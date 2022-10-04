ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Craig David claims he is a 'psychic' and can 'hear people from the past and future'

By Becca Monaghan
Indy100
Indy100
 3 days ago

Craig David revealed that he's spent years "in the closet" about being "psychic" in a recent interview.

Speaking with Fearne Cotton on her Happy Place podcast, the 'Seven Days' singer said: "I’m super empathic, super sensitive and super psychic, which I feel very liberated to say now.

"I was a bit in the closet about being psychic. But I’m very clairvoyant and can see future things."

David, who has just released his new album '22', says he is also a "clairaudient", meaning he can hear people from the past and future.

"I’m clairaudient," he added. "My ears ring off like crazy and I know there’s a guide or some ancestor trying to come through – and tuning in."

It comes as David is about to release a part-memoir, part-self help book, What's Your Vibe?

The star opened up about his struggles after a back injury in 2017, telling Cotton: "I’ve never felt such pain in my life."

"And that became my life for the next few years.

"I was getting one hour of sleep. I couldn’t get to sleep until about six o’clock in the morning.

"It was happening throughout two years of my life and even with injections it was still happening.

"I hate to say this but I had really dark thoughts where I was, like, you know what, if this is going to be my life from now on, whatever we need to do to stop this…

"I’m thankful I never got to the point of, ‘How would I go about doing that?’"

His book is set to hit shelves on October 2.

