What are the big players from Boris Johnson's time in power doing now?

Out with the old, in with the new. Liz Truss is the new prime minister and has been for around a month now.

With her she has brought a whole new cabinet into power, meaning some of the people who were once in frontline politics and household names have fallen from the fickle front pages of the media and are now partially obscured from the limelight.

It's not like we miss them or anything, but we know what happens when people who were once very powerful indeed stop being scrutinised. Just ask David Cameron and Lex Greensill.

So what are the previous prime minister Boris Johnson and his mates and allies up to now?

Let's take a gander.

Michael Gove

Gove is still out and about, criticising Truss. The former minister, who backed Rishi Sunak in the final stage of leadership contest, said Truss's scrapped tax plans were wrong, and has also said he disagrees with not making benefits rise with inflation - a policy Truss has been rather vague about.

We doubt he will go quietly, ministerial position or no ministerial position.





Priti Patel

Patel resigned as home secretary when Truss became PM and she has today delivered a speech criticising Truss's government for borrowing so much cash. She reckons they are managing the economy "with no thought of tomorrow" and that if they don't get a handle on it they will lose public credibility.

She was also among those criticising the planned scrapping of the 45p tax band so it is clear she is still making plenty of noise from the backbenches.





Nadine Dorries

Dorries dramatically appeared to delete Twitter after she resigned as culture secretary, perhaps in search of a digital detox.

Then she returned, called for a general election, criticising Truss from moving away from the 2019 manifesto the Tories were elected on the basis of, and said Truss must go to the country.





Sajid Javid

Javid has stayed out of the limelight so is perhaps busy representing his constituents as a local MP. He also grew a beard after leaving cabinet - a clear sign of a midlife crisis if we ever saw one.





Rishi Sunak

Poor Rishi. He wanted to be PM, got to the final two, then lost. Since losing, the former chancellor has stayed out of the public eye, but given he is so loaded we're sure he is doing just fine.





Dominic Raab

Raab is also nowhere to be seen. The Bill of Rights he was working on while Justice secretary has been shelved so he's probably not too happy about that.

What a shame.





Boris Johnson

And what of 'Big Dog' himself? Johnson may be sitting at home watching Kenneth Branagh play him in new Sky drama, This England which covers his premiership.

He's popped up to pay tribute to the late Queen, makes interventions about the war in Ukraine, but aside from that has stayed relatively quiet, which doesn't make us nervous at all.

