Trina And Saucy Santana Encourage Voting In New Song “No Voting No Vucking”

Trina and Saucy Santana have teamed up with the BLK dating app to establish a new anthem encouraging listeners to hit the polls.

Released Tuesday (Oct. 4) in recognition of National Voter Education Week, “No Voting No Vucking” features both rappers delivering their signature, sensual style.

“I’m honored to use my platform to empower young people because not voting is definitely a red flag in a relationship. Period,” expressed Saucy Santana in a press statement. “Now, more than ever, we have to use our voices to stand up for what we believe in. Voting is sexy. Being informed is sexy.”

In addition to the catchy civic anthem, BLK also has an in-app Election Center, a digital hub designed to shift the culture of voting and politics in the Black community, amplify the voices of Black voters, and drive Black voter registrations.

On the official website , users can check their registration status, register to vote, and learn more about political initiatives in their communities. Using the app, members will have the opportunity to share a profile sticker and allow users to match with others that share the same concern over policy issues.

“We couldn’t be more excited to announce this collaboration with two of the most trailblazing figures in hip-hop and culture,” explained Jonathan Kirkland, head of brand and marketing for BLK. “Our users are inspired by Trina’s confidence and her powerful female-first lyrics, while Saucy Santana’s fervent and self-assured lyrics have broken barriers of inclusivity in the hip-hop community. With these two cultural icons, we hope to empower a new generation of young voters to get involved in this and future elections.”