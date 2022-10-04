Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Weatherford ISD School Bus Altercation Leaves 2 Women ArrestedLarry LeaseParker County, TX
Homeless Man Breached Fort Worth ISD SchoolLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
12-year-old Texas girl allegedly shoots father, then herself, in murder pact with another teenLavinia ThompsonWeatherford, TX
Strong, prosperous, and growing - Mayor gives State of the CitySouthside MattFort Worth, TX
Tour Tyler Texas Gospel Group of the Year is Minister R.L. Taylor and The Sons of The Father of Arlington, TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Related
NBC Sports
Jim Redmond, who helped son Derek finish 1992 Olympic race, dies
NBC Sports, USA Network, E! and Peacock combine to air live coverage throughout the figure skating season, starting with Skate America in two weeks. From October to April, the platforms will combine to air more than 200 hours of coverage, including the Grand Prix Series (October to December), the U.S. Championships in January and the world championships in March.
Legendary Olympic Figure Has Reportedly Died At 81
Jim Redmond, who helped his injured son cross the finish line at the 1992 Olympics, died at 81 years old. British sprinter Derek Redmond tore his hamstring during the 400 meters semifinal at Barcelona. He resisted medical attention and attempted to limp his way to the end when his father rushed down from the stands.
Yardbarker
Father who famously helped son cross finish line at 1992 Olympics dies
One of the iconic figures of the 1992 Summer Olympics held in Barcelona, Spain, has passed away. Reuters reported Tuesday that Jim Redmond, father of retired British athlete Derek Redmond, has died at the age of 81. Jim and Derek forever became a part of Olympic history when the latter...
Essence
How Venus Williams Maintains A Sense Of Balance And Boundaries While Running A Business
Oh my gosh, my life's not balanced, ever. It's unbalanced. I've accepted it, and I'm okay with it," says Williams. This past New York Fashion Week season, a certain tennis icon brought her on-court heat to the Big Apple. IMG and Spring Studios partnered with Chase Sapphire on September 10 for the curation of a customer activation called Grand Slam, a fashion-tennis hybrid experience featuring Venus Williams’ fashion-forward activewear brand EleVen by Venus Williams.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sports World Pays Tribute To Legendary Summer Olympics Figure
Jim Redmond, the father of former British sprinter Derek Redmond, has passed away. He was 81 years old. Redmond became a beloved figure during the 1992 Olympics because he helped his injured son cross the finish line in the 400 metres semi-final. Derek tore his hamstring on the back straight...
dallasexpress.com
Indonesia Investigating Deadly Stampede at Soccer Match
Indonesian authorities will investigate a stampede at a soccer match that left 125 people dead and hundreds more injured in Malang, East Java province, on October 1. A government official said that 32 minors were among those killed. The investigative team includes government officials, experts, academics, and representatives of the...
FIFA・
Magnus Bäckstedt to face daughters on WorldTour as Canyon-SRAM sports director
The Paris-Roubaix winner is stepping back into team management
getnews.info
Black Spa Awards 2022 Nominee Moon Haynes Is Making Waves In Her City
Moon Haynes has been nominated twice in the 7th Annual Black Spa Awards. Her contribution to the women of the Charlotte community is unrivaled. For more than ten years, holistic healer and licensed massage and bodywork therapist Moon Haynes has been teaching women how to heal themselves. She has been actively trying to enlighten women on how to deal with issues related to stress and depression. Since 2019, she has been working in Charlotte and trying to revolutionize the process of healing. She has been nominated twice this year for the 7th Annual Black Spa Awards 2022 being held at Georgia Aquarium in Atlanta, GA, in the categories of Best Massage Therapist and the Best Beauty Product, respectively. She was able to reverse her disease with dietary changes, intensive attitude therapy, and the use of natural herbs and vitamins.
IN THIS ARTICLE
dotesports.com
EG Inspired gives MAD Lions one last sting with on-stage BM after sweeping EU rivals at Worlds 2022
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. Evil Geniuses’ Kacper “Inspired” Słoma made sure to bid a proper farewell to MAD Lions after...
NBC Sports
Figure skating TV, live stream schedule for 2022-23 season
Jenny Simpson, the most decorated U.S. female miler in history, plans to return to racing on Sunday with a new shoe sponsor, Puma. Simpson, whose last race was the Cherry Blossom 10-mile road race in Washington, D.C., in September 2021, according to World Athletics, will run what she called “a little rust-buster” at the Army Ten-Miler in Washington, D.C.
Athletics-Nageotte, Johnson-Thompson nominated for Fair Play Award
Oct 6 (Reuters) - Olympic pole vault champion Katie Nageotte and Commonwealth Games heptathlon winner Katarina Johnson-Thompson have been named among the nominees for the International Fair Play Committee's Fair Play Award, World Athletics said on Thursday.
Blame, threat and clash: the war between pickleball and tennis players is escalating – on and off the court
Pickleball is booming among the older generation in the US and often space is created by encroaching on tennis players’ territory
Comments / 0