Chopper 10: Vehicles crash into Virginia Beach home; 2 hurt
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Part of S Rosemont Road in Virginia Beach is currently closed as police investigate a multi-vehicle crash. Read the full story HERE.
Flood gauge at Duck reached major flood stage, one of top 15 highets crests ever there
While North Carolina and Virginia were braced for a multi-day coastal flooding event, and officials in areas from Long Island to the Outer Banks were concerned about extreme tidal flooding, forecasters’ worst fears did not come to pass and the waters are starting to recede. Still, flooding in the...
Tidal flooding impacts seen across Hampton Roads Monday
Parts of Hampton Roads were underwater Monday as tidal flooding impacted the area.
Person shot near Tidewater Community College in Virginia Beach, police say
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A person was hurt in a shooting near Tidewater Community College in Virginia Beach Friday afternoon, according to police. The Virginia Beach Police Department said it happened in the 3800 block of Lasalle Drive. One person is in custody and investigators are working to identify others involved.
Remnants of Ian left structural damage at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront
The storm damage stretched across parts of the resort area. Galilee Church took a hit and is now missing its steeple.
North Carolina's Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants
- A few options are sure to please every palate if you are looking for North Carolina's best all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants. Whether you're craving seafood or soul food, this article will help you find a great meal in the region. You can also try Captain George Seafood Buffet in Kill Devil Hills.
Dare County, South Atlantic Salt Marsh Initiative seek input from salt marsh landowners
In partnership with the South Atlantic Salt Marsh Initiative (SASMI) and the Conservation Fund, the Dare County Soil and Water Conservation District is seeking input from Dare County landowners whose land contains salt marsh. This survey will assist SASMI in developing programs and incentives for land conservation. According to the...
Some area roads closed due to flooding, downed trees
There have reports of flooding, trees and power lines down, across the area.
Cities in Hampton Roads make preparations for potential severe flooding
Ahead of severe weather early next week, cities across Hampton Roads are preparing for heavy flooding and winds.
Kill Devil Hills man facing several felony charges after search of residence
The Dare County Sheriff’s Office has reported the arrest of a Kill Devil Hills man after the search of a residence. According to a DCSO press release, on September 9, 2022 at around 8 a.m., the Dare County Narcotics Task Force executed a search warrant in the 1800 block of Bay Drive in Kill Devil Hills. After the Dare County Joint Agency Tactical Team (JATAC) secured the residence, a search was conducted.
School districts announce closings ahead of potential tidal flooding Monday
Schools across the Hampton Roads area have canceled schools ahead of the severe weather and heavy flooding.
Chesapeake man dies following motorcycle crash on I-264
The driver of the BMW motorcycle was taken to Sentra Leigh Hospital where he later died of his injuries.
Mom almost tosses North Carolina lottery ticket — then wins big with a second look
"I went back and looked at it again and that’s when I discovered it,” the mom said.
With a positive attitude, Chief Meteorologist Jeff Lawson steps away from forecasting to handle health issue
NORFOLK, Va. — 13News Now Chief Meteorologist Jeff Lawson is all about staying fit. He has the pedal power to bike at least three days a week, for a total of 40 to 60 miles. When he's not on his bike, he's in the water swimming or even rowing.
Marcia S. Harrell
Marcia Stallings Harrell, age 83, of Camden, NC died on Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at her home. Born in Gates County, NC on December 10, 1938 to the late Talmadge Julian Stallings and Selma Rogerson Stallings, she was the wife of Ernest Ray Harrell. Marcia worked with the local telephone company as an outside engineer for thirty-five years until her retirement. She was a faithful member of Sawyers Creek Baptist Church where she was very involved in church activities. Miss Marcia loved life and her family, especially her grandchildren. She was a fashionista with the greatest smile and had that rare ability to make all people feel that they were important. She enjoyed flowers and birds and liked to travel. She was also a member of the Red Hat Society.
Motorcyclist dies in highway crash in Virginia
A motorcyclist is dead after a fatal crash Saturday night involving a car and another motorcycle on an interstate highway.
Man arrested in connection to fatal shooting in Elizabeth City
According to police, detectives arrested 29-year-old Derontre Rashad Bell on Friday for murder.
There's a Ghost Town Hidden Inside this Virginia State Park
Virginia is brimming with fun and interesting places to explore. No matter how many state parks and hikes you embark on, there's always something new to uncover within the Old Dominion.
3 Towns in Virginia That Are a Must-Visit for a Weekend Getaway
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some amazing towns for a weekend getaway in Virginia, you might want to consider the following places.
Dan Fiul
Dan Fiul, 54, of Southern Shores, NC died Tuesday, October 4, 2022, in Powells Point, NC. Born in Romania on October 22, 1967, he was the son of Didina Suchava and Cerbu Fiul. Dan earned his bachelor’s degree from Penn State University and continued his education at George Mason University – School of Law graduating with his Juris Doctor degree. He practiced as a patent attorney.
