4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Popular discount supermarket chain opening another new store location in Louisiana this monthKristen WaltersLaplace, LA
Mike Detillier continues to light up the Sports Media World with Louisiana CharmJames PatrickNew Orleans, LA
Investigation By Federal Organized Crime and Drug Trafficking Task Force Leads to Charges Against Six IndividualsThe Daily ScoopBaton Rouge, LA
Poor officiating affects another Saints gameTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Crime and exodus: Residents fleeing New Orleans
A New Orleans real estate agent says crime is taking its toll on the housing market. Craig Mirambell is a real estate agent. He says the market is heading into territory it’s never seen before
Mayor says NOLA crime surge is due to domestic crime, not random people
Now having the top murder rate in the nation, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell is discussing her plan to curb homicides and why she feels politics stands in the way.
Eater
Felipe’s Scolds Entire City of New Orleans After Break-In at Uptown Restaurant
Fast-casual Mexican food chain Felipe’s posted on Facebook this week that its Uptown location was broken into overnight. The news was accompanied by a message admonishing the entire city of New Orleans to “be better.”. The restaurant’s “enthusiastic” team discovered the break-in Tuesday morning, a day that happened...
KSLA
Four New Orleans restaurants robbed over four-day span
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police are investigating four similar restaurant burglaries that occurred over a four-day span. A break-in early Saturday morning (Oct. 1) rattled nerves at El Taco Loco on S. Carrollton Avenue in the River Bend area near Uptown New Orleans. “We are feeling less safe...
Woman in New Orleans Questions Five-Figure Water Bill [PHOTO]
We've all been shocked once or twice by a utility bill, but I don't think I have ever seen a bill with this many digits attached.
NOLA.com
Man wallows in flooded French Quarter sinkhole: ‘There’s a beer involved’
Drew Cothern was headed to Decatur Street on Saturday night to grab an after-work bite to eat when he encountered three gentlemen studying a burbling sinkhole on Ursulines Street in the French Quarter. The men had somehow acquired a long plank of wood and were probing the hole to determine its depth.
NOLA.com
Avondale Shipyards gets a new name as owners "relaunch" in search of new tenants
The new owners of the former Avondale Shipyards are making a renewed push to draw shipping customers and tenants, renaming the facility and announcing the completion of several on-site projects after the pandemic and other setbacks slowed progress at the facility. T. Parker Host, the Virginia-based terminal operator that bought...
La. AG says NOLA is ‘being run like a third-world country’
Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry, a Republican gubernatorial candidate, said that New Orleans – the largest city in his state – is “being run like a third world country” this week.
NOLA.com
Ray Brandt's widow will lose control of auto sales empire under judge's order
A Jefferson Parish judge on Thursday threw out a legal challenge to the last will and testament that auto magnate Ray Brandt signed weeks before his death in 2019, following testimony from widow Jessica Brandt and her housecleaner that shed little light on claims it was done improperly. Barring a...
brproud.com
‘American Idol’ finalist from Gonzales performing in Baton Rouge on Thursday night
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A musician from Ascension Parish who had a successful run on American Idol is performing in Baton Rouge on Thursday, October 6. Jovin Webb, of Gonzales made it all the way to Hollywood in 2020 after auditioning for the show in Baton Rouge. Webb...
theadvocate.com
Letters: Why doesn't LaToya Cantrell seek sister-city status with Port Au Prince?
Mayor LaToya Cantrell should treat herself and her entourage to a trip to Haiti to sign a “sister city” agreement with Port Au Prince, whose crime and murder rate are closer to New Orleans’ than crime and murder rates in glamorous resorts in Switzerland and the French Riviera.
NOLA.com
Cynthia Lee Sheng faces angry crowd over proposal to overhaul Lemon Playground: 'We need to slow it down'
Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng got a lashing from an infuriated crowd of residents Wednesday night over her plans to convert the Frank Lemon Playground — located in the historically Black neighborhood of Shrewsbury — into a parish-wide hub for cheerleading, tumbling and lacrosse. Faced with the...
WDSU
Algiers residents forced to change addresses, city cites public safety
NEW ORLEANS — People living in one Algiers neighborhood are frustrated and in shock after they say their home addresses are abruptly changing. Neighbors say the move impacts two blocks on Brunswick Court. "I'm really just disheartened by this whole thing. This is going to be like starting over,"...
4 Great Steakhouses in Louisiana
If you live in Louisiana and you are looking for new restaurants to try, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Louisiana that are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are famous for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. If you have never visited any of these places before, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area and you are looking for a nice place to eat. Here's what made it on the list.
Wheelchair-Bound Trumpeter Gets Beaten with Belt on Bourbon Street in New Orleans
A viral video shows an altercation between a man and someone who appears to be a street musician on Bourbon Street in the French Quarter. The scuffle in the streets of New Orleans seemingly was brought upon by a wheelchair-bound trumpeter. New Orleans is a special place filled with unique...
theadvocate.com
Letters: Why can't LaToya Cantrell make ends meet on six-figure public salary?
It has now been determined that Mayor LaToya Cantrell has been utilizing, at no cost, an apartment at the historic Pontalba on Jackson Square. She apparently will contend that there's no law against it and that prior mayors have enjoyed this perk. Perhaps she should consider that in 1993, the...
NOLA.com
Large police presence shuts down Canal Street in Mid-City; nearby schools locked down
A large police presence shut down several blocks of Canal Street in Mid-City Wednesday afternoon, snarling traffic and sending two schools into lockdown. More than a dozen New Orleans Police Department vehicles and at least two SWAT vehicles were on the scene. Two police helicopters were circling overhead. At Warren...
Mayor LaToya Cantrell repays her first-class flights and Newell Normand says, 'your voice has been heard'
Following a ribbon cutting on Tuesday, the mayor stated she will repay the city for the first-class upgrades she enjoyed on recent international trips.
WDSU
Metairie restaurant closes after famed chef retires
METAIRIE, La. — A beloved Metairie restaurant is temporarily closing as the head chef hangs up his apron. Chef Andrea Apuzzo announced his retirement from his famed restaurant Andrea's. The restaurant closed Sunday. The chef hosted some high-profile celebrities and every Louisiana governor for the past four decades. The...
Mayor Cantrell taking another trip overseas
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s office today announced the mayor is making another overseas trip. Cantrell is traveling to Amsterdam to attend the Bloomberg CityLab Conference and Mayors Innovation Studio.
