ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WATE

Knoxville non-profit provides life-changing makeovers to uplift women

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) ― A Knoxville non-profit is working to uplift women in the program in more ways than one. The non-profit decided to uplift these women with a new makeover. Hand Up for Women is a life-management and career-works readiness ministry. “We know that they are beautiful as...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Daddy Mac’s Down Home Dive has deliciousness for days

TURKEY CREEK, Tenn. (WATE) – The Taste of Turkey Creek offers almost two dozen local flavors for visitors to sample. At Daddy Mac’s the friendly staff is ready to show you how much flavor can be packed under one roof. From appetizers to delicious house-smoked BBQ to desserts...
FARRAGUT, TN
WATE

Hand Up for Women provides new perspective

A Knoxville nonprofit is working to uplift women in the program in more ways than one. The nonprofit decided to uplift these women with a new makeover. A Knoxville nonprofit is working to uplift women in the program in more ways than one. The nonprofit decided to uplift these women with a new makeover.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Children sleep in offices as Knoxville DCS struggles to find homes

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee’s Department of Children’s Services Commissioner Margie Quin described the state of the system as “traumatizing” for both children and her staff when speaking with state lawmakers.  It’s at least the second time Quin has brought up the problem in just more than a month on the job and it’s not the only […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Food & Drinks
Maryville, TN
Food & Drinks
Maryville, TN
Society
City
Maryville, TN
Maryville, TN
Lifestyle
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
WATE

Positively Tennessee: Spreading inspiration and a love of fashion

Knoxville resident Donna Roland created Faithfully Fashionable is in remission after breast cancer, having 5 surgeries in just a few months. She remained resilient and found joy in helping make people feel beautiful. Positively Tennessee: Spreading inspiration and a …. Knoxville resident Donna Roland created Faithfully Fashionable is in remission...
KNOXVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Second Harvest Food Bank#Cooking#Nutrition#East Tennessee#Food Drink#Charity
WATE

Tennessee's Department of Children's Services under strain

Knoxville's DCS office has seen an influx in the past few years regarding the number of children they're serving and not enough foster families to fill the need. It's a problem they're seeing across the state. Tennessee’s Department of Children’s Services under …. Knoxville's DCS office has seen...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Tennessee Treasures on The Seven - WATE 6 News

Rezoning unsettled for new Knox County elementary …. The decision to add a new school zone in northwest Knox County remains in limbo amid the construction of a new elementary school. The new school will alleviate overcrowding issues at Hardin Valley, Karns and Ball Camp elementary schools. Whats happening this...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Charities
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WATE

Crews still working on fire in downtown Gatlinburg

Crews still working on fire in downtown Gatlinburg. 22nd Annual Hola Festival at World’s Fair Park performance …. The festival is back on action with the parade of nations. Family escapes after attic catches fire. An attic was on fire causing damage to a home on Washburn Road, according...
GATLINBURG, TN
WATE

Crews trying to extinguish fire in Gatlinburg, 2-hour process

Gatlinburg Firefighters are actively working to extinguish flames at a downtown restaurant that has been burning for at least two hours. Crews trying to extinguish fire in Gatlinburg, 2-hour …. Gatlinburg Firefighters are actively working to extinguish flames at a downtown restaurant that has been burning for at least two...
GATLINBURG, TN
WATE

House fire in West Knoxville

An attic was on fire causing damage to a home on Washburn Road, according to Knoxville Fire Department. There were reports of no working smoke alarms. An attic was on fire causing damage to a home on Washburn Road, according to Knoxville Fire Department. There were reports of no working smoke alarms.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Attic fire damages home in West Knoxville, no smoke alarms

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An attic was on fire causing damage to a home on Washburn Road, according to Knoxville Fire Department. There were reports of no working smoke alarms. KFD responded to calls of smoke coming from the roof of someone’s home on the 700 block of Washburn...
KNOXVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy