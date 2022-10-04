ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports

Jim Redmond, who helped son Derek finish 1992 Olympic race, dies

NBC Sports, USA Network, E! and Peacock combine to air live coverage throughout the figure skating season, starting with Skate America in two weeks. From October to April, the platforms will combine to air more than 200 hours of coverage, including the Grand Prix Series (October to December), the U.S. Championships in January and the world championships in March.
SPORTS
The Spun

Legendary Olympic Figure Has Reportedly Died At 81

Jim Redmond, who helped his injured son cross the finish line at the 1992 Olympics, died at 81 years old. British sprinter Derek Redmond tore his hamstring during the 400 meters semifinal at Barcelona. He resisted medical attention and attempted to limp his way to the end when his father rushed down from the stands.
CELEBRITIES
Yardbarker

Father who famously helped son cross finish line at 1992 Olympics dies

One of the iconic figures of the 1992 Summer Olympics held in Barcelona, Spain, has passed away. Reuters reported Tuesday that Jim Redmond, father of retired British athlete Derek Redmond, has died at the age of 81. Jim and Derek forever became a part of Olympic history when the latter...
CELEBRITIES
Essence

How Venus Williams Maintains A Sense Of Balance And Boundaries While Running A Business

Oh my gosh, my life's not balanced, ever. It's unbalanced. I've accepted it, and I'm okay with it," says Williams. This past New York Fashion Week season, a certain tennis icon brought her on-court heat to the Big Apple. IMG and Spring Studios partnered with Chase Sapphire on September 10 for the curation of a customer activation called Grand Slam, a fashion-tennis hybrid experience featuring Venus Williams’ fashion-forward activewear brand EleVen by Venus Williams.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Worth, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Fort Worth, TX
Sports
The Spun

Sports World Pays Tribute To Legendary Summer Olympics Figure

Jim Redmond, the father of former British sprinter Derek Redmond, has passed away. He was 81 years old. Redmond became a beloved figure during the 1992 Olympics because he helped his injured son cross the finish line in the 400 metres semi-final. Derek tore his hamstring on the back straight...
SPORTS
dallasexpress.com

Indonesia Investigating Deadly Stampede at Soccer Match

Indonesian authorities will investigate a stampede at a soccer match that left 125 people dead and hundreds more injured in Malang, East Java province, on October 1. A government official said that 32 minors were among those killed. The investigative team includes government officials, experts, academics, and representatives of the...
FIFA
getnews.info

Black Spa Awards 2022 Nominee Moon Haynes Is Making Waves In Her City

Moon Haynes has been nominated twice in the 7th Annual Black Spa Awards. Her contribution to the women of the Charlotte community is unrivaled. For more than ten years, holistic healer and licensed massage and bodywork therapist Moon Haynes has been teaching women how to heal themselves. She has been actively trying to enlighten women on how to deal with issues related to stress and depression. Since 2019, she has been working in Charlotte and trying to revolutionize the process of healing. She has been nominated twice this year for the 7th Annual Black Spa Awards 2022 being held at Georgia Aquarium in Atlanta, GA, in the categories of Best Massage Therapist and the Best Beauty Product, respectively. She was able to reverse her disease with dietary changes, intensive attitude therapy, and the use of natural herbs and vitamins.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blind Soccer#Inspiration#Disability#The 2028 Paralympics#Usaba#Loca
NBC Sports

Figure skating TV, live stream schedule for 2022-23 season

Jenny Simpson, the most decorated U.S. female miler in history, plans to return to racing on Sunday with a new shoe sponsor, Puma. Simpson, whose last race was the Cherry Blossom 10-mile road race in Washington, D.C., in September 2021, according to World Athletics, will run what she called “a little rust-buster” at the Army Ten-Miler in Washington, D.C.
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy