Florida State

RadarOnline

'No One F---s With A Biden': President Joe Biden Forgets He's Wearing Mic, Drops Explicit Language During Florida Visit With Ron DeSantis

President Joe Biden must have forgotten he was wearing a mic when he dropped an f-bomb that was caught on tape during his Florida visit when he teamed up with his archenemy Ron DeSantis. The commander in chief had a slip of the tongue while walking to Fort Myers Beach Mayor Ray Murphy, RadarOnline.com has learned. Biden and Murphy appeared more like buddies than colleagues during what the President assumed was a private conversation. The 79-year-old Democratic leader is in hurricane-stricken Florida to weigh in on the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.Biden had just teamed up with DeSantis for a joint...
Washington Examiner

Obama returns to White House, where he's upstaged Biden before

Former President Barack Obama is stepping back into the political spotlight before November's midterm elections with a message to voters about the importance of protecting democracy. But although Obama's message conforms with President Joe Biden's own renewed warnings, he risks casting a shadow over his onetime second-in-command just as the...
US News and World Report

Biden Stands Apart From Trump

As usual, President Joe Biden didn't mention his predecessor by name. But when Biden spoke Monday to the people of hurricane-ravaged Ponce, Puerto Rico, his underlying message was clear: Unlike former President Donald Trump, I'm going to stick by you until the island recovers from yet another devastating natural disaster.
NBC News

Biden asks whether deceased congresswoman is at White House event

President Joe Biden on Wednesday mistakenly asked whether the late Rep. Jackie Walorski, who died in a car accident last month, was at a White House event that she helped convene. Biden made the gaffe as he delivered remarks at the White House Conference on Food, Nutrition, and Health, where...
Matthew C. Woodruff

Opinion: During the disaster of Ian, Trump begs for money – for himself.

Ian Aftermath(via ABC News) One of the strongest hurricanes ever to hit the United States, Hurricane Ian, ripped across Florida landing as a category 4, and exiting the other side and striking South Carolina as a category 1 storm. Ian has killed at least 70 people and destroyed billions in real estate. The sheriff of Lee County, Carmine Marceno, said on Good Morning America early Thursday morning that fatalities "are in the hundreds" in his area. Many people and organizations mobilized to help the affected people and areas.
CBS News

Biden announces return of seven American detainees from Venezuela

After months of negotiations, President Biden signed off on the largest U.S. prisoner swap of his administration. The deal with Venezuela brought home seven detained Americans in exchange for relatives of the Venezuelan president, known as the "Narco Nephews." Nancy Cordes reports from the White House.
dallasexpress.com

Biden Visits Florida to Survey Ian Damage

On Wednesday, President Joe Biden traveled to Florida to assess the damage caused by Hurricane Ian, his second storm-related trip this week. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell, and state and local officials also provided Biden with an operational briefing on the response and recovery efforts, according to White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.
