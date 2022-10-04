ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hochul lauds incentivized semiconductor investment in New York

By By Joseph Spector
POLITICO
POLITICO
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kRhxf_0iLc3UMw00
A sign marks the entrance of the Micron Technology automotive chip manufacturing plant on Feb. 11, 2022, in Manassas, Va. The company announced Tuesday plans for a massive chip plant in Syracuse. Steve Helber/AP Photo

ALBANY, N.Y — New York sought to lure the world's largest computer chip manufacturers with the biggest incentive package in state history. Now it landed one — thanks to a potential $6 billion in subsidies.

Micron Technology Inc., the Idaho-based memory giant, announced Tuesday it will invest up to $100 billion over the next two decades to build a massive complex of chip facilities in the Syracuse suburbs. It's one of the largest-ever private investments in New York and one that's expected provide a huge boost to the state's goal of leading in domestic chip manufacturing.

"Micron's $100 billion investment in New York marks the start of something transformative in scale and possibility for our state's economic future," Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a statement.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said the first phase of the project will include a $20 billion investment and ultimately could add 9,000 direct jobs statewide over the next 20-plus years. When complete, he said that the complex would include the nation's largest clean room space at approximately 2.4 million square feet — the size of nearly 40 football fields.

The development will come with a potential $6 billion in state subsidies — far outpacing the $1 billion that New York provided GlobalFoundries more than a decade ago to build a sprawling chip plant outside Saratoga.

If the company reaches its job-creation goals and investments, state and local governments plan to offer the incentives over 20 years. Officials said the spin-off jobs from the development could create another 40,000 jobs. In June, the state Legislature and Hochul announced a tax incentive program, called the Green CHIPS bill, to spend $10 billion over 20 years to attract chip manufacturers.

"This is our Erie Canal moment," Schumer said at a news conference Tuesday, referencing the canal built in the early 1800s that opened upstate New York to manufacturing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v2Yrf_0iLc3UMw00

Micron has been aggressively looking to build its chip manufacturing blueprint across the globe amid a worldwide shortage and lucrative incentives by states and the federal government to expand the nation's chip capabilities.

Micron already announced it will invest $15 billion for a new factory in Boise, and Japan said last month that it will pay Micron up to $322 million to help produce advanced memory chips at a Hiroshima factory.

The company is benefiting from the federal CHIPS and Science Act passed by Congress in August that provides tax credits for U.S. companies.

"To those who doubted that America could dominate the industries of the future, I say this — you should never bet against the American people," President Joe Biden said in a statement. "Today is another win for America, and another massive new investment in America spurred by my economic plan."

The project will be a boon for upstate New York, which has sought for decades to offset its decline in manufacturing jobs and be a leading semiconductor producer — with the GlobalFoundries plant as an anchor along with the Albany NanoTech Complex at the SUNY Polytechnic College of Nanoscale Science and Engineering.

Memory chips like those Micron plans to fabricate have been in short supply in recent years, thanks in part to a broader dearth of processors used in everything from computers and smartphones to cars and microwaves.

New York is already home to 76 semiconductor companies that employ over 34,000 New Yorkers, state officials said, and had to compete nationally and globally to land the Micron deal.

"The combined efforts at the federal, state and local level paved the way for Micron to realize the largest private investment ever made in New York state history," Micron CEO Sanjay Mehrotra said in a statement. "We are thrilled to make this significant investment in New York, making the Empire State the location of the biggest leading-edge memory site in the U.S."

