headed up legal for US/CAN/UK scripted original series including Stranger Things , Bridgerton , From Scratch and Outer Banks . Prior to Netflix, she worked in series Business and Legal Affairs at Viacom, and Features at New Line.

Chiang was EVP of Finance and Operations at Stuart Ford’s AGC Studios leading finance, accounting, and corporate development. He oversaw production financing for the company’s slate of feature films and TV, including Emmy-nominated The Tinder Swindler .

He had worked in a similar capacity at Ford’s previous company, IM Global, where he led the internal team in its subsequent merger with Open Road. He previously worked in investment banking at Qualia Legacy Advisors.

“We are thrilled to welcome Stefanie and Wifreddy to the Hello Sunshine team,” said Jenkins. “They both have incredible backgrounds in their respective fields and are well-suited to help lead our business during this period of tremendous growth.”

Hello Sunshine was founded by Reese Witherspoon. She and co-owners partnered with Candle Media in August of 2021. It was one of the first major deals by the Blackstone-backed company led by Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs.

Hello Sunshine upcoming projects include From Scratch , the Netflix limited series adaptation of The New York Times bestseller; the series Daisy Jones and the Six for Amazon; The Last Thing He Told Me starring Jennifer Garner; Something At Tiffany’s, a feature adaptation of Melissa Hill’s novel starring Zoey Deutch and Shay Mitchell for Amazon; Your Place Or Mine starring Reese Witherspoon, Ashton Kutcher and Jesse Williams; and Run Rose Run , an adaptation of James Patterson’s novel of the same name starring Dolly Parton.

More from Deadline
Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

MakeMake Entertainment Sets Residency Program For Diverse Post-Production Professionals; Netflix Is Flagship Sponsor

EXCLUSIVE: MakeMake Entertainment has launched its inaugural MakeMake Residencies initiative, a nine-month paid program that will open pathways for diverse professionals working in the entertainment industry. The program will focus on those working in editorial, design and animation, visual effects, color, sound and producing, with the goal to expand the field of talent across these disciplines. Alongside residencies in original content creation, the program will offer positions in a range of post-production roles with the aim to address the industrywide need to increase visibility and access to these careers. The effort is being made possible by the Netflix Fund for Creative Equity, and...
BUSINESS
Deadline

‘Rust’ Movie Productions Reaches Settlement With Halyna Hutchins Estate; Filming To Resume In January, Matthew Hutchins To Executive Produce

EXCLUSIVE: (UPDATED with Alec Baldwin statement): Rust Movie Productions LLC and its Rust star and producer Alec Baldwin have reached a settlement with the estate of slain cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. As part of the peace, her husband Matthew Hutchins will executive produce Rust, which will return to production in January 2023 with the original cast. The Hutchins family had filed a wrongful death lawsuit February 15 over the shooting of Hutchins that occurred on the set of the in Western on October, 21, 2021, when Baldwin discharged a prop gun after being informed by the production’s assistant director David Halls...
MOVIES
Deadline

Newen Studios Acquires Scandinavian Film & TV Producer Anagram

Newen Studios has pushed into the Scandinavian scripted market with the acquisition of a majority stake in Nordic film and TV company Anagram. The news was unveiled earlier today at a press conference for the TF1-owned giant, which was led by recently-promoted Newen Studios CEO Romain Bessi. Bessi said Newen has taken a “very meaningful shareholding,” accounting for “well over 50%” of the company, which was founded in 2002 by comedians Anders Jansson and Johan Wester and is comprised of Anagram Sweden, Anagram Norway and Anagram Live. Anagram makes film, TV and theater, most recently producing the likes of SVT’s Thin...
BUSINESS
Deadline

Hallmark Media Names Alice Rao SVP Of Publicity

Alice Rao as has been named senior vice president of publicity by Hallmark Media. She is based in Los Angeles and reports to Chief Communications Officer Annie Howell. Overseeing the company’s publicity team, Rao spearheads publicity campaigns that promote Hallmark Media’s networks and services, programming, talent, executives, and more. She also liaises with corporate communications, talent relations and events, programming, and various internal and external parties to align efforts and provide strategic guidance. “Alice is simply fantastic. I have known and worked with her over several decades and am ecstatic that my team and our company has gained such a tremendous executive to lead...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashton Kutcher
Person
James Patterson
Person
Dolly Parton
Person
Jennifer Garner
Person
Shay Mitchell
Person
Zoey Deutch
Person
Kevin Mayer
Person
Reese Witherspoon
Deadline

Mipcom Director Lucy Smith Says Cannes Market Will Place Co-Productions “Front And Centre”

EXCLUSIVE: This year’s Mipcom will place co-productions “front and centre” as the market moves with the times, according to Lucy Smith, who runs the annual RX France event. The Cannes market is introducing a 1000 sqft Producers Hub for the first time – where producers with projects in the early stages can meet and discuss partnerships – and Smith told Deadline the move is reflective of how the TV industry is changing, pivoting towards co-productions and away from traditional distributor-to-buyer sales. “If you look at the way sales have developed, co-productions have become more important to everyone,” added Smith. “Co-pros were...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Sara Lee Dies: Winner Of Reality Show ‘Tough Enough’ And WWE Wrestler Was 30

Sara Lee, winner of Season 6 of the WWE’s reality series Tough Enough, died today at age 30, her mother said. No cause was given. “It is with heavy hearts we wanted to share that our Sara Weston has gone to be with Jesus,” Terri Lee wrote on social media. “We are all in shock and arrangements are not complete. We ask that you respectfully let our family mourn.” Lee recently battled what she called a sinus infection but posted earlier this week that she was feeling well enough to work out. “Celebrating finally being healthy enough to go to the gym...
WWE
Deadline

Judy Tenuta Dies: “Love Goddess” Comic & Actress Was 72

Judy Tenuta, an unconventional, often brash stand-up comic who guested on numerous TV shows and appeared in two “Weird” Al Yankovic videos, died October 6 of ovarian cancer in Studio City, CA. She was 72. Known to fans as “The Love Goddess,” Tenuta’s stage act was delivered in a shrill, loud, sometimes gravelly voice and often included an accordion. Her style sometimes veered toward shock; one bit had an audience member near the stage open their mouth so she could drop her chewed gum in it. RELATED: Hollywood & Media Deaths 2022: A Photo Gallery During her first solo stand-up performance, Tenuta shocked...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Oprah Winfrey, David Letterman, Ellen DeGeneres Among Moderators For Michelle Obama’s Book Tour

Oprah Winfrey, David Letterman and Ellen DeGeneres are among the moderators tapped to appear with former first lady Michelle Obama on her upcoming tour for her book The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times.  Other speakers scheduled to moderate tour events include poet Elizabeth Alexander, Gayle King, Hoda Hotb, Tyler Perry, Heather McGhee, Conan O’Brien, Tracee Ellis Ross and Michele Norris. It was announced today by Live Nation and book publisher Crown that Obama has added seven dates across the six cities on her tour. Produced by Live Nation, the U.S. tour will kick off in Washington, D.C., with three nights...
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Agc#Hello Sunshine#Business Industry#Linus Business#Agc Studios Execs#Candle Media#General Counsel#Evp#Finance#Stranger Things#Viacom#Operations#Stuart Ford#Ford#Im Global#Qualia Legacy Advisors#Blackstone#Le
Deadline

Peter Bart: Academy Meetings Intense And Urgent As They Work To Re-Energize The Oscars

Cynics have tabbed them “The Doomsday Summits.” To believers, however, their mission is to re-energize the Oscars at a moment when award shows in general are in massive retreat. “The show should represent an exciting battlefield where forces in our culture collide,” suggests a new book titled Oscar Wars: Gold, Sweat and Tears. While the recent “collisions” have been studies in chaos, the ongoing meetings among the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences leaders, Oscar show producers and ABC/Disney continue to search for the keys to a renaissance. Or at least to survival. Bill Kramer, the new Academy CEO, regards himself...
ENTERTAINMENT
Deadline

‘Velma’s Mindy Kaling Says “These Characters Are So Iconic, But They Weren’t Defined By Their Whiteness’

While promoting HBO Max’s Velma at New York Comic Con on Thursday, star and EP Mindy Kaling admitted that she was surprised by the social media reaction to her decision to make the beloved character a South Asian girl. “I think of the characters in this are iconic but in no way …are they defined by their whiteness,” Kaling told the crowd. “Most Indian American [women], when they see skeptical, hardworking under-appreciated characters, they can identify with her. The vast majority are ready for it. This show is for them.” RELATED: ‘Velma’: Constance Wu, Sam Richardson & Glenn Howerton Join Mindy Kaling...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘Inventing Anna’ Fake Heiress Anna Sorokin Released From Jail As She Fights Deportation

The subject of Netflix’s hit series Inventing Anna has won a victory of sorts in court as she fights deportation, according to Bloomberg and The Daily Beast. Anna Sorokin, a convicted Russian-born swindler who pretended to be an heiress named Anna Delvey, overstayed her visa and has been held by Immigration and Customs Enforcement for the past 17 months after serving nearly two years in prison for financially defrauding elite New Yorkers via a complicated web of lies. An immigration judge on Wednesday approved the 31-year-old German citizen’s release from a New York facility, but ordered her to post $10,000 bail, remain...
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
Deadline

Jody Miller Dies: Country Singer Of Hits Including ‘Queen Of The House’ Was 80

Jody Miller, who had a run of country hits in the 1960s and ’70s that began with the crossover single “Queen of the House,” died October 6 or Parkinson’s complications in Blanchard, OK. She was 80. First signed to Capitol Records as a folk act in 1962, Miller dented the pop charts with “He Walks Like a Man” two years later before hitting it big with “Queen of the House” in 1965. An answer record to Roger Miller’s hit “King of the Road” that used his song’s music, it reached the Top 5 on Billboard’s Hot Country Singles chart and hit...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Nancy Pelosi Tells FCC She Has Concerns Over Local News Impact With Sale Of Tegna To Standard General

Standard General’s proposed acquisition of Tegna is facing new scrutiny from Capitol Hill, as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Commerce Committee Frank Pallone fired off a letter to the FCC expressing their concerns about the transaction. Standard General, however, said that the lawmakers were being misled by opponents of the transaction, who include public interest groups and the NewsGuild CWA, and that Pelosi and Pallone’s letter was applying “improper pressure” to the FCC. Under the terms of the transaction, an affiliate of Standard General would purchase Tegna, which has 64 stations in 51 markets. Apollo Global Management, owner of Cox Media...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Deadline

‘Daredevil: Born Again’: Eiza González Denies Being Cast As Elektra In Disney+ Marvel Series

Eiza González is addressing reports that she has been cast as Elektra in Daredevil: Born Again, the Marvel series being developed for Disney+. The Mexican star also pointed out that she had been receiving hate from fans that seemingly didn’t want her in the role. “I feel like I’m just gonna get it out of the way because, One, I’m confused as for the amount of hate over this, and two, I feel like it saves people energy,” she tweeted. “No I’m not cast as Elektra in Daredevil I have already [an] ongoing series exclusivity contract to 3 Body Problem. Ur...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘The Venery of Samantha Bird’ Starring Katherine Langford Gets Starz Series Order

Starz has given a series order to drama The Venery of Samantha Bird, starring Katherine Langford (Knives Out, 13 Reasons Why) in the title role. Created by Anna Moriarty, the eight-episode series revolves around Langford’s Samantha Bird, who, while visiting family in New England, Samantha Bird reconnects with her childhood sweetheart and falls headlong into a seemingly perfect storybook romance. But underneath their fever dream lurks a more unsettling interpretation of this affair. The series is described as a haunting portrayal of addictive love and the repercussions that a relationship has on the families in a small New England town....
TV SERIES
Deadline

Verve Expands Unscripted Team With Hire Of Lanie Ragsdale As Non-Fiction Agent

EXCLUSIVE: Verve continues to ramp up its unscripted business with the latest addition of Lanie Ragsdale as Non-Fiction Agent. Ragsdale’s move to Verve follows the hire of Andy Stabile as Partner and Head of Non-Fiction in July. Ragsdale will work with Stabile as he continues to build out the agency’s non-fiction roster and diversify its existing slate of projects. Ragsdale began her career at ICM in the Alternative Department before transitioning to production and development at Jeff Jenkins Productions and then Bright Spot Content, an All3 Media America company. Ragsdale has worked on projects for NBCU, Amazon and Netflix’s hit series Bling...
BUSINESS
Deadline

Bruna Papandrea’s Made Up Stories Opens UK Office; Sarah Harvey Joins As Producer And Creative Director

Big Little Lies producer Bruna Papandrea’s production company, Made Up Stories, is expanding with a new UK office run by Sarah Harvey, who has joined the company as a producer and creative director. Harvey officially began her new position in August. “I’ve long admired Bruna’s tenacity and stellar storytelling instincts, and I’m thrilled to have joined the incredibly talented Made Up Stories Team,” said Harvey. Harvey has worked across film and TV for over 20 years and has held positions at several production companies, including Blueprint Pictures, Intermedia Films, and Working Title Films. As Head of Film at Blueprint, she developed and...
MOVIES
Deadline

Jim Sciutto Absent From CNN ‘Newsroom’ As He Takes Personal Leave, Expected Back In Several Weeks

Jim Sciutto, CNN’s chief national security correspondent and co-anchor of its morning Newsroom newscast, has been absent from the show for the past two days in what is said to be a personal leave. A network source said that Sciutto will return in a few weeks. His leave follows reports that the network conducted an internal investigation earlier this year, after an incident in which he suffered a serious fall overseas. The Daily Beast reported earlier this week that it took place as Sciutto was returning from a Ukraine reporting trip and he has recovered, but the network asked him to...
ENTERTAINMENT
Deadline

Deadline

129K+
Followers
37K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy