Read full article on original website
Related
dmagazine.com
Solving Affordability Gap With Creative Construction
As a longtime resident of the Dallas-Fort Worth metro, I have witnessed firsthand the dramatic changes that have occurred in our North Texas region over the last 20 years. Today, first-time homebuyers and young families are hard-pressed to find viable homes in attractive neighborhoods and school districts for less than $400,000.
dallasexpress.com
City’s Building Permit Process Hamstrings Small Developers
Dallas’ slow permitting process is an impediment for the small builders and developers whose projects sit in limbo while the city works to address the backlog. Dallas’ expedited permit application process ranges from $250-$750 depending on a project’s square footage, according to past reporting by The Dallas Express. With a $1,000 per hour review fee rate, based on the Building Inspection Division’s (BID) fee schedule for permits and services, many smaller developers are left with few options to get their projects off the ground.
WFAA
Austin developer to bring new multifamily project to Grand Prairie
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — Austin-based developer OHT Partners plans to get underway on a 400,000-square-foot apartment building early next year, according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Registration. Set to begin construction on February 15, 2023, OHT Partners will build a four- and five-story apartment...
multihousingnews.com
Novak Brothers Breaks Ground on Austin Luxury Apartments
The European-inspired community will be built on 12 acres of a master-planned development. Novak Brothers Development has broken ground on Rise510, a 301-unit luxury garden-style component of its master-planned Wolf Lakes Village development. The community will be located in Georgetown, Texas, with construction expected to be completed in the summer of 2024.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
dallasexpress.com
Fall Festivals in North Texas in October
As Autumn settles upon the Southwest, North Texas communities have ample opportunity to enjoy the sights, sounds, and scents of multiple fall festivals. Many cities will host fall festivities in October, including Dallas, Grapevine, Arlington, Fort Worth, and Plano. In Dallas, people can enjoy Autumn at the Arboretum and the...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Oak Lawn Redevelopment on Cedar Springs Set to Begin Next Year
Developers planning an Oak Lawn high-rise project are scheduled to start work early next year. PegasusAblon last year obtained zoning to construct the residential towers behind the retail strip along Cedar Springs Avenue at Throckmorton Street. The developer was given approval to build two residential towers on the parking lots...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Master Plan Maps Potential of Former Naval Air Station in Dallas
The city of Dallas takes a new step Thursday towards transforming the former Naval Air Station Dallas into a destination of new commercial development, offices, restaurants, stores and homes. A 59-page presentation on the latest plan for the site known as Hensley Field will be shared with the City Plan...
The ‘G Word’ Rears Its Ugly Head in Poorly Attended Dallas Housing Equity Workshops
Not a lot of people have been showing up to the City of Dallas’s Accountability for Housing Equity workshops, but those who do are armed with information and ideas to prevent taxing residents out of their homes. And the dreaded “G word” — gentrification — is on the lips...
IN THIS ARTICLE
blackchronicle.com
City Manager stripped of some duties after private plane trip
FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth City Manager David Cooke is coming underneath hearth for the way he dealt with a possible conflict-of-interest in terms of metropolis enterprise. Cooke is private buddies with the house owners of Sundance Square in downtown Fort Worth. During the Sept. 4th weekend they...
dallasexpress.com
High 5 Opening Local Entertainment Venue
Austin-based High 5 Entertainment will open a new location at The Farm in Allen. High 5 will open the venue, which will occupy three-plus acres of frontage on the south side of SH-121/Sam Rayburn Tollway and Alma Road, in fall 2023, according to a press release. The Austin-based company’s massive...
dallasexpress.com
Texas Water Expert Discusses Local Supply
During the hot summer months in Dallas, it is easy to take for granted the privilege of turning on the tap and having access to water. In reality, the process of getting water from hundreds of sources and congregating this water in the metroplex is incredibly complicated. Dallas Water Utilities’...
This Texas city was named one of the least ‘green’ cities in the nation
Much of North Texas also ranked low based on 'green' living.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Steiner Ranch residents slowed down by new property developments
Land along the bypass to Ranch Road 620 and Ranch to Market 2222 will eventually house new apartments. Residents over the weekend reported that a section of trees had been cut down for the build.
fsrmagazine.com
Black Bear Diner Makes its Dallas Debut in Mesquite
Black Bear Diner announced its entrance into the Dallas market with the opening of its newest diner in Mesquite. Located at 3730 Towne Crossing Blvd, the opening is the company’s first of five impending Texas openings, and marks the brand’s 12th location in the state, following its recent openings in both McAllen and Pasadena.
KTEN.com
Dallas North Tollway takes aim at Grayson County
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KTEN) --Grayson County leaders continue to look at the possibility of the Dallas North Tollway connecting into Grayson County. The existing toll road originates in downtown Dallas and currently runs north 33 miles to U.S. 380 in Prosper, Texas. Construction is already underway to extend the Tollway another 13 miles north to the Collin-Grayson County line.
KENS 5
Approved: Texas moves forward with plan to build electric car charging stations along major highways
AUSTIN, Texas — The Federal Highway Administration has approved Texas' plan to build a network of electric vehicle charging stations throughout the state. The Texas Department of Transportation has announced many of the details of their five-year Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Plan, which they say they look forward to working with the public to implement as they move past the planning stage in the next few months.
dallasexpress.com
Major Financial Firm Moves to Downtown Dallas
A commercial real estate finance firm has signed a new lease in downtown Dallas. Lument, a New York-based company, will be moving its Dallas offices from Uptown near the Crescent into the Plaza of the Americas, near its parent company, Orix USA, which has offices in the Trammell Crow Center on Ross Avenue.
dallasexpress.com
Local Historic Park to Receive $34 Million Renovation
A local city plans to spend $34 million to renovate and revitalize one of its most historically valuable parks. Designed and built in 1849 by the U.S. Army to celebrate the founding of Fort Worth, Fort Worth’s Heritage Park was initially established as an army post. The landmark site is located on several hundred acres in downtown Fort Worth, nestled behind the Tarrant County Courthouse on Main Street.
dallasexpress.com
South Dallas Homeowners Upset by Vagrant Problems
Veda Elliot worked 34 years in a warehouse to purchase her small, brick home in South Dallas, each month struggling to make her mortgage, pay city taxes, and keep up with the costs of maintaining a home. Now that the three-bedroom, one-bath is paid off, she is struggling with another issue: the large number of homeless and vagrant people in her neighborhood.
Second DFW Spot Planned for Chicago-Based Hot Dog Chain
Portillo’s could open in Allen in spring of 2023.
Comments / 0