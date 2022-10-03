Read full article on original website
This Poll Show Hispanic Voters Overwhelming Favor O’Rourke Over AbbottTom HandyTexas State
Ex-NBA Player Suing DFW Airport for Lack of Development Around Sports ComplexLarry LeaseDallas, TX
T. D. Jakes Passes the Torch to His DaughterTom HandyAtlanta, GA
Former Dallas Cowboys Star Cole Beasley Announces RetirementLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Approval Granted For Dallas $250 A Month PlanCadrene HeslopDallas, TX
Recent Arrests in Keller
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. ADENT, HANNAH RAE, W/F; POB: WYOMING; AGE: 25; ADDRESS: WESTLAKE TX; OCCUPATION: UNEMPLOYED; ARREST...
Local City Hires New Top Cop
After a long and arduous search, the City of Denton has a new chief of police. Doug Shoemaker, the new chief of police for the Denton Police Department, was sworn in Monday afternoon at the department’s public safety training center. Shoemaker previously served as chief of police in Grand...
An apartment landlord to Dallas refugees lost a big verdict. Will it affect city’s push for repairs?
The city of Dallas has been trying for over a year and a half to get Nuran, Inc., to make repairs to two apartment complexes in Vickery Meadow. Hundreds of tenants live in the apartments, according to court documents. Many of them are refugees. KERA wrote about the apartments earlier...
The Master Plan for Hensley Field’s Redevelopment Is Here
Hensley Field, 738 acres near the city’s western border with Grand Prairie, has for more than two decades been where the city puts the things it does not know what to do with. It’s housed over a thousand old police cars, a dog whose owner was infected with Ebola, and the old statue of Robert E. Lee that was removed from Oak Lawn Park.
Allen man guilty of multiple federal crimes related to attempting to stage murder of client as suicide
DALLAS, Texas — An Allen man has been found guilty of multiple federal violations related to a fraud scheme that included the murder of a Carrollton man, announced Eastern District of Texas U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston today. Keith Todd Ashley, 50, was found guilty by a jury of wire...
Break-In Forces the EPA To Quickly Demolish the Toxic Lane Plating Site
Lane Plating Works has been perched on Bonnie View Road since 1950 and it’s still there, despite the property being so toxic that federal and state environmental agencies had to intervene in 2018. But all of that may change within months, the agency told community members in a September meeting.
Only 10 city of Fort Worth employees, elected leaders submitted conflict disclosure forms during past 7 years
Former Fort Worth assistant city manager Susan Alanis wrote on a conflict disclosure form in 2018 that her daughter worked at the winter YMCA camp, earning $330. The form is one of only 10 filed by city employees since 2015, according to records obtained by the Fort Worth Report. The...
Richardson Police Department looks to new ordinance after 705 catalytic converter thefts since start of 2021
The Richardson Police Department is hoping to pass a new ordinance that would assist officers in fighting the theft of catalytic converters. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The Richardson Police Department is looking to pass a new ordinance that would provide officers with an additional tool in fighting the theft of catalytic converters.
Beto O’Rourke visits campus, ‘proud of Denton’ for marijuana ordinance
On his eighth stop in his two-week college tour, democratic gubernatorial candidate Robert “Beto” O’Rourke visited the university for a sold-out rally. The Gateway Center Ballroom flooded with students Monday morning — some of whom had been waiting over an hour to secure front row seats. This was O’Rourke’s second visit to Denton in less than a month, and he was met with cheers as he trotted through the rows of seats sporting a University of North Texas cap.
Dirty Deeds: Forms needed to fight deed fraud in Dallas County
DALLAS — Editor’s Note: WFAA will air the most recent installment of its “Dirty Deeds” sequence at 10 p.m. Thursday. Every 12 months, there are greater than 400,000 paperwork filed with the Dallas County Clerk’s Office. Some of these paperwork are cast property deeds transferring...
Dallas County Clerk's Office provides forms for those who need to reclaim property from deed fraud
DALLAS — Editor’s Note: WFAA will air the latest installment of its “Dirty Deeds” series at 10 p.m. Thursday. Every year, there are more than 400,000 documents filed with the Dallas County Clerk’s Office. Some of those documents are forged property deeds transferring ownership to...
Six things you need to know about voting before the November 8 election
The U.S. will hold Midterm Elections on November 8th. Dallas ISD has partnered with March to the Polls to encourage all eligible voters to vote in this election. It’s not too late to register to vote and make your voice heard! Here are six details that can help you get started.
Student Senate resolutions call for two building name changes due to controversial past
The Student Senate introduced two resolutions focused on renaming two campus buildings due to their controversial namesakes during the general body meeting Tuesday. The two resolutions called for the name change of the University Center and Woolf Hall, which wouldn’t be the first time a UTA building’s name would be called on to change due to allegations of racism. Davis Hall, named after former university administrator Edward Davis, was renamed the University Administration Building in 2021. This occurred after former interim President Teik Lim formed a task force to research the issue and the group determined “Davis was not someone they could memorialize in good conscience,” according to previous Shorthorn reporting.
Recent Arrests in Colleyville
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. TOLMACHOFF, RYLEE FAITH; W/F; POB: NORTH RICHLAND HILLS TX; AGE: 18; ADDRESS: HURST TX;...
How a Christian Cellphone Company Became a Rising Force in Texas Politics
GRAPEVINE, Texas — Ahead of what would usually be a sleepy spring school board election, a mass of flyers appeared on doorsteps in the Fort Worth suburbs, warning of rampant “wokeness” and “sexually explicit books” in schools, and urging changes in leadership. The flyers were...
Local Mayor Gives State of the City Address
Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker delivered her first State of the City address on Thursday at Dickies Arena. The 38-year-old woman is the youngest mayor of any major city in America. She discussed her first year in office, having been elected in June 2021, and her vision regarding education, public...
Human remains found near Lavon Lake ID'd as missing Dallas woman
COLLIN COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas officials announced on Wednesday that human remains found near Princeton in Feb. 2022 have been identified as a missing woman.Back on Feb. 13, 2022, Princeton police discovered skeletal remains at Morning Dove Lane and County Route 477 near Lavon Lake.A spokesperson for the Dallas Police Department said that on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, the Collin County Medical Examiner's Office had identified the remains as belonging to Mercedes Clement through dental records. "It is with deep sadness that we share this news today. The remains of our beloved Mercedes Clement have been located and positively identified,"...
Tainted IVs: Surgery Facility Reopens After Anesthesiologist Arrested
A local surgery center has reopened after shutting its doors due to a federal investigation into one of the anesthesiologists on staff who allegedly doped IV bags in order to cause medical emergencies. Baylor Scott & White Surgicare in North Dallas temporarily closed on August 24 after one of the...
Dallas North Tollway takes aim at Grayson County
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KTEN) --Grayson County leaders continue to look at the possibility of the Dallas North Tollway connecting into Grayson County. The existing toll road originates in downtown Dallas and currently runs north 33 miles to U.S. 380 in Prosper, Texas. Construction is already underway to extend the Tollway another 13 miles north to the Collin-Grayson County line.
About 200,000 gallons of wastewater spill from sewer main Mesquite
MESQUITE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - An estimated 200,000 gallons of wastewater spilled in Mesquite on Tuesday. The spill came from a 30-inch sewer main at 3500 Lawson Road at about 11:45 a.m. By 4:45 p.m., Mesquite officials said the volume spilled was about 200,000 gallons. The spill is flowing into South Mesquite Creek, which flows into the East Fork of the Trinity River.Those who use private drinking water supply wells located within half of a mile of the spill should only use water that has been distilled of boiled at a rolling boil for at least one minute. Those with private water wells should have their water well tested and disinfected if necessary. The spill doesn't impact the potable water system, officials say. Officials say the public should avoid contact with the waste material, soil, or water in the area potentially affected by the overflow. If the public comes into contact with waste material, soil, or water potentially affected by the overflow, they should bathe and wash clothes thoroughly as soon as possible.
