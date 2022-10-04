Yuengling & Hershey’s Have Teamed Up Once Again For The Yuengling Hershey’s Chocolate Porter

If you’re a big Yuengling AND chocolate fan, it’s once again your favorite time of year…

Because the iconic Yuengling Hershey’s Chocolate Porter is BACK, for the fourth year in a row, due to high demand.

Kicking off right in time for Halloween season, the legendary beer will come in both six and 12 packs, and is now available in stores and restaurants everywhere.

Vice President of Operations and sixth generation family member Jennifer Yuengling of D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc., is stoked about the re-release:

“We continue to be amazed by the excitement our fans show for this special collaboration beer.

One of our top priorities is listening and staying connected to our fans, which is why we are so excited to bring back this fall-favorite that appeals to all drinkers looking for something special.”

Ernie Savo, President of The Hershey Licensing Company, added:

“This marks the fourth year of the most epic chocolate and beer collaboration. We couldn’t wait to put Yuengling Hershey’s Chocolate Porter back on the shelves for Yuengling- and Hershey’s-fans alike.

‘Tis the season for all things candy and chocolate, and what better way to celebrate than with this decadent, one-of-kind chocolate brew.”

At 4.7%, the Yuengling Hershey’s Chocolate Porter is the perfect blend of both the traditional Yuengling and Hershey’s taste.

Getcha some.