ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kill Devil Hills, NC

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kill Devil Hills, NC
Kill Devil Hills, NC
Traffic
PhillyBite

North Carolina's Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants

- A few options are sure to please every palate if you are looking for North Carolina's best all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants. Whether you're craving seafood or soul food, this article will help you find a great meal in the region. You can also try Captain George Seafood Buffet in Kill Devil Hills.
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inclement Weather#Driving
thecoastlandtimes.com

Kill Devil Hills man facing several felony charges after search of residence

The Dare County Sheriff’s Office has reported the arrest of a Kill Devil Hills man after the search of a residence. According to a DCSO press release, on September 9, 2022 at around 8 a.m., the Dare County Narcotics Task Force executed a search warrant in the 1800 block of Bay Drive in Kill Devil Hills. After the Dare County Joint Agency Tactical Team (JATAC) secured the residence, a search was conducted.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
obxtoday.com

Marcia S. Harrell

Marcia Stallings Harrell, age 83, of Camden, NC died on Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at her home. Born in Gates County, NC on December 10, 1938 to the late Talmadge Julian Stallings and Selma Rogerson Stallings, she was the wife of Ernest Ray Harrell. Marcia worked with the local telephone company as an outside engineer for thirty-five years until her retirement. She was a faithful member of Sawyers Creek Baptist Church where she was very involved in church activities. Miss Marcia loved life and her family, especially her grandchildren. She was a fashionista with the greatest smile and had that rare ability to make all people feel that they were important. She enjoyed flowers and birds and liked to travel. She was also a member of the Red Hat Society.
CAMDEN, NC
obxtoday.com

Dan Fiul

Dan Fiul, 54, of Southern Shores, NC died Tuesday, October 4, 2022, in Powells Point, NC. Born in Romania on October 22, 1967, he was the son of Didina Suchava and Cerbu Fiul. Dan earned his bachelor’s degree from Penn State University and continued his education at George Mason University – School of Law graduating with his Juris Doctor degree. He practiced as a patent attorney.
SOUTHERN SHORES, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy