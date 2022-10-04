Read full article on original website
WATE
Knoxville non-profit provides life-changing makeovers to uplift women
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) ― A Knoxville non-profit is working to uplift women in the program in more ways than one. The non-profit decided to uplift these women with a new makeover. Hand Up for Women is a life-management and career-works readiness ministry. “We know that they are beautiful as...
WATE
Daddy Mac’s Down Home Dive has deliciousness for days
TURKEY CREEK, Tenn. (WATE) – The Taste of Turkey Creek offers almost two dozen local flavors for visitors to sample. At Daddy Mac’s the friendly staff is ready to show you how much flavor can be packed under one roof. From appetizers to delicious house-smoked BBQ to desserts...
WATE
Children sleep in offices as Knoxville DCS struggles to find homes
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee’s Department of Children’s Services Commissioner Margie Quin described the state of the system as “traumatizing” for both children and her staff when speaking with state lawmakers. It’s at least the second time Quin has brought up the problem in just more than a month on the job and it’s not the only […]
WATE
Rezoning unsettled for new Knox County elementary school
The decision to add a new school zone in northwest Knox County remains in limbo. School board members postponed the rezoning vote this week until November so they can dive deeper into the data.
WATE
How the weather is affecting the fall foliage
October is off to a nice, dry start, which is perfect for those who love the colorful leaves that autumn brings.
Knoxville’s Wreaths Across America campaign in need of support
Wreaths Across America is getting ready for this year's campaign to honor veterans buried in ceremonies.
WATE
Positively Tennessee: Spreading inspiration and a love of fashion
Knoxville resident Donna Roland created Faithfully Fashionable is in remission after breast cancer, having 5 surgeries in just a few months. She remained resilient and found joy in helping make people feel beautiful. Positively Tennessee: Spreading inspiration and a …. Knoxville resident Donna Roland created Faithfully Fashionable is in remission...
WATE
Egg manufacturing operation coming to Morristown
A leading producer of eggs will bring over 100 new jobs to Hamblen County with a $30 million investment.
WATE
Things to do for free in East Tennessee this weekend
Free things to do this weekend in Knoxville and East Tennessee.
WATE
WATE
Tennessee Treasures on The Seven - WATE 6 News
Rezoning unsettled for new Knox County elementary …. The decision to add a new school zone in northwest Knox County remains in limbo amid the construction of a new elementary school. The new school will alleviate overcrowding issues at Hardin Valley, Karns and Ball Camp elementary schools. Whats happening this...
WATE
WATE
WATE
Anderson County paramedic honored for exemplary service
An Anderson County paramedic has earned an award for helping to save one of his fellow first responders.
WATE
Firefighters respond to mobile home fire north of Sevierville
Firefighters responded to a mobile home fire north of Sevierville early Saturday morning.
WATE
Attic fire damages home in West Knoxville, no smoke alarms
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An attic was on fire causing damage to a home on Washburn Road, according to Knoxville Fire Department. There were reports of no working smoke alarms. KFD responded to calls of smoke coming from the roof of someone’s home on the 700 block of Washburn...
WATE
Cancer survivor, stylist helps others feel beautiful
Breast cancer survivor Donna Roland has a message and a bit of fashion advice.
WATE
Several businesses a ’total loss’ after major fire in downtown Gatlinburg
Several restaurants and gift shops were reported a total loss after a fire broke out in downtown Gatlinburg early Sunday morning.
