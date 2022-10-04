ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
YG Receives Backlash For “How To Rob A Rapper” After Death Of PnB Rock

By Marc Griffin
 3 days ago

YG has dropped the newest visuals for his song “Hot To Rob a Rapper” and quickly came under fire for the video in the aftermath of PnB Rock’s death .

The West Coast rapper, legally known as Keenon Dequan Ray Jackson, and featured artists Mozzy and D3szn, rap about robbing and, potentially, killing rappers for their jewels and cash.

In the minimalistic black and white video, Jackson, 32, raps with precision and clear instructions.

“Peep game, I’m a teach you how to rob a rapper /Catch a ni**a lackin’, he slackin’ on IG Live/He gon’ show his whereabouts on accident, he be high,” YG rhymes. “He gon’ show the jewels he wearin’ and the car that he drive/Stupid ni**a showed the same location three times/And it seem like every Friday at the eight/He flex crustation, men used, he like to date/Sit it out in the front, catch him at the valet.”

Upon release, the video received backlash from Twitter folk, claiming the song was in bad taste.

“In light of PnB Rock being robbed and murdered in LA,” one person tweeted. “YG dropping a song called “How to Rob a Rapper” is a lil too much.” Another user chimed in, suggesting that YG should remove the song from the album entirely. “We live in an age where songs can be removed from albums in real time. YG’s “How To Rob A Rapper” should have been taken off considering PNB Rock.”

The backlash continued, with more fans concluding that the song was dropped with terrible timing.

“YG’s timing of this “How To Rob A Rapper” <<<<<<<< LA ni**as are hardheaded af,” another person expressed. “YG should have took that How To Rob A Rapper song off the album,” another Twitter user said. “Bad timing.”

The controversial track is featured on the rapper’s latest album, I Got Issues and arrives in the aftermath of PnB Rock’s murder.

According to the Los Angeles Times , the Philadelphia native, legally known as Rakim Hasheem Allen, was shot and killed during a robbery at the Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles South L.A. location. He was 30.

Ma$e Responds To Diddy’s “Fake Pastor” Jab, Accusations Of Owing Him $3M

Following Diddy’s recent remarks about his former Bad Boy brethren in an interview with The Breakfast Club, Ma$e has spoken! “Yo, you see how people act when you don’t let them come on stage and give they fake apology, so they can promote they little wack song,” Ma$e chuckled in an Instagram post responding to claims of owing Puff $3,000,000 and him being a “fake pastor.”More from VIBE.comDiddy Claims Ma$e Owes Him $3 Million, Calls Him A Fake PastorDiddy Refuses To Support Kanye West's 'White Lives Matter' ShirtKing Combs Brings "Can't Stop Won't Stop" To The 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards He...
CELEBRITIES
Yasiin Bey Rocks ‘White Lies Matter’ Shirt Amid Kanye West ‘BLM’ Controversy

Yasiin Bey — formerly known as Mos Def — seems to have acknowledged controversy surrounding former collaborator Kanye West and his “White Lives Matter” t-shirts, which he debuted at his YZY SZN 9 runway show during Paris Fashion Week. The Brooklyn MC, 48, took to his Instagram account early Friday morning modeling two shirts that read “White Lives Matter” with the “v” faded, resulting in the shirt reading “White Lies Matter.”More from VIBE.comKanye West Lashes Out At Diddy Over Criticism Of 'White Lives Matter' ShirtKanye West Claims Lizzo Is Shamed By Bots For Weight LossKanye West Wants Jamie Foxx To...
CELEBRITIES
Beyoncé Deemed “Arrogant” For Allegedly Not Clearing An “ALIEN SUPERSTAR” Sample

Beyoncé’s “ALIEN SUPERSTAR” interpolates ’90s pop band Right Said Fred’s hit single, “I’m Too Sexy,” but the group is considering her to be “arrogant” for not going through them to clear the sample. Right Said Fred—comprised of brothers Fred and Richard Fairbrass—spoke out about their issue with Bey at the 2022 Broadcast Music Inc. [BMI] Awards, held on Monday (Oct. 3). More from VIBE.comDrake's 'Take Care' Has Officially Spent 500 Weeks On The Billboard 200Drake Announces Apollo Theater Concert For This FallBeyoncé's 'Renaissance' Is A Joyous, Love-Driven Ode To Black Queerness “Normally, the artist approaches us but Beyoncé didn’t because she is such...
CELEBRITIES
Loud Records Takes Over 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards With Tribute Performance

In celebration of the label’s 30th anniversary, Loud Records put together a special tribute performance featuring a mix of its most legendary acts at the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards. Preceded by an introductory speech by the label’s founder Steve Rifkind, the set proved to be one of the undoubted highlights of the night that prompted all in the building to rise from their seats. “Loud Records was a dream, a passion that became a reality,” Rifkind told the crowd before Dead Prez took the stage to perform their anthemic single “Hip-Hop.” More from VIBE.comFat Joe Explains His Usage Of...
HIP HOP
Person
Pnb Rock
Person
Mozzy
Trina Accepts “I Am Hip Hop” Honor At 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards

Trina gracefully took the stage at the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards to accept this year’s “I Am Hip Hop” honor. Presented by Remy Ma and Slip-N-Slide founder Trick Daddy, the Miami-bred rapper was celebrated in a video tribute narrated by DJ Drama. The clip featured commentary from Missy Elliott, Killer Mike, Latto, City Girls, and Trick Daddy. Accepting the honor, “Da Baddest Bi**h” emotionally thanked God as well as her mother. More from VIBE.comTrina And Saucy Santana Encourage Voting In New Song "No Voting No Vucking"King Combs Brings "Can't Stop Won't Stop" To The 2022 BET Hip Hop AwardsFivio...
ATLANTA, GA
Ashanti Shares Graphic Photos Of Sister For Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Warning: The following article contains triggering language, photo and/or video related to domestic violence. Ashanti has taken to social media in recognition of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, sharing photos of her younger sister, Shia Douglas, who has previously spoken out about being a victim of partner abuse. More from VIBE.comPolice Searching For Boyfriend Of Dismembered Brooklyn WomanIrv Gotti Sends Ashanti Well Wishes, Responds To R. Kelly ComparisonsIrv Gotti Responds To Fat Joe's Criticism Of His Ashanti Comments “It is Domestic Violence Awareness month. Words will never be able to express the amount of pain, fury and disgust I feel reliving these moments,” the singer,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Lauryn Hill’s Daughter Defends Wearing ‘White Lives Matter’ Shirt

Selah Marley has come under fire for rocking Ye’s “White Lives Matter” shirt, and she’s not having it. After the model received backlash for wearing the controversial tee, she responded early on Wednesday morning, taking to her Instagram stories to call out the “hive mentality” she sees in her detractors. “The past 24 hours has allowed me to realize that most of yall are stuck in a hive mentality. You do what the group tells you to do and think what the group tells you to think,” Bob Marley’s 23-year-old granddaughter said. “Witnessing someone break free from ‘the agenda’ sends you...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Tiffany Jackson, Retired WNBA Star, Dead At 37

It has been learned that former WNBA New York Liberty player Tiffany Jackson has died following her battle with cancer on Monday (Oct. 3). She was 37 years old. According to The New York Times, the Texas-native first noticed a lump in one of her breasts back in 2015 while playing off-season in Israel. Jackson waited until the off-season was over and to return to the United States before getting checked by a doctor. She was then diagnosed with breast cancer.More from VIBE.comFormer BET Host Ananda Lewis Shares That She Has Stage 3 Breast CancerBrittney Griner's Wife Cherelle Speaks On...
BASKETBALL
Brittney Griner’s Wife Cherelle Speaks On WNBA Star’s 9-Year Sentence

It has been two months since WNBA player, Brittney Griner, was sentenced to nine and a half years for pleading guilty to Russian drug possession charges. Now, the 31-year-old’s wife has spoken publicly for the first time about the verdict. In a clip from the CBS Mornings interview, Cherelle Griner told Gayle King that Brittney’s imprisonment feels like “she’s a hostage.” More from VIBE.comBrittney Griner's Legal Team Files Appeal In Russian Drug CaseTiffany Jackson, Retired WNBA Star, Dead At 37WNBA Players Refusing To Play In Russia In Protest Of Brittney Griner's Imprisonment She added, “I’m like, in no world did I ever thought, you know, our president...
BASKETBALL
Miguel’s Wife Nazanin Mandi Files For Divorce

Nazanin Mandi is calling it quits on her four-year marriage to Miguel. On Tuesday (Oct. 3), the Blast reported that Mandi cites irreconcilable differences as the grounds for their split, with the specific date of separation yet to be revealed. She also mentioned that a prenuptial agreement is also in place for their divorce.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
Tamera Mowry-Housley Supports Sister Tia Mowry Amid Divorce

Tamera Mowry-Housley is showing solidarity with her twin sister Tia Mowry amid her divorce. During Mowry-Housley’s appearance on Today with Hoda and Jenna on Tuesday (Oct. 4), the actress shed light on her new book, You Should Sit Down For This, and her recent ventures. Elsewhere in the interview, she discussed the elephant in the room: her sister’s separation from actor Cory Hardrict.
CELEBRITIES
Tia Mowry Divorcing Husband Cory Hardrict After 14 Years Of Marriage

On Tuesday (Oct. 4), Tia Mowry made a shocking announcement on Instagram that she and husband Cory Hardict are divorcing after 14 years of marriage. “I have always been honest with my fans, and today is no different,” the 44-year-old captioned a photo of her and Cory. “I wanted to share that Cory and I have decided to go our separate ways. These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness. We will maintain a friendship as we co-parent our beautiful children. I am grateful for all the happy times we had together and want to thank my friends, family...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
GloRilla Delivers Debut Performance, Wins Best Breakthrough Artist At 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards

GloRilla took the stage for her television debut performance at the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards. Sporting a red and silver sequin Big Glo baseball jersey, the Memphis rapper entered the stage from the crowd with equally glistening backup dancers twerking as her single “Tomorrow” began to play. Proving her star potential, the 23-year-old artist had the engaged crowd on their feet as she performed her single “Tomorrow,” before moving to center stage with her breakout hit, “FNF.” More from VIBE.comCardi B And GloRilla Take Over Times Square In "Tomorrow 2" Music VideoKing Combs Brings "Can't Stop Won't Stop"...
HIP HOP
EST Gee And Jeezy Prove They’re “The Realest” At 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards

EST Gee made his televised performance debut during the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards. The Louisville-bred rapper was joined by Atlanta veteran Jeezy for a showcase of their collaborative track, “The Realest.” With the newcomer’s music reflecting the elder trapper’s influence, the two artists brought their on-wax chemistry to life on the award show’s stage. The head-nodding performance began with the 28-year-old poised on a dark-colored, ornate chair, wearing an all-black ‘fit accented by his signature, heavy chains. Without missing a word, he rapped the beginning of the song before standing up and making his way to center stage. More...
ATLANTA, GA
Ahmaud Arbery’s Mother Slams Kanye West For Black Lives Matter Comments

Kanye West slammed the Black Lives Matter movement in response to the White Lives Matter shirts at his YZY SZN9 show, and his comments have drawn criticism from a number of figures. Wanda Cooper-James, the mother of hate crime victim Ahmaud Arbery, recently spoke out against West after the rapper referred to Black Lives Matter as a “scam” on social media. In a statement through her attorney, Cooper-James denounced West’s “mockery” of the BLM movement, deeming it in stark contrast with his assistance and support of the families of Arbery and others. “As a result of his display ‘White Lives...
CELEBRITIES
Leslie Jones Recounts Her Crush On Suge Knight In High School

Leslie Jones got caught up in some romantic nostalgia during her Oct. 5 visit to DJ Whoo Kid’s Whooarmy Live show. The former Saturday Night Live cast member revealed that she attended high school with Suge Knight and that back in the day, the now-bald 57-year-old used to carry an aura similar to that of an attractive family in music history. “When I went to high school with Suge Knight, first of all, I was in love with him because he looked like one of the DeBarges,” the comedian said. “So, I was in f**cking love with him. He had...
CELEBRITIES
Draymond Green Scuffles With Teammate Jordan Poole, May Face Internal Discipline

Draymond Green may be facing discipline from the Golden State Warriors for his fight with teammate Jordan Poole. The Athletic reported on Wednesday (Oct. 5) that a “heated interaction” between the two basketball players morphed into a scuffle after Green “forcefully struck” Poole. More from VIBE.comLamar Odom Says Kobe Bryant Came To Him In A DreamKareem Abdul-Jabbar Calls Kyrie Irving A "Comical Buffoon"Kyrie Irving Calls COVID Vaccine Mandates A "Human Rights Violation" Then, the duo approached each other, chest-to-chest, while simultaneously pressing and pushing each other on the court.  The altercation may have stemmed from previous tension between the two players, as both...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
50 Cent’s Oldest Son Calls His $6700/Month In Child Support Inadequate

Marquise Jackson — the eldest son of Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson — recently hopped on Instagram Live to discuss the amount of money he received a month from his father via child support. According to the spitting-image of Fif, the $6700 a month he received wasn’t quite enough to maintain the lifestyle he felt he deserved based on being related to the Queens rapper, especially while living in NYC.More from VIBE.comThe Game Blasts 50 Cent For Relationship With Estranged Son When Detailing Hypothetical Film50 Cent Producing 3 Horror Movies Under G-Unit Film & Television50 Cent Shares Preview For 'Hip Hop...
CELEBRITIES
