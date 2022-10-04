Dallas’ slow permitting process is an impediment for the small builders and developers whose projects sit in limbo while the city works to address the backlog. Dallas’ expedited permit application process ranges from $250-$750 depending on a project’s square footage, according to past reporting by The Dallas Express. With a $1,000 per hour review fee rate, based on the Building Inspection Division’s (BID) fee schedule for permits and services, many smaller developers are left with few options to get their projects off the ground.

