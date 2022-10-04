ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, AL

Witnesses stop would-be thief with gun at Athens bar

By Kait Newsum
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KBcLK_0iLc1Ix200

ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) — One man is behind bars after authorities say he tried to rob a local bartender in front of an entire restaurant as witnesses stepped in to help.

31-year-old Jonathan Clayton Moore was charged with first-degree robbery after the Athens Police Department says they responded to Mac’s Sports Bar & Grill on Saturday night for a disturbance involving a man with a gun.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sY4MP_0iLc1Ix200
Jonathan Moore (Athens Police Dept.)
Amazon Fulfillment Center catches fire again

When officers arrived on scene, they found that several people had watched as the alleged robbery happened unfolded in front of them.

Police say that the man, later identified as Moore, had gone behind the bar and demanded money from the bartender, and the two began fighting.

Those in the restaurant decided to intervene and help, according to authorities. They were able to get the gun away from Moore and held him until officers arrived.

Moore remains in the Limestone County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAFF

Huntsville Police: overnight argument ends in shooting on Pulaski Pike

DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office deputies, narcotics agents seize over 6 pounds of meth. DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office deputies, narcotics agents seize over 6 pounds of meth. Marshall County man faces multiple charges after authorities say he scammed residents out of home repairs. Updated: 6 hours ago. Robert Long...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Athens, AL
Athens, AL
Crime & Safety
cullmantribune.com

Arrests and incidents reported Oct. 7

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported October 7, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. . theft of lost property-4th degree; 4th St. S.W; phone; $100. Arrests . October 6. Barker, Harrison R; 29. driving under the influence. Johnson, William N; 64. FTA-interference with domestic violence...
CULLMAN, AL
WAFF

Female suspect in custody connected to alleged assault in Eva

EVA, Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies have located a female connected to an alleged assault reported on Thursday morning in Eva. According to Mike Swafford with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, deputies found a male subject with injuries after arriving on the scene near Eva Road and Aday Road. No one was injured by the gunshots reported earlier Thursday morning.
EVA, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clayton Moore
WAFF

One person injured in Cullman auto garage fire

CULLMAN, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was injured in a Cullman business fire on Friday morning. According to Cullman Police Sgt. Adam Clark, the fire started shortly after 10 a.m. at Just GM Auto and Truck Repair Plus. Jimbo Hulgan was under a van fixing a gas leak when the...
CULLMAN, AL
WAAY-TV

Woman in Morgan County manhunt faces elder abuse, burglary charges

Charges have been filed against the woman at the center of a Thursday morning manhunt by the Morgan County Sheriff's Office. Amanda Jackson, 37, of Cullman, has pending charges of elder abuse and neglect, burglary and failure to appear, according to the Morgan County Jail inmate log. Her bond was...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thief#Police Dept#Mac#Sports Bar Grill#Amazon Fulfillment Center#Nexstar Media Inc
radio7media.com

Florence Woman Facing Drug Trafficking Charges

THE TIMES DAILY REPORTS A FLORENCE WOMAN IS FACING A DRUG TRAFFICKING CHARGE AFTER MORE THAN 8 OUNCES OF CRYSTAL METHAMPHETAMINES WERE FOUND BY POLICE INSIDE THE VEHICLE, SHE WAS DRIVING OVER THE WEEKEND. AFTER POLICE OBSERVED HER ON SATURDAY PULLING INTO A PARKING LOT OF A RESTAURANT LOCATED ON COX CREEK PARKWAY, THE OFFICER IDENTIFIED THE DRIVER OF THE VEHICLE, KIMBERLY NICHOLE VINZANT, WHO HAD A SUSPENDED DRIVER’S LICENSE. THE OFFICER APPROACHED VINZANT, AND SHE CONFIRMED HER IDENTITY AND THAT SHE HAD A SUSPENDED DRIVER’S LICENSE. AS THEY SEARCHED THE VEHICLE AND HER BELONGINGS, THEY $4,237 IN CASH AND ABOUT $9,000 IN METHAMPHETAMINES WHICH WEIGHED ABOUT 8.1 OUNCES. VINZANT WAS CHARGED WITH DRUG TRAFFICKING AND WAS BOOKED INTO JAIL ON SATURDAY AND RELEASED THE SAME DAY ON A $50,000 BOND.
FLORENCE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Athens
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WAFF

One killed Wednesday morning in Tuscumbia crash

Court orders mental evaluation of man accused of killing Sheffield police officer. If the mental evaluation shows mental disease or defect, the defense will look to enter a not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect plea. Legendary Colbert County coach dies at age 79. Updated: 5 hours ago.
TUSCUMBIA, AL
WHNT-TV

Athens man arrested on murder charges

An Athens man has been arrested for the 2021 deaths of two people in Madison County. An Athens man has been arrested for the 2021 deaths of two people in Madison County. Decatur City Schools Helping Hispanic Students Achieve …. When Velinda Perez moved from Guatemala to North Alabama in...
ATHENS, AL
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

41K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy