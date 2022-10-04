Moon Haynes has been nominated twice in the 7th Annual Black Spa Awards. Her contribution to the women of the Charlotte community is unrivaled. For more than ten years, holistic healer and licensed massage and bodywork therapist Moon Haynes has been teaching women how to heal themselves. She has been actively trying to enlighten women on how to deal with issues related to stress and depression. Since 2019, she has been working in Charlotte and trying to revolutionize the process of healing. She has been nominated twice this year for the 7th Annual Black Spa Awards 2022 being held at Georgia Aquarium in Atlanta, GA, in the categories of Best Massage Therapist and the Best Beauty Product, respectively. She was able to reverse her disease with dietary changes, intensive attitude therapy, and the use of natural herbs and vitamins.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO